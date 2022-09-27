We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The best Prime Early Access Sale 2022 deals so far — including an under-desk elliptical for 70% off

Yahoo Life Shopping Editors
Updated ·1 min read
There are so many impressive savings already at the Prime Early Access Sale! (Photo: Amazon)
Amazon recently announced that a second Prime Day, called the Prime Early Access Sale, will be happening on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, 2022. But Amazon is dropping new early Prime Day sales each day leading up to that. You'll enjoy impressive discounts on a range of must-haves, including a Eureka vacuum, portable phone battery and more! Scroll down for all the great Amazon deals you can score this Tuesday. But remember: To take advantage of the Prime Day deals, you need to be Amazon Prime member; here's how you can Sign up & get a free trial.

Amazon

Eureka PowerSpeed Bagless Upright Vacuum

$64$88Save $24
$64 at Amazon

This vacuum has a roomy 2.6-liter dust cup to hold dirt and gunk. At 10 pounds, it's lightweight enough to run anywhere. It also features five height adjustments.

Amazon

Happy Sailed Women's V Neck Layered Dress

$31$45Save $14
$31 at Amazon

This pretty V-neck dress is perfect for parties and work. Made of chiffon, it's soft against your skin. Layer a denim jacket or blazer on top for cooler evenings. Choose from a range of colors.

Amazon

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum

$39$49Save $10
$39 at Amazon

Designed to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots, this fan-favorite formula contains vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel and jojoba oil.

Amazon

Green Toys Dump Truck

$17$28Save $11
$17 at Amazon

This popular dump truck is built tough, and with ingredients you can feel good about. It's free of BPA and phthalates, and made with 100% recycled plastic. Kids love the bright red and yellow colors.

Amazon

CLPP'LI Womens Slip on Faux Fur Mules

$18$22Save $4
$18 at Amazon

Your feet deserve to be pampered. These cushy slippers have a faux fur lining and trim, along with a soft synthetic suede upper for maximum comfort. A rubber sole helps you get a good grip while you walk.

Amazon

Ancheer Seated Elliptical Machines

$209$529Save $320
$209 at Amazon

Want to work out while you work? This under-desk elliptical lets you pedal while you type. You can even track your time, speed, calories and more with the digital monitor.

Amazon

CrystalTowels Ultimate Zippered Mattress Protector

$14$20Save $6
$14 at Amazon

Protect your mattress from spills and stains with this handy protector. It's waterproof and smooth to the touch, so you won't notice it under your sheets. It also fits mattresses up to 16 inches deep.

Amazon

HFY Decorative Wall Mirror

$71$130Save $59
$71 at Amazon

Jazz up your walls with this pretty mirror. It features a mid-century modern sun design that's sleek and sophisticated. It's also easy to mount.

Amazon

Anker PowerCore Slim 5000 Portable Charger

$15$20Save $5
$15 at Amazon

Need a charge on the go? Anker's slender charger weighs just 0.26 pounds and still delivers the high-powered charging that Anker is known for. It can power up an iPhone twice before needing a recharge.

Amazon

GHome Smart Dimmer Switch

$59$70Save $11
$59 at Amazon

Enjoy a dimmer switch that adjusts your brightness from one to 100%, allowing you to find that just-right lighting. It even works with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can turn the lights on and off with the power of your voice.

Amazon

Cooker King 3-Piece Non-stick Ceramic Pan Set

$30$34Save $4
$30 at Amazon

Enjoy three sizes of nonstick pans — an 8-, 10-, and 12-inch set. The pans have a titanium coating that's non-stick and scratch resistant and a ceramic coating that's is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead and cadmium.

Amazon

CozyLux Bed in a Bag

$65$71Save $6
$65 at Amazon

This seven-piece set includes a comforter, pillow shams, flat sheet, 16-inch fitted sheet and pillowcases for all your bedding needs. Choose from a range of pretty and neutral colors.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

