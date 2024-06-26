Program explores the world of bats

BRISTOL — An educational program about backyard bats is coming to Bonneyville Mill County Park.

The program is from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27. Participants will meet at the Briar Patch Shelter located on the south side of the park, 53373 C.R. 131.

Participants can watch these beautiful but misunderstood creatures prepare for their nighttime excursion, a release states. Participants will learn about the different species of bats.

“Indiana’s most common bat is now on the endangered species list, but how did this happen almost overnight?” the release says. “Learn the myths and truth about Indiana’s only flying mammal.”

There is no fee for this program and no registration is required.