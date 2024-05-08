A procrastinator's guide to Mother's Day (Shh, don't tell Mom you read this)

Mother's Day is fast approaching, so if you haven't already picked out a card, bought flowers or made brunch reservations yet, no worries, here's everything you need to know to put a smile on mom's face.

Also, maybe don't mention you read something titled, the "procrastinator's guide" to Mother's Day. Should anyone ask, you've been on top of this for weeks, because you know things like...

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 12, 2024

Mother's Day is celebrated in the U.S. annually on the second Sunday in May, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. It's why the date changes year-to-year. In 2024, Mother's Day is Sunday, May 12.

Easy gifts for mom on Mother's Day

Gifts don't have to be fancy or expensive; they just need to be thoughtful. Here are a few ideas to keep in mind during the second most popular holiday of gift-giving, following Christmas.

Cards: Mother’s Day is the third-largest card-sending holiday in the United States, with 113 million cards exchanged annually, according to Hallmark. A Mother's Day card with a personal hand-written message can let mom know how much she means to you.

Flowers & Candy: You can pick up a bouquet of flowers and candy from almost any grocery or big-box store, but check out local floral shops, too, if you can.

Gifts you can buy online: Drawing a blank on what to get your mother? Check out USA Today's Mother's Day online gift guide, which has more than 40 suggestions ranging from the comfy (blankets for the mom who's always cold), to the practical (kitchen gear for the mom who enjoys baking), to the fun (LEGO floral arrangements).

Lego flower bouquets are the latest home décor trend taking over TikTok

Gifts you can buy in Indianapolis: Here are a few local shops in Indianapolis that might have something perfect for your mother this year:

Mother's Day brunch: Treat mom to brunch at one of these Indianapolis-area restaurants this Mother's Day

Time: The most underrated gift you can give anyone is time. Take your mom on a Mother's Day walk, hang out around the house and pitch in with chores, or if distance is an issue, spend extra time with her on the phone.

Take your mother out to lunch or brunch at these Indianapolis spots

Make your mom feel special by taking her out for some good food and quality time. Even if it's not on Mother's Day, making plans to eat at a unique local spot could still make her day. Here are a few restaurant options around the Indianapolis area:

Breakfast in bed... if you can't make it, you can order it.

If you don't feel confident in your culinary skills or you're worried you might wake her cooking in the kitchen, you can always order breakfast and have it delivered to your door, which you can then deliver to her in bed.

You can use Doordash, GrubHub or Uber Eats.

Psst... Father's Day is coming soon. Here's when

Don't forget about dad (or you'll be reading the procrastinator's guide to that next). Father's Day is celebrated annually in the U.S. on the third Sunday in June. Father's Day this year is June 16, 2024.

Others are reading: The G-force on Indiana Beach's newest roller coaster is insane; how to be first to ride it

Katie Wiseman is a trending news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

John Tufts covers trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com. Follow him on X at @JTuftsReports.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: When is Mother’s Day? Soon. Here’s what you need to know