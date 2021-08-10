Only Amazon Prime members can score these 10 secret sales — starting as low as $15

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon Prime members really do have all the fun: Free two-day shipping, instant access to movies on Amazon Prime Video, discounts at Whole Foods — the list goes on and on.

But here’s a perk many folks don't know about: Prime membership affords you entry into a secret section of Amazon sales. What? Yup, it's true: There's a hidden hub of "Just For Prime" sales just waiting to be explored. And the key to the kingdom is nothing more than a Prime membership.

Not yet a member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial to access this treasure trove of discounts — and benefit from all the other Prime perks, including free two-day shipping, exclusive sales and much more. If you decide to stick with the service, it will cost you just $119 per year (about $10 per month), and you can cancel anytime.

Scroll and shop Amazon's secret, Prime-only sales below:

Need to fire up your phone, laptop or tablet ASAP, if not sooner? The Anker USB-C Fast Charger Adapter is here for you. This high-speed charger infuses power into your devices at speeds up to 250 percent faster than your ordinary charger. Simply plug in your device and let it go to work. It's also nice and compact, and has a foldable plug for easy storage. And, if you're a Prime member, it's just $20. "I got tired of the time it took to charge my iPhone with the stock charging brick. I picked up this thing and it is so fast," a satisfied customer said.

Shop it: Anker USB-C Fast Charger Adapter, $20 for Prime members (was $24, amazon.com

Having proper neck alignment when you sleep can mean the difference between being comfortable when you get up and spending the day in agony. The top-rated Healthex Cervical Neck Roll — which is just $22 for Prime members — helps maintain that alignment while keeping pressure off your spinal discs and joints. You can even use it under your lower back, knees, calves, or feet for added support in those areas. Made from memory foam with a bamboo outer cover, this pillow is hypoallergenic and keeps its shape over time. "I've suffered from neck pain for almost 6 months. I can feel a difference already in just a short time. So happy with the quality of this pillow," a five-star fan said. "I love it!!! I was having neck pain after a good night's sleep until I found this neck pillow. After the first night using it. My pain was gone," a fellow happy customer chimed in.

Shop it: Healthex Cervical Neck Roll, $22 for Prime members (was $26), amazon.com

Clean, crisp air in your home is a must — especially if you struggle with allergies — but the cost of an air purifier can be a deterrent. Well, the Airthereal UV-C Air Purifier is a whopping $60 off for Prime members ($30 off with on-page coupon for everyone, plus an additional $30 for Prime users). This air purifier is powerful enough to completely clean and recirculate air every 20 minutes in a 550-square foot space, or every seven minutes in a 200-square foot space. It also features a medical-grade HEPA filter to remove 99.97 percent of fine airborne particles down to 0.1 microns, including dust, pollen, smoke, odors, mold spores and pet dander. "We love this air purifier," a five-star fan wrote. "It does the job of removing odors (burnt toast) quickly. We also use it when guests come over the reduce the likelihood of spread of contagion among the guests. The noise level at the lower settings is nearly undetectable."

Shop it: Airthereal UV-C Air Purifier, $140 for Prime members with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com

Got freshly scrubbed dishes? They need to dry somewhere. This Bamboo 2 Tier Dish Drying Rack makes cleaning up look good — and it's $21 for Prime members (was $25). This rack features 14 slots that can hold 14 full-sized square or round plates, cups and a cutting board. Made of 100 percent renewable bamboo, the rack is strong and durable, so it can work as your dish-drying assistant for years. Once you're done with dish duty, simply fold the rack flat and store it out of sight.

"This is a beautiful dish rack," a five-star fan wrote in the reviews. "After our kitchen remodel, I didn’t want the old plastic drainer anymore!! I love that it can be folded and even put away if you aren’t using it!!"

Shop it: Bamboo 2 Tier Dish Drying Rack, $21 for Prime members (was $25), amazon.com

Luxury hotel towels are so plush, and they should be: They're not cheap. But you can recreate that lavish feel at home with the White Classic Large Luxury Bath Towels. Just for Prime members, you'll score a four-pack of these fluffy towels for just $40 (was $45) — that's just $10 each! Choose from an all-white set, or other color options, including beige, green, aqua and light blue.

"These are luxury towels. If you don't like luxury five-star hotel type towels...keep looking," a satisfied customer wrote. "They are the softest and most water-absorbent towels I've ever owned in my nearly half a century worth of living."

Shop it: White Classic Large Luxury Bath Towels, $45 for Prime members (was $50), amazon.com

On sale for $49 for Prime members only (was $55), the Gigastone Micro SD Card (512GB) is ideal for digital cameras, like standard point-and-shoots and advanced DSLRs. Thanks to its high-speed performance with up to 100MB per second transfer speeds, you won’t have to wait long to scroll through or download photos. It even works with the Nintendo Switch GoPro!

"Never heard of Gigastone before, but these made me a believer! Good job! I've been using one as my 2nd drive in my tablet ever since, and it's performed flawlessly," raved a five-star reviewer.

Shop it: Gigastone Micro SD Card (512GB), $49 for Prime members (was $55), amazon.com

Hydration is key to good health! The Giotto Large Motivational Water Bottle (128 ounces) can work wonders when you’re trying to drink the recommended 2.7 to 3.7 liters per day. Luckily, this water bottle can hold 128 ounces (i.e., 1 gallon or 3.7 liters) of water. Right now, it’s on sale for $15 (that's $5 off) for Prime members.

Not all reusable water bottles are created equal. Sure, they all make it easy to access water wherever you go, but what separates the Giotto Large Motivational Water Bottle from the rest is its grip-friendly design, along with its clever schedule and motivational slogans to help you reach your hydration goals.

"This is the bottle if you are serious about getting in your water intake for the day! It has every option available to make sure you carry it with you everywhere," shared a hydrated and happy five-star reviewer. "I love the colors and the pop-top because it's spill-proof when I pour into a cup. It comes with a handle to carry and a straw and is made of a sturdy plastic. The quotes are great too.... And I truly now get my full day's serving of water!!"

The Giotto Large Motivational Water Bottle comes in 13 fun color combinations, including light pink/green, gray, mint green, deep blue and more.

Shop it: Giotto Large Motivational Water Bottle (128-ounce), $15 for Prime members (was $20), amazon.com

Tea time just got easier. Now, with just the press of a button, you can have your brew turn out exactly as you like it. The Buydeem K2423 Electric Kettle boils up to 1.2 liters of water and keeps it warm until you're ready to pour. Right now it's on sale for just $96 for Prime members only (down from $110).

Handy presets for different types of tea — black, herbal, oolong, white and green — ensure an excellent cup every time. And this compact appliance is easy on the eyes too.

Shoppers say it can compete with the big boys: "I absolutely love this machine," wrote a happy five-star reviewer. "[It is] hands-down better than the more expensive Breville. The kettle is lighter-weight, the handle is easier to hold and more comfortable, it has all the same features (keep warm for 60 minutes, customize steep time, etc.) [and] the filter basket is much larger, allowing the leaves more room to steep."

Shop it: Buydeem K2423 Electric Kettle, $85 for Prime members (was $105), amazon.com

Let’s face it, surge protectors aren't known for their looks. That’s why we always hide them away behind a bookshelf, desk or couch. However, this SuperDanny Surge Protector Power Strip — which is on sale for $19, or $3 off, for Prime members only — looks just as good as it works.

Armed with three power outlets and two USB ports, this surge protector can effectively turn one wall outlet into five with up to 240 volts of power. It also gives your work area or entertainment center some pizazz with its wood-grain look.

“This power strip is awesome. I was tired of looking at the ugly black power strip next to my couch.... What an eyesore.” shared a five-star Amazon reviewer. “This wood grain one looks great and blends in with my wooden side table. I love that it has the USB ports, so when my friends come over and sit on that side they can plug their phones in.”

Shop it: SuperDanny Surge Protector Power Strip, $19 for Prime members (was $22), amazon.com

Step up your photo and video game with this handy Jackyled 10-inch Selfie Ring Light, on sale for $27, or $13 off with on-page coupon for Prime members only. This 10-inch ring light can transform just about any photo or video into a professional-looking work of art, thanks to 120 LED bulbs and three color modes that are completely adjustable. It has 10 levels of brightness and comes with a remote.

"Be your own photographer! This tripod works like a charm," said a savvy Amazon shopper. "The halo light makes any photo look like it was taken by a professional. I am very happy to be able to take photos of my family in/outdoors with ease. I am excited to capture happy memories with the help of this product!"

Shop it: Jackyled 10-inch Selfie Ring Light, $27 with on-page coupon for Prime members (was $40), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

