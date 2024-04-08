Prior-eclipse goers describe 'emotional' experience

Apr. 8—Ken Collier and Mike Earle are not new to the experience of a total solar eclipse.

In 2017, they took a road trip to Weiser, Idaho where they got the full feel of what it's like to experience totality.

On Monday, during a pre-2024 eclipse interview, the visitors to Niagara Falls described their prior eclipse experience using terms like "emotional" and "mind-blowing" and even "life-changing."

"It's multi-sensory compared to a partial eclipse," Collier said. "The temperature drops. The birds stop chirping. The sounds get quiet. It was emotional."

While their wives weren't interested in traveling to Idaho the last time around, this year they all decided to share the experience of the 2024 eclipse from Niagara Falls.

The Colliers — Ken and Beth from Flagstaff, Arizona — and the Earles — Kari and Mike from Reno, Nevada — booked rooms at a local hotel last August. They arrived last week to take in some of the local sights before taking in the full total eclipse show.

"We figured it would be a two-for," Kari said, referring to the chance to see Niagara Falls for the first time while experiencing a total solar eclipse at the same time. "I didn't want to go to Weiser with him because he slept in his truck in the middle of a field. This is better."

Both the Colliers and the Earles say the view of the Falls is better from the Canadian side. They also said they had a great time in Lewiston and really enjoyed Old Fort Niagara and the surrounding park. Both couples plan to stay through Tuesday, a day when they plan to take in another traditional Niagara Falls experience, a ride on the Maid of the Mist.

"Actually, we've been super impressed and surprised by all the history around here," Kari said.

Cutline: The Colliers — Beth and Ken from Flagstaff, Arizona — and the Earles — Kari and Mike from Reno, Nevada — spent the weekend in Niagara Falls and surrounding communities, taking in the sights in anticipation of Monday's solar eclipse. Both Ken and Mike experienced a total eclipse before, in 2017 in Weiser, Idaho. Monday's eclipse would be the first for Beth and Kari.