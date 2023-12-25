Prince William and Kate Middleton attend annual Christmas church outing with kids

The royals' annual Christmas Day church service was a sight to see!

Not only did Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, show up in matching blue outfits, but they also brought their kids with them.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis showed up to the service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk with their parents in tow.

The British Royal Family Attend The Christmas Morning Service (Mark Cuthbert / UK Press / Getty Images)

As they approached the church, Princess Charlotte held her mother's hand while Prince William held hands with Prince Louis.

However, during part of the walk, Louis and his cousin Mia Tindall started holding hands. The two were pictured smiling ear to ear as they approached the church.

The family's outing comes after Kate Middleton shared a new portrait of George, Charlotte and Louis on Instagram.

The British Royal Family Attend The Christmas Morning Service (Stephen Pond / Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales shared the black-and-white photo on Christmas Day and it showed her three kids sitting on a bench and smiling as Charlotte put her arms around her brothers.

For the shoot, the trio wore white button-down shirts and jeans, except for Louis, who appeared to be wearing jean shorts.

Kate captioned the post, "Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas, from our family to yours! W & C," and she received a lot of love in the comments.

"Charlotte looks so smart in her shirt & jeans," one person wrote.

Another fan said, "That picture just made me smile so much, Merry Christmas to you all x."

A third wrote, "Such a cute trio! I love to see them just being them! 😍❤️."

While the photo got a lot of attention online, it also looked similar to the family portrait that Will and Kate released for their 2023 Christmas card.

In that snap, the family of five was photographed together wearing white shirts and jeans, and the photo was also taken by Josh Shinner, the same photographer who shot the picture of Will and Kate's kids sitting on the bench.

“Our family Christmas card for 2023,” the family shared on their official X account.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com