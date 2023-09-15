Prince Harry Celebrated His 39th Birthday With Beers and Brats at a Renowned German Brewery

Prince Harry is 39 and feeling steins.

The Duke of Sussex celebrated his birthday by devouring beer and bratwursts at a renowned brewery in Düsseldorf, Germany. The royal, who turns 39 today, spent Thursday evening at Schumacher Brewery with his wife, Meghan, and their Archewell staff.

The group was spotted Im Goldenen Kessel, or In the Golden Couldren—a restaurant and bar that the brewery opened way back in 1838. The historic venue is steeped in tradition, serving up specialties such as Düsseldorf meatballs, pork knuckle, and beef goulash. Harry and his crew were craving different dishes, though.

According to an Instagram post shared by the brewery, “the very friendly people” enjoyed Schumacher Alt, Wiener schnitzel, Blutwurst, and other sausages. For those unfamiliar with German cuisine, Wiener schnitzel is crumbed veal and Blutwurst is blood sausage. As for the beer, Schumacher Alt is an Altbier that is brewed, fermented, stored, and filtered on-site in Düsseldorf. The beer takes its name from the German word “alt,” or old, because it is made in the old brewing style.

Head waiter Frank Wackers, who has worked at the establishment for nearly four decades, told The Daily Mail that Harry enjoyed six small beers (half pints rather than liter-sized steins) and Meghan sipped one. (Robb Report reached out to the restaurant to confirm, but it did not immediately respond.)

After the feast, the waitstaff presented the Duke with a white-chocolate cake and the restaurant sang Happy Birthday. “They were very happy,” Wackers told the Mail. “He is a lovely man, and they were so nice.” Apparently, he left a “big tip,” too.

The Sussexes are in Germany for the 2023 Invictus Games. (Harry founded the multi-sport event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen in 2014.) This year’s tournament started on September 9 and will wrap up on September 16.

Sounds like there’s time for a few more steins yet.

