Priyanka Chopra Wears hot Red Leather Wrap Dress With Black Trench

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in deep red leather while out in New York City. Her wrap around dress hugged her figure and featured a collar and buttoned neckline that connected with the skirt at her waist. The hemline split to show off her leg in front as she walked.

Chopra paired the dress with a long black trench coat hung over her shoulders. The Citadel actress wore black sunglasses and left her hair down in sultry waves. In her ears were a pair of small gold hoops.

Later that same day, she changed into a more casual fall look, wearing a denim shirt with matching pants and a white T-shirt, adding a camel jacket on top. Chopra had on the sunglasses again and the same earrings, but added a pale blue baseball cap and changed into some white-soled sneakers for comfort. Over one shoulder, she slung a brown leather bag.

In a recent interview with PopSugar, the star shared how she's been working out a lot lately in anticipation of a new project.

“I was training for a movie recently, and I had a reintroduction with my abs after a long time. I hadn't been confident about wearing crop tops and stuff like that,” she explained. “I wasn't sure when I was walking out the door, but I was like, ‘Alright, I'm going to push myself,’...And then eventually I turned around and added that into my wardrobe a lot more.”

One movie Chopra is slated for is a thriller called Heads Of State starring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Carla Gugino, which may be her reason for getting into more serious shape. The actress is the mother of one, her daughter Malti, who she shares with husband Nick Jonas.

There has been some stress in the family lately, since Nick's brother Joe Jonas filed for divorce from his wife Sophie Turner. A source told Life & Style that Chopra has grown “very close” to her sister-in-law and it's been difficult.



“There was once a time Sophie thought she and Joe would move to London and so would Nick and Priyanka,” the insider claimed. “Priyanka loves Sophie and her nieces and doesn’t want to do anything to jeopar­dize them being in her life.”

