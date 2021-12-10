Prince William and Kate Middleton release family Christmas card: 'The children are growing up so fast'

The wait is over! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, released their annual Christmas photo on Friday morning — and commenters have been quick to sing its praises.

“Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card,” the official Instagram of the Duke and Duchess captioned the photo featuring William and Middleton with their kids — 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, 3.

The family clearly decided to break away from their typical buttoned-up Christmas attire and instead chose to go more casual — with William sporting a brown-collared shirt with khaki shorts, Middleton in a long dark green sundress, George in a camouflage shirt and khaki shorts, Charlotte in a checkered blue dress and Louis in a striped-collared shirt and khaki shorts.

The photo has received a wave of positive reactions, with many commenters sending the family well wishes and blessings.

“Beyond precious!” one commenter wrote. “So much love and joy in this picture. Thank you for sharing it with us all.”

“Adorable photo! The children are growing up so fast,” a follower pointed out, with another adding, “How fabulous! Love that and also love to see you all as a family together. Keep up with all your amazing work and showing how it should be done.”

“Prince William and Kate Middleton, your children Princess Charlotte, she is beautiful and Prince George and Louis, [they are] handsome boys,” a commenter wrote. “Wish you Happy Holiday and Happy New Year. I am praying for Royal families.”

Thankfully, this year’s family photo release seems to be much less dramatic than last year's, when the royal family’s Christmas photo ended up being leaked to the press days before it was set to release.

In 2020’s photo, the family is wearing their cozy winter sweaters, a change from 2019’s photograph, which was taken earlier that year in August, creating a summery vibe for the holiday season.

The family's 2018 card featured another casual look, though not as chill as this year's, as they donned blue and green ensembles while enjoying the outdoors at their country home. Meanwhile, 2017's card, taken before Prince Louis was born, was much more traditional, featuring William, Kate, George and Charlotte in somewhat of a business-style attire — all matching in blue.

Take a look at some of the royal's Christmas cards over the years:

The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year🎄.



📸 by Matt Porteous pic.twitter.com/fz8ZnrAqbD — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 16, 2020