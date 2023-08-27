We don't mean to be callous, but we know super-soft feet are hard to come by — especially this time of year, when months of walking barefoot on sand and pavement can toughen up those tootsies. While you could get regular pedicures to try smooth out your dogs, that costs a lot of time and money. That's why a growing number of people are turning to electric callus removers. These handy devices help tackle calluses on your feet in seconds, with minimal effort on your end. And, right now, Amazon is offering the top-rated Pritech IPX7 electric callus remover for just $19 with the on-page coupon (down from $30).

There's so much to love about this electric callus remover. For starters, it's fast. Simply turn it on, place it up against your tough spots and watch it go to work. It's also cordless, letting you effortlessly make your way around your feet without having to dance with a cord. Just charge it up and enjoy 45 minutes of callus-tackling time.

The Pritech IPX7 electric callus remover has three different interchangeable heads: an extra-coarse roller for tough and hard calluses, a regular coarse roller to tackle dead skin and a light coarse roller for daily maintenance.

And the IPX7 is waterproof and easy to use on wet and dry feet, letting you go to work in the shower, bath or pretty much anyplace else.

Next time someone asks "Who let the dogs out?" you can proudly take credit. (Photo: Amazon)

The Pritech IPX7 electric callus remover has over 33,000 loyal fans. "This is a wonderful product and I am so grateful to have found it. I know that I have, by far, the funkiest, driest feet ever seen by man," admitted this reviewer. "Very happy with this purchase. If this can smooth MY feet, it could take bark off a tree."

One shopper with happy feet said the Pritech IPX7 is the "best money I have ever spent," adding that the tool "HELPED so much!!!" with a stubborn callus. "I haven't felt that kind of relief in years."

"I have super, super ticklish feet...and I have to really restrain myself to not jerk and kick at my poor technician," a fellow fan wrote. "This thing is a godsend. My feet look fantastic, it's super easy to use and clean, and now I don't have to worry about accidentally kicking anyone."

The Pritech IPX7 electric callus remover won't be discounted for long, so snatch it up while you can and have a smooth rest of the summer!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

