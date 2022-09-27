The best Prime Early Access Sale 2022 deals so far — including an under-desk elliptical for 70% off

There are so many impressive savings already at the Prime Early Access Sale! (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon recently announced that a second Prime Day, called the Prime Early Access Sale, will be happening on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, 2022. But Amazon is dropping new early Prime Day sales each day leading up to that. You'll enjoy impressive discounts on a range of must-haves, including a Eureka vacuum, portable phone battery and more! Scroll down for all the great Amazon deals you can score this Tuesday. But remember: To take advantage of the Prime Day deals, you need to be Amazon Prime member; here's how you can Sign up & get a free trial.

Amazon Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum $64 $88 Save $24 $64 at Amazon This vacuum has a roomy 2.6-liter dust cup to hold dirt and gunk. At 10 pounds, it's lightweight enough to run anywhere. It also features five height adjustments.

Amazon Happy Sailed Women's V Neck Layered Dress $31 $45 Save $14 $31 at Amazon This pretty V-neck dress is perfect for parties and work. Made of chiffon, it's soft against your skin. Layer a denim jacket or blazer on top for cooler evenings. Choose from a range of colors.

Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Serum $39 $49 Save $10 $39 at Amazon Designed to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots, this fan-favorite formula contains vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel and jojoba oil.

Amazon Green Toys Dump Truck $17 $28 Save $11 $17 at Amazon This popular dump truck is built tough, and with ingredients you can feel good about. It's free of BPA and phthalates, and made with 100% recycled plastic. Kids love the bright red and yellow colors.

Amazon CLPP'LI Womens Slip on Faux Fur Mules $18 $22 Save $4 $18 at Amazon Your feet deserve to be pampered. These cushy slippers have a faux fur lining and trim, along with a soft synthetic suede upper for maximum comfort. A rubber sole helps you get a good grip while you walk.

Amazon Ancheer Seated Elliptical Machines $209 $529 Save $320 $209 at Amazon Want to work out while you work? This under-desk elliptical lets you pedal while you type. You can even track your time, speed, calories and more with the digital monitor.

Amazon CrystalTowels Ultimate Zippered Mattress Protector $14 $20 Save $6 $14 at Amazon Protect your mattress from spills and stains with this handy protector. It's waterproof and smooth to the touch, so you won't notice it under your sheets. It also fits mattresses up to 16 inches deep.

Amazon HFY Decorative Wall Mirror $71 $130 Save $59 $71 at Amazon Jazz up your walls with this pretty mirror. It features a mid-century modern sun design that's sleek and sophisticated. It's also easy to mount.

Amazon Anker PowerCore Slim 5000 Portable Charger $15 $20 Save $5 $15 at Amazon Need a charge on the go? Anker's slender charger weighs just 0.26 pounds and still delivers the high-powered charging that Anker is known for. It can power up an iPhone twice before needing a recharge.

Amazon GHome Smart Dimmer Switch $59 $70 Save $11 $59 at Amazon Enjoy a dimmer switch that adjusts your brightness from one to 100%, allowing you to find that just-right lighting. It even works with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can turn the lights on and off with the power of your voice.

Amazon Cooker King 3-Piece Non-stick Ceramic Pan Set $30 $34 Save $4 $30 at Amazon Enjoy three sizes of nonstick pans — an 8-, 10-, and 12-inch set. The pans have a titanium coating that's non-stick and scratch resistant and a ceramic coating that's is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead and cadmium.

Amazon CozyLux Bed in a Bag $65 $71 Save $6 $65 at Amazon This seven-piece set includes a comforter, pillow shams, flat sheet, 16-inch fitted sheet and pillowcases for all your bedding needs. Choose from a range of pretty and neutral colors.

