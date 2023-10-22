Prince Harry Is All Smiles as He Attends the F1 Grand Prix in Austin

Prince Harry is in Texas, y'all!

The Duke of Sussex jetted to Austin for the F1 Grand Prix, where he was a guest of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team (a.k.a. Team Mercedes). He was spotted at the Circuit of the Americas touring the garage, chatting with the team executives, and in the paddock. Prince Harry attended solo, sans Meghan Markle. Last week, the Sussexes were spotted vacationing on the small Caribbean island of Canouan, and earlier this month, they were in New York City for Archewell Foundation's first in-person summit.

It's not the Duke of Sussex's first time associated with F1. In fact, he's a longtime fan of the sport; in 1994, he attended the British Grand Prix with his mom, Princess Diana, and in 2014, he was at the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi. In one of his last engagements as a working royal, he joined British driver Lewis Hamilton to officially open a museum at the Silverstone motor racing circuit.



This F1 racing season has seen many royal attendees at races, including Princess Charlene at the Monaco Grand Prix in May and Queen Máxima and the Dutch royals at the Dutch Grand Prix F1 race in August. Now, Prince Harry joins the long list of VIP attendees. Here, see all the best photos of Prince Harry at the F1 Grand Prix in Austin today:

Prince Harry, wearing his credentials, looks on in the Mercedes garage prior to the race.

Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Prince Harry poses with Mercedes GP Executive Director Toto Wolff, Alexi Robichaux, and George Russell, in the Mercedes garage.

Chris Graythen - Getty Images

He chatted with the Mercedes team.

Chris Graythen - Getty Images

The Duke and Wolff shared a laugh.

Chris Graythen - Getty Images

The two were all smiles as they spoke together.

Chris Graythen - Getty Images

A close-up snap of Prince Harry.

Chris Graythen - Getty Images

In the Mercedes garage, George Russell shows a Mercedes baseball cap to Harry.

Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Sporting mirrored sunglasses, he walked in the paddock.

Kym Illman - Getty Images

Harry waved to fans.

Kym Illman - Getty Images

He was all smiles on the sunny Texas day.

Clive Mason - Formula 1 - Getty Images

Prince Harry was given a tour of the Mercedes garage.

Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Harry seemed keenly interested in what the Mercedes team members were discussing with him.

Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner (and husband of Geri Halliwell, a.k.a. Ginger Spice) snaps a photo with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in the garage.

Mark Thompson - Getty Images

Though Harry was a guest of Mercedes, he swung by the Red Bull garage.

Mark Thompson - Getty Images

He kept his outfit casual in a short-sleeved polo shirt and jeans.

Chris Graythen - Getty Images

