Program helps Meck County seniors get vouchers for farmers market produce

Some people ages 60 and older in Mecklenburg County can get $50 vouchers to buy produce from farmers markets each season.

The Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program is made possible by a partnership between the state of North Carolina and Mecklenburg County.

The vouchers will be available at two specific farmers markets starting this week: The North Meck Community Farmers Market on Old Statesville Road in Cornelius and the Uptown Farmers Market on South Davidson Street in Charlotte.

The Cornelius market will be open Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Sept. 24. The Uptown market will be open Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., through Dec. 14.

While the vouchers are being rolled out at those two locations, seniors can use them at certified farmers markets in North Carolina.

For information about how to sign up for vouchers, including who is eligible, click here.

