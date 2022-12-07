Freebie alert: Amazon is giving away 8 video games (worth over $100) to all Prime members

Sometimes a deal that seems too good to be true is, in fact, true. This is one of those times: During the entire month of December, Amazon is giving away a whopping eight games and tons of free loot to Amazon Prime members. Not a member? Believe it or not, you can still get the goods. Sign up for the free 30-day Prime trial here, and you can take advantage of this free offer. Once the trial is over, you can either subscribe to Amazon Prime for $13 a month (or $119 a year) or just cancel altogether. No hard feelings.

Fans of Twitch might remember all the free games they used to give out. Good news: they still do! It's just under a different name now: Prime Gaming. Here's the deal: Every month, Amazon Prime gives out free video games. The exact games vary from month to month, and sometimes there are duplicates — but that just means you have a chance to pick something up if you missed it before!

And even if you cancel the service, you can keep the games in your digital library. It's an amazing deal!

On top of that, you can get a ton of in-game gear, too. Currencies, cosmetic bonus packs, and much more are all part of the Prime Gaming package. Right now, you can get a new skin in Battlefield 2042, a character in Warframe, or just a monthly booster to help you fight Dark Falz in Phantasy Star Online 2.

You don't have to under Spinch to enjoy it, but you definitely need lightning-fast reflexes. The game fully embraces that old-school difficulty across six different levels. Filled with psychedelic colors, unique levels and even neon spiders, this is a weird game — but it's one you'll probably enjoy.

Grab Desert Child free from Prime Gaming until January 1

Desert Child is an interesting mix of racing game and simulator. The racing mechanics are deep, with plenty of combat mechanics to help you get an edge over your opponents, as well as a variety of different buffs you can use. Fans of old-school anime like Cowboy Bebop and Akira will see the influence in the art style, while the lo-fi hip-hop soundtrack will keep your head bopping along.

Brothers: Tale of Two Sons is a touching story about two sons who set out on a quest to save their father from an illness. It's an action adventure game with an isometric viewpoint, but what truly sets it apart is the control scheme. You play as both brothers at once, controlling each one with a different controller stick. It's a scheme unlike any other game, and it takes some getting used to.

The combination of touching storyline and fun gameplay will keep you coming back to this one for hours on end.

Card game fans, rejoice! Banners of Ruin is a great deck building, real-time strategy combo that is a lot of fun to play. Each character has a different set of cards, and the synergy between cards and abilities will keep players entertained.

Fans call it a worthy successor to Slay the Spire, which is high praise indeed. Throw in a lot of DLC options, and Banners of Ruin is a great free choice for deck-building fans.

If you remember the Carmen Sandiego games of yesteryear, then you'll be somewhat familiar with what Rose Riddle 2 brings to the table. You play as Rose, solving quests and taking on jobs throughout the Fairy Kingdom as you slowly unravel the mystery that threatens it.

Think Sherlock Holmes meets Tinkerbell. The game has a lot of achievements, a charming art style, and at atmosphere that makes it fun for kids and adults alike.

The Great American Circus is a yet another deck builder, but with a twist: rather than battling foes, you're battling the audience...as a circus ringleader. Choose cards to help you put on the greatest show and yoink that title right out of P.T. Barnum's hands.

There's a lot of DLC to expand the game, too! It's a great spin on the usual deck building strategy, and it's free from now until January 1.

If you're a fan of Myst or other laid-back puzzlers, Doors: Paradox is the perfect choice for you. Each level is a 3D diorama with hidden clues and objects to help you solve the mystery of the game.

It's not a terribly long game (well, depending on how much time it takes you to solve the puzzles), but you'll get about five or so hours of gameplay from it. Not bad, especially when your backlog is already overwhelming.

Few games carry the same weight or influence as Quake. One of the quintessential shooters, it shares much of the same DNA as Doom in terms of its dark fantasy and hyper-violent gameplay. It's definitely not for kids, but anyone who played it years ago can now revisit an old classic with new and updated visuals.

Best of all, Quake also includes both of the expansion packs that launched during its lifecycle, so you get even more gameplay with your purchase.

