'Like a private sanctuary': Pond-front home on 3.84 acres in Brewster at $1.495M

This lovely home boasts an extraordinary location: high above Upper Mill Pond in Brewster on an enormous 3.84-acre lot. A boardwalk connects the pond-front house to the water, a popular spot for kayaking, paddleboarding and swimming.

"It's like a private sanctuary," said listing agent Nancy M. Whitehurst of Realty Executives. "You can see the pond from every place in the house."

Priced at $1,495,000, the home features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bath. The house, built in 1979, was designed by architect and author Malcolm Wells, known by some as "the father of modern earth-sheltered architecture."

This Brewster home brings some of the advantages of earth-sheltered homes into play, although it has been somewhat modified. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, earth-sheltered homes are "less susceptible to the impact of extreme outdoor air temperatures than a conventional house."

This beautiful pond front Brewster home features soaring ceilings and water views.

Once inside the home, you'll be stunned by the one floor layout, open floor plan and high vaulted ceilings. Huge windows and skylights bring beautiful natural light into the home, with the glistening pond beyond.

Separate from the spacious living areas, you'll find three lovely bedrooms, including a splendid primary bedroom and bathroom.

The home is conveniently located between Route 6 and Route 6A. Paines Creek Beach on Cape Cod Bay is about three miles from the home, and nearby nature areas include the vast Punkhorn Parklands in Brewster and the Crowes Pasture Conservation Area in Dennis. It's also a quick ride to the Brewster herring run at the Stony Brook Gristmill.

Beautiful pond-front Cape homes with large lot sizes rarely surface on the market. It may well be worth a trip to Brewster for a look-see. You may never want to leave!

House details for 145 Wintergreen Lane in Brewster

Address: 145 Wintergreen Lane, Brewster

Price: $1,495,000

Rooms: three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one half bath

Square feet: 2,912

Lot size: 3.84 acres

Year built: 1979

MLS#: 22402348

Contact: Nancy M. Whitehurst, Realty Executives, 774-238-0017

Eric Williams, when not solving Curious Cape Cod mysteries, writes about a variety of ways to enjoy the Cape, the weather, wildlife and other subjects. Contact him at ewilliams@capecodonline.com. Follow him on X: @capecast.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod home for sale: Pond-front Brewster house with water views