Prince William goes safe-but-suave in a velvet tuxedo at the Baftas

You have to hand it to the current crop of male celebrities doing the award season rounds; they’re game for anything in the increasingly competitive style stakes, from he-vages to skirts and every silly detail in between.

Even if – whisper it – sometimes these average guys – sorry but we’re looking at you Barry Keoghan – don’t look entirely comfortable in the hifalutin get-up that some stylist has promised will put them on a best dressed list trajectory (and possibly land them a lucrative deal with a fashion house). Which is precisely why Prince William chooses to sidestep this malarky and get on with the job in hand, in a style choice that reflects his position rather than posturing in some outre #lewk.

The Prince of Wales arrived at this year’s BAFTAs in a handsome royal blue tuxedo that he’s worn before; to a Royal Variety performance in 2021 and to the Top Gun premiere in 2022.

The Prince is fond of velvet dinner jackets; he’s previously worn iterations in bottle green and black, and although it’s relatively ‘safe’ in fashion terms, it’s sleek and sharp, and velvet’s an easy way to add lustre and touch of glamour for a formal event without going to extraneous lengths; leave the jacquard and embroidery to host David Tennant. Savile Row would never be so indiscreet as to advertise their relationships, but it’s likely that the tuxedo’s courtesy of his father’s favourite tailor Anderson & Sheppard, which specialises in sumptuous eveningwear. And like his father, he’s clearly fond of recycling his clothes.

It’s nothing to frighten the horses, and that’s precisely the point for a royal of his singular position, especially right now; it’s appropriate and dressy but easy to wear. It’s also a wardrobe modus operandi that Prince William is clearly comfortable in, and that’s significant – he’s previously attended the BAFTA awards with the Princess of Wales, who’s currently taking a break from royal duties while she recovers from a recent spell in hospital. So it stands to reason that he’d opt for a classic mainstay that’s relatively safe.

It’s an approach taken by Richard E Grant – in a blue velvet jacket by Armani – and David Beckham too, shaking hands with Prince William at the event in a sleek black tuxedo from Ralph Lauren. At the ripe age of 48, Beckham tends to forgo the fashion theatrics of his youth and stick to classic staples. The BAFTAs in general – being British and one for the thesps – tends to tow a familiar line in terms of how the male A-listers dress; leave the style chicanery to the Oscars, or the frankly mind-boggling antics on the Met red carpet.

But that’s not to say that a touch of that kind of experimentation we’ve seen across the red carpets in recent years wasn’t evident; Andrew Scott in a tomato red ensemble, Barry Keoghan in a curiously military-esque green jacket with epaulettes and braiding with matching trousers and stonking great boots courtesy of Burberry, and Rami Malik in a rather operatic black coat atop his black tie ensemble, which lent a suitably Bond villain-esque mood.

Cillian Murphy hit a singular note in his sleek black arrangement; a minimalist top, oversized, draping coat and soft-fit trousers. Dark, rather left-of-centre and just enough fashion nous to be cool without being overly obvious; very him, essentially. Bradley Cooper opted for a double-breasted coat and flared trousers by Louis Vuitton, an understatedly daring look which was a repeat of the outfit he wore to the fashion house’s show in January.

Prince William represented tradition in his blue velvet. Against a backdrop of men pushing the boundaries in every respect in how they dress – a notion we fully applaud – sometimes sticking to the classics is no bad thing.

