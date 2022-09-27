The best Prime Early Access Sale 2022 deals so far — including an under-desk elliptical for 70% off
Amazon recently announced that a second Prime Day, called the Prime Early Access Sale, will be happening on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, 2022. But Amazon is dropping new early Prime Day sales each day leading up to that. You'll enjoy impressive discounts on a range of must-haves, including a Eureka vacuum, portable phone battery and more! Scroll down for all the great Amazon deals you can score this Tuesday. But remember: To take advantage of the Prime Day deals, you need to be Amazon Prime member; here's how you can Sign up & get a free trial.
- $64 $88 at Amazon
Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum
- $31 $45 at Amazon
Happy Sailed Women's V Neck Layered Dress
- $39 $49 at Amazon
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
- $17 $28 at Amazon
Green Toys Dump Truck
- $18 $22 at Amazon
CLPP'LI Womens Slip on Faux Fur Mules
- $209 $529 at Amazon
Ancheer Seated Elliptical Machines
- $14 $20 at Amazon
CrystalTowels Ultimate Zippered Mattress Protector
- $71 $130 at Amazon
HFY Decorative Wall Mirror
- $15 $20 at Amazon
Anker PowerCore Slim 5000 Portable Charger
- $59 $70 at Amazon
GHome Smart Dimmer Switch
- $30 $34 at Amazon
Cooker King 3-Piece Non-stick Ceramic Pan Set
- $65 $71 at Amazon
CozyLux Bed in a Bag
- $19 $40 at Amazon
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner
- $180 $700 at Amazon
Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
- $121 $400 at Amazon
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
- $159 $299 at Amazon
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 30C
- $136 $200 at Amazon
Hoover Windtunnel Air Bagless Upright Vacuum
- $26 $50 at Amazon
Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System
- $35 $55 at Amazon
Dirt Devil Vibe 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner
- $280 $319 at Amazon
eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum
- $15 $30 at Amazon
All-in-One Stackable Bento Lunch Box Container
- $99 $130 at Amazon
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
- $24 $52 at Amazon
Airtight Food Storage Containers
- $10 $17 at Amazon
The Complete Air Fryer Cookbook
- $150 $200 at Amazon
Ninja Mega Kitchen System
- $193 $250 at Amazon
Instant Pot Electric Dutch Oven
- $297 $449 at Amazon
Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, full size
- $20 $50 at Amazon
Danjor Linens Queen Size Sheets Set
- $31 $63 at Amazon
Memory Foam Pillow
- $17 $26 at Amazon
Wall Outlet Extender with Shelf
- $27 $39 at Amazon
Portable Steamer for Clothes
- $30 $40 at Amazon
Queen Size Sheet Set
- $13 $20 at Amazon
TubShroom Tub Hair Catcher Drain Protector
- $12 $15 at Amazon
Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope
- $14 $20 at Amazon
Women's Gardening Gloves, 6 pairs
- $58 $80 at Amazon
12 Amp Turbine Electric Leaf Blower
- $7,200 $140 at Amazon
Multifunctional Fire Pit Table
- $21 $35 at Amazon
Adjustable Metal Leaf Rake
- $28 $44 at Amazon
Leaf Scoops
Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum
This vacuum has a roomy 2.6-liter dust cup to hold dirt and gunk. At 10 pounds, it's lightweight enough to run anywhere. It also features five height adjustments.
Happy Sailed Women's V Neck Layered Dress
This pretty V-neck dress is perfect for parties and work. Made of chiffon, it's soft against your skin. Layer a denim jacket or blazer on top for cooler evenings. Choose from a range of colors.
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Designed to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots, this fan-favorite formula contains vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel and jojoba oil.
Green Toys Dump Truck
This popular dump truck is built tough, and with ingredients you can feel good about. It's free of BPA and phthalates, and made with 100% recycled plastic. Kids love the bright red and yellow colors.
CLPP'LI Womens Slip on Faux Fur Mules
Your feet deserve to be pampered. These cushy slippers have a faux fur lining and trim, along with a soft synthetic suede upper for maximum comfort. A rubber sole helps you get a good grip while you walk.
Ancheer Seated Elliptical Machines
Want to work out while you work? This under-desk elliptical lets you pedal while you type. You can even track your time, speed, calories and more with the digital monitor.
CrystalTowels Ultimate Zippered Mattress Protector
Protect your mattress from spills and stains with this handy protector. It's waterproof and smooth to the touch, so you won't notice it under your sheets. It also fits mattresses up to 16 inches deep.
HFY Decorative Wall Mirror
Jazz up your walls with this pretty mirror. It features a mid-century modern sun design that's sleek and sophisticated. It's also easy to mount.
Anker PowerCore Slim 5000 Portable Charger
Need a charge on the go? Anker's slender charger weighs just 0.26 pounds and still delivers the high-powered charging that Anker is known for. It can power up an iPhone twice before needing a recharge.
GHome Smart Dimmer Switch
Enjoy a dimmer switch that adjusts your brightness from one to 100%, allowing you to find that just-right lighting. It even works with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can turn the lights on and off with the power of your voice.
Cooker King 3-Piece Non-stick Ceramic Pan Set
Enjoy three sizes of nonstick pans — an 8-, 10-, and 12-inch set. The pans have a titanium coating that's non-stick and scratch resistant and a ceramic coating that's is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead and cadmium.
CozyLux Bed in a Bag
This seven-piece set includes a comforter, pillow shams, flat sheet, 16-inch fitted sheet and pillowcases for all your bedding needs. Choose from a range of pretty and neutral colors.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.