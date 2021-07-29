Only Amazon Prime members can score these 10 secret sales — starting as low as $5

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon Prime members really do have all the fun: Free two-day shipping, instant access to movies on Amazon Prime Video, discounts at Whole Foods — the list goes on and on.

But here’s a perk many folks don't know about: Prime membership affords you entry into a secret section of Amazon sales. What? Yup, it's true: There's a hidden hub of "Just For Prime" sales just waiting to be explored. And the key to the kingdom is nothing more than a Prime membership.

Not yet a member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial to access this treasure trove of discounts — and benefit from all the other Prime perks, including free two-day shipping, exclusive sales and much more. If you decide to stick with the service, it will cost you just $119 per year (about $10 per month), and you can cancel anytime.

Scroll and shop Amazon's secret, Prime-only sales below:

Upgrade your towels — and save $5 in the process. (Photo: Amazon)

Luxury hotel towels are so plush, and they should be: They're not cheap. But you recreate that luxe feel at home with the White Classic Large Luxury Bath Towels. Just for Prime members, you'll score a four-pack of these fluffy towels for $40 (was $45) — that's just $10 a towel! Choose from a white and gray combo, or a set of one color, including beige, green, aqua, light blue and white.

"These are luxury towels. If you don't like luxury 5-star hotel type towels...keep looking," a satisfied customer wrote. "They are the softest and most water absorbent towels I've ever owned in my nearly half a century worth of living."

Shop it: White Classic Large Luxury Bath Towels, $40 for Prime members (was $45), amazon.com

Fire up several devices at once. (Photo: Amazon)

Casually placing your smartphone, wireless ear buds, and smartwatch on one charger seems like a luxury. But we found one with a price that's well within reach — Amazon is selling the Beacoo Upgraded 3 in 1 Charging Stand for just $13 with on-page coupon for Prime members only (was $36). Thanks to its vertical design, you can charge your phone while watching videos and checking messages. You don’t even need to lift a finger.

"Best charging stand I have ever found," a happy customer said. "Convenient, practical and exactly what I need to keep my desk neat and tidy. It allows me to charge my iPhone, Airpod and Apple Watch at the same [time]...the stand has a hinge so the iPhone does not slide off which is good as my old wireless charger was flat and often found my iPhone on the floor or has not charged as the phone slid off."

Shop it: Beacoo Upgraded 3 in 1 Charging Stand, $13 for Prime members with on-page coupon (was $36), amazon.com

More videos, more games, more songs! Extend your device's storage with this card and save $15, but only if you're a Prime member. (Photo: Amazon)

On sale for $60 for Prime members only (was $75), the Gigastone Micro SD Card (512GB) is ideal for digital cameras, like standard point-and-shoots and advanced DSLRs. Thanks to its high-speed performance with up to 100MB per second transfer speeds, you won’t have to wait long to scroll through or download photos. It even works with the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite!

"I ordered this so my son could upload the umpteenth update to Fortnite on his Nintendo Switch. It was easy to install and it uploaded to the Switch almost instantly...," raved a five-star reviewer.

It's so popular that it has earned a perfect five-star rating from more than 16,000 Amazon reviewers.

Shop it: Gigastone Micro SD Card (512GB), $60 for Prime members (was $75), amazon.com

Drink up — save $5 if you're a Prime member! (Photo: Amazon)

Hydration is key to good health! The Giotto Large Motivational Water Bottle (128 ounces) can work wonders when you’re trying to drink the recommended 2.7 to 3.7 liters per day. Luckily, this water bottle can hold 128 ounces (i.e., 1 gallon or 3.7 liters) of water. Right now, it’s on sale for $15 (that's $5 off) for Prime members.

Not all reusable water bottles are created equal. Sure, they all make it easy to access water wherever you go, but what separates the Giotto Large Motivational Water Bottle from the rest is its grip-friendly design, along with its clever schedule and motivational slogans to help you reach your hydration goals.

"This is the bottle if you are serious about getting in your water intake for the day! It has every option available to make sure you carry it with you everywhere," shared a hydrated and happy five-star reviewer. "I love the colors and the pop-top because it's spill-proof when I pour into a cup. It comes with a handle to carry and a straw and is made of a sturdy plastic. The quotes are great too ... And I truly now get my full day's serving of water!!"

The Giotto Large Motivational Water Bottle comes in 13 fun colorways, including light pink/green, gray, mint green, deep blue and more.

Shop it: Giotto Large Motivational Water Bottle (128-ounce), $15 for Prime members (was $20), amazon.com

The ideal cup of tea awaits. (Photo: Amazon)

Tea time just got easier. With the press of a button, you can have your brew turn out exactly as you like it. The Buydeem K2423 Electric Kettle boils up to 1.2 liters of water and keeps it warm until you're ready to pour. Right now it's on sale for just $92 with an on-page coupon for Prime members only (down from $160).

Handy presets for different types of tea — black, herbal, oolong, white and green — ensure an excellent cup every time. And this compact appliance is easy on the eyes too.

Shoppers say it can compete with the big boys: "I absolutely love this machine," wrote a happy five-star reviewer. "[It is] hands-down better than the more expensive Breville. The kettle is lighter-weight, the handle is easier to hold and more comfortable, it has all the same features (keep warm for 60 minutes, customize steep time, etc.) [and] the filter basket is much larger, allowing the leaves more room to steep."

Shop it: Buydeem K2423 Electric Kettle, $92 with on-page coupon for Prime members (was $160), amazon.com

Power up on-the-go for just 20 bucks! (Photo: Amazon)

These days, you never want to leave home without a spare charger, and choosing one has never been more of a no-brainer now that the Yacikos Portable Charger can be had for $20 for Prime members with on-page coupon (was $29). It delivers a fast and reliable juice-up for phones, laptops and tablets with two USB ports and a single micro-USB port. Plus, it can charge most phones up to six times before its own battery needs charging.

“This charger seems very well built and has enough power to last awhile,” wrote one tech-savvy shopper. “Easy to use.”

Shop it: Yacikos Portable Charger, $20 with on-page coupon for Prime members (was $29), amazon.com

If you're a Prime member, you can modernize your ride for $14! (Photo: Amazon)

Got an older car? The Criacr Bluetooth FM Transmitter can instantly make it modern. This gizmo plugs directly into your car’s cigarette lighter to give your vehicle Bluetooth capabilities. Simply sync it to an unused FM radio frequency (use Radio Locator to find one in your neck of the woods) and pair your phone to it to give your car smart features for just $14, or $2 off, for Prime members only.

Now you can stream music and podcasts from your phone to your car, have hands-free access via Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri and even make phone calls with solely the sound of your voice. It charges two mobile devices at the same time too. This device also has some fun LED colors for personalization.

Shop it: Criacr V5.0 Bluetooth FM Transmitter for Car, $14 for Prime members (was $16), amazon.com

Juice up five devices at once with this lovely power strip. (Photo: Amazon)

Let’s face it, surge protectors aren't known for their looks. That’s why we always hide them away behind a bookshelf, desk or couch. However, this SuperDanny Surge Protector Power Strip — which is on sale for $19, or $3 off, for Prime members only — looks just as good as it works.

Armed with three power outlets and two USB ports, this surge protector can effectively turn one wall outlet into five with up to 240 volts of power. It also gives your work area or entertainment center some pizazz with its wood-grain look.

“This power strip is awesome. I was tired of looking at the ugly black power strip next to my couch. ... What an eyesore.” shared a five-star Amazon reviewer. “This wood grain one looks great and blends in with my wooden side table. I love that it has the USB ports, so when my friends come over and sit on that side they can plug their phones in.”

Shop it: SuperDanny Surge Protector Power Strip, $19 for Prime members (was $22), amazon.com

Look fab on Zoom calls — save $13 for Prime members only! (Photo: Amazon)

Step up your photo and video game with this handy JackyLED 10-inch Selfie Ring Light, on sale for $27, or $13 off with on-page coupon for Prime members only. This 10-inch ring light can transform just about any photo or video into a professional-looking work of art, thanks to 120 LED bulbs and three color modes that are completely adjustable. It has 10 levels of brightness and comes with a remote.

"Be your own photographer! ... This tripod works like a charm," said a savvy Amazon shopper. "The halo light makes any photo look like it was taken by a professional. I am very happy to be able to take photos of my family in/outdoors with ease. I am excited to capture happy memories with the help of this product!"

Shop it: JackyLED 10-inch Selfie Ring Light, $27 with on-page coupon for Prime members (was $40), amazon.com

Keep your iPhone beautiful and pristine. (Photo: Amazon)

You spent so much money on your new iPhone. Don't treat it like a cheap toy! Protect your investment from scratches, smudges and yucky fingerprints with the Better Future Glass Screen Protector for Apple iPhone (made for the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR). It's on sale for $5, or $4 off with an on-page coupon for Prime members only.

Better Future Glass uses advanced hybrid glass technology to keep your iPhone’s display nearly shatterproof — and it's only 0.33mm thick. It absorbs and distributes up to seven times more of the impact from an accidental drop than previous models. The groundbreaking tech helps to keep the ground from breaking your dear iPhone.

"Sweet deal," said one happy shopper. "I love that it's so easy to use, and I love how it’s scratch-free."

Shop it: Better Future Glass Screen Protector for iPhone, $5 with on-page coupon for Prime members (was $9), amazon.com

