'It was probably one of the toughest years.' Recent high school grad reflects on pandemic.

High school didn’t come without challenges for recent Matanzas High School graduate Finn Graifer.

The Class of 2024 started its four-year journey during the 2020-21 school year, which was still riddled with pandemic irregularities. Matanzas was operating with an “integrated classroom” system at the time, Graifer said, where some students would show up to school masked and in-person while others would attend classes through Zoom.

“It was a very strange time, especially in high school (and) your first year,” he said. “It was just a lot of dominoes that were just falling in a really bad spot.”

Finn Graifer, Matanzas High School Class of 2024.

Even though Graifer attended school in person his freshman year, he still felt isolated. And homelife struggles occurring simultaneously only amplified those feelings.

“I was just really, just kind of disconnected from everybody and anything. Every day kind of felt the same for me, very monotonous,” he said. “But that year was very important to me because that's kind of when I was at my lowest point, so that I have a base of reference to see where I'm at now compared to then. … It was probably one of the toughest years of my life.”

Part way through Graifer’s sophomore year of high school, he joined the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC).

“It changed my life, really,” he said.

JROTC gave Graifer purpose, pride and a sense of belonging, he said. And it provided him with a “big family” atmosphere at a time when he was “really struggling.”

“That was probably what kind of kept me going. We all were always together. Anything we do after school, like, our drill team or our color guard … so you kind of build that clique with one another,” he said. “I feel like that family aspect kind of saved me at a time where I was really struggling because … you still had that, that sense of community, which, I needed that at that time in my life, so I felt like the community aspect of ROTC is something that saved me.”

Graifer also said that his JROTC instructor, Troy Caraballo, served as a noteworthy role model who exemplified a “down-to-earth” and “humble” persona.

“He did like 20-something years in the military, and (now) he’s trying to help the young leaders of America and lead them and motivate them to be the best versions of themselves.”

Next year, Graifer will be “back down the totem pole” as a freshman in college. He will attend Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont, on a U.S. Army scholarship.

“I feel like I’m prepared, as prepared as I can be, but there’s still things I don’t know, and I’m only 18, so I haven't experienced anything yet,” he said. “It’s only the start of my life, so I feel like I just have the right mindset now because I did screw up — I did — but the redemption part is what made me who I am.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Matanzas High graduate shares story of resiliency, 'redemption'