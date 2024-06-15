Princess Anne struggles with unruly horse during Trooping the Colour – watch

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Princess Anne, Princess Royal during Trooping the Colour on June 15, 2024 in London, England. Trooping the Colour is a ceremonial parade celebrating the official birthday of the British Monarch. The event features over 1,400 soldiers and officers, accompanied by 200 horses. More than 400 musicians from ten different bands and Corps of Drums march and perform in perfect harmony. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images) (Mark Cuthbert)

Princess Anne had a challenge on her hands during the Trooping the Colour procession on Saturday.

The 73-year-old royal travelled on horseback down The Mall during the King's birthday parade – but experienced some difficulties with her unruly horse.

The Princess Royal was captured on video, which you can see below, battling to control her horse after it started to lose pace and appeared agitated.

With her being an experienced and skilled horsewoman, Anne was able to keep her horse under control without drawing too much attention away from the rest of the parade.

As Colonel of the Blues and Royals, the royal donned her full regalia, looking smart in her bicorn hat, jodhpurs and riding boots.

She also wore the Collars of the Order of the Garter and Sash of the Order of the Thistle.

Onlookers might wonder why Anne was the only female member of the royal family to wear a uniform.

Royals with military and naval connections have worn military dress on state occasions since the 19th century. The Princess is patron of the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity as well as being Commodore-in-Chief for Portsmouth.

Although she hasn't actually served in the military like her brothers King Charles III and Prince Andrew, she is an honorary Rear Admiral.

She carries out hundreds of engagements with her military patronages and affiliations every year and usually tops the hardest-working royal list.

Meanwhile, the King and Queen led members of the royal family in the procession down to Horse Guards Parade from Buckingham Palace, with the King's Colour being trooped by Number 9 Company, Irish Guards, during the ceremony.

The impressive display of pageantry saw over 1,400 officers and soldiers form the parade, together with two hundred horses.

Meanwhile, over four hundred musicians from ten bands and Corps of Drums marched and played in unison.

After the ceremony, Charles will lead the royals and the soldiers back to Buckingham Palace.

As the troops return to their barracks, the King and Queen with members of the royal family will gather on the palace balcony to watch the finale – a spectacular flypast from the Royal Air Force.