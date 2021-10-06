Priyanka Chopra poses in a yellow bathing suit on her 'perfect day off'

Priyanka Chopra is out of office.

The Isn’t It Romantic? star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of herself enjoying the "perfect day off" with her mom, Madhu Akhouri Chopra, and two friends. In a series of pics, the actress and her day off squad posed on a boat off the coast of Valencia, Spain, where Chopra sported a bright yellow swimsuit and oversized sunglasses.

Missing from the action was Chopra’s husband, Nick Jonas, who commented on the post, "Damn girl" alongside a fire emoji.

Though Chopra — who will next star in and produce the film Sheela, based on Rajneeshee leader and Wild, Wild Country subject Ma Anand Sheela — posted photos of herself taking a much-needed break from her busy schedule, the VS Collective ambassador recently spoke on the first episode of Victoria’s Secret’s new podcast VS Voices about what she doesn’t show on social media.

"I think for me, I don’t like digging too deep," Chopra explained to fellow VS Collective ambassador Amanda de Cadenet, the host of the new interview series. "I will maybe show an image of me and my husband, or me and my mom and brother, and I'll be like 'Merry Christmas,' but you’ll never see what actually happens within the sacred safe space of my home. It's a little ornamental, I feel like, with what I share, unless I'm having a moment where I’m feeling vulnerable and I'll talk about my feelings in a caption, which I have done. But, they're few and far between."

