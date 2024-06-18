Prioritizing play and finding connection through pickleball | Jamey Cross

Two years ago, I had never heard of pickleball.

In August 2022, I sat at my desk in the former StarNews newsroom in downtown Wilmington and offered a confused look to my now-friend and then-coworker, Emma Dill, when she told me she’d be playing pickleball that evening after work.

The sport has exploded in the past few years, and the Wilmington area has certainly seen the effects. City parks are overrun with regular players and seeing new ones seemingly each week. New developments in New Hanover and Brunswick counties tout pickleball courts in their list of amenities. An indoor pickleball facility in Brunswick County underwent a major expansion just a year ago to accommodate for the demand.

Growing up in rural North Carolina, I had never heard of it – a fact that is surprising to many folks who tell me they played in middle and high school gym class as kids in other parts of the state and beyond.

I’m confident I made a joke about pickles and her last name that likely received a polite laugh. I’m sure she’d heard it before, but I’m partial to a pun no matter how low hanging it may be.

She invited me to join, adding that the group would be playing at a park just two blocks from my apartment and she had an extra paddle. I didn’t fancy myself a particularly athletic person – which, you’ll see, won’t actually matter when it comes to pickleball (the very basis of its appeal, for many). Plus, I pride myself on saying “yes,” especially when it comes to trying new things.

So, I went.

They say you never forget your first, and they’re right. I was welcomed to the group of mostly beginner to intermediate players with open arms and a kindness I won’t ever forget. In any other time, the feeling may not have been the same. But I, like many others during the early 2020s, was in desperate need of normal social interaction.

Jamey Cross, left, and Emma Dill are pictured ahead of a Cape Fear Pickleball Club tournament in October 2023.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit shortly after I graduated college and severely impacted my life socially. I’d just moved to a new state and was lucky that lockdown brought me closer to my new friends when it could have easily isolated us. Still, group gatherings were affected, if not foregone entirely.

The subsequent rise of virtual life – TikTok, Zoom meetings, parasocial connection – left me hungry for physical community and togetherness.

Stepping onto the pickleball court in 2022 tasted like normalcy after years of social fasting. There I was with a group of real people, not Zoom squares, talking and laughing and playing and connecting. Plus, the game was fun and quick to learn – even for someone whose coordination and overall spatial awareness left me tripping and falling while simply walking.

Just like that, I was hooked. I felt like I was a kid playing with my friends after school. “Who wants to play with me?” is a question I often ask on the court.

Jamey Cross, third from left, is pictured alongside members of the Cape Fear Pickleball Club during a club-sponsored tournament in April 2023.

I became hooked to the game, yes, but also to the wildly random group of people I would otherwise have never met – a karaoke DJ, a general surgeon, a window salesman, a potter, a small business owner and a slew of other folks who are retired from various careers.

I became a journalist because I crave connection. I love meeting new people, learning about issues that matter to them and watching their faces light up as they tell me about whatever it is that they know best.

Groups of individuals have been gathering and finding connection over mutual interests since the dawn of time. In churches or schools, playgrounds or pickleball courts, they find community regardless of how they individually got there.

Two years and countless games of pickleball later, they’re now the people I call when I need advice or when my car breaks down. I’ve cheered them on from their first hit to their first medal. We’ve walked together through joy and loss.

It’s a game, but it’s not just a game. Because at the end of the day, there are lots of games you can play and medals you can earn, but the true win is the friends you make along the way.

