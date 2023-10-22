Princess Eugenie Says People Tell Her She's "Better Looking in Real Life"

And believes "terrifyingly ugly" paparazzi photos are to blame.

Princess Eugenie is opening up about the comments she receives about her appearance. While speaking with U.K. television personality Kate Thornton on her White Wine Question Time podcast, the royal revealed that "terrifyingly ugly" paparazzi photos from the past have caused people to come up to her to tell her that she looks better in person.

"There's been terrifyingly ugly shots of us coming out of bars," Eugenie said of her and her younger sister Princess Beatrice. "I have people come up to me sometimes and say, ‘Oh you’re much better looking in real life,’ and you’re like, ‘Agh. Is that a compliment? I dunno.’"

Eugenie then revealed that she started her own public Instagram account in 2018 because she wanted people to get to know the real her. "There's been so much misinformation," she said "And it's so easy to judge something when you read it in the paper or see a picture." She continued, "Beatrice and I, like many of our cousins, have had a really awkward phases," adding: "I'm proud of my incredibly strange looks from the past."

Despite taking back control of her own narrative online, Eugenie says she still finds Instagram to be "the most stressful thing in the world.”

"Oh my God, I get so nervous," she explained. "Before I post I have to text about 5 people asking if it’s okay, have I got a spelling mistake, am I gonna get trolled?”

Of her most recent postings, Eugenie shared a never-before-seen video from her wedding to Jack Brooksbank , which ended with a cute glimpse at their lives today as parents to two sons — August, 2, and 4-month-old Ernest. In a sweet family snapshot, Eugenie and Jack dressed casually while posing on the beach with their boys. "5 years ago today.. ❤️❤️," Eugenie captioned the post.



