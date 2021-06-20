Prime Day 2021: The inside scoop on Prime Day on Yahoo
Amazon Prime Day is almost here— are you excited?
The epic shopping event, happening June 21 and 22nd, is be chock-full of deals in tech, home, fashion, beauty and so much more. But if you don’t want to spend 48 hours refreshing your Amazon app or rushing to bookmark all the best deals, our expert editors are here to help.
Yahoo has launched a Live Hub with of-the-minute updates, curating the top deals from Amazon and other major retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Target, QVC and more. There, you’ll find popular and hidden deals, as well as shopping guides with expert recommendations from six teams of editors with different specialties.
Scan our page for coverage from Yahoo Life on practical savings to live a better life, Engadget's articles on the best tech deals, In the Know’s finds for Gen Z, Autoblog’s strategic deals for your car and Yahoo Sports’ picks for fanatics and fitness lovers.
We’re also serving up the best way to protect your Prime Day purchases with innovative solutions in online security and device repair created especially for our members. We offer affordable services that give you peace of mind against cracked screens on your new mobile device, viruses and spyware on your new computer, and even your own personal IT expert to answer questions on the TV you just splurged on.
In terms of savings, Amazon Prime Day has become an event that rivals Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And Amazon isn’t the only place with crazy-good deals next week. Walmart and plenty more retailers are dropping their own sales to rival Prime Day, and you bet we’ll clue you in so you can be the smartest shopper you can be (and save the most money).
Not a Prime member? Make sure you sign up for a 30-day free trial here so you can take advantage of the best sales.
Want more? Check out these great Amazon deals below:
TVs
Insignia NS-43DF710NA21 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD — Fire TV Edition, $220 (was $320), amazon.com
Toshiba 43LF621U21 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD — Fire TV Edition, $240 (was $350), amazon.com
Hisense 50A6G 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV, $350 (was $380), amazon.com
Headphones and earbuds
Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones, $10 (was $20), amazon.com
Moing Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones, $33 (was $60), amazon.com
Cowin E7 Active Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones, $47 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
HolyHigh Wireless Headphones Sports Earbuds Pro, $19 (was $40), amazon.com
Sephia SP3060 Earbuds, $15 (was $30), amazon.com
Noot K11 Stereo Headphones, $13 (was $20), amazon.com
Smartphones and tablets
Moto G7 Plus, $148 (was $250), amazon.com
Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB), $299 (was $329), amazon.com
Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad, $150 (was $159), amazon.com
TCL 10 Pro Unlocked Android Smartphone, $300 with on-page coupon (was $450), amazon.com
Ulefone Note 9P smartphone, $152 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Zonko 10-inch Tablet, $113 (was $160), amazon.com
Gaming
Borderlands Legendary Collection (Nintendo Switch), $20 (was $50), amazon.com
Godfall (PS5), $39 (was $70), amazon.com
NBA 2K21 (Xbox Series X), $30 (was $70), amazon.com
Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4), $20 (was $40), amazon.com
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo Switch), $48 (was $60), amazon.com
Runmus Gaming Headset, $20 with on-page coupon (was $43), amazon.com
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare (PS4), $6 (was $40), amazon.com
Smart home
Echo Frames (second generation), $175 for Prime members only (was $250), amazon.com
Amazon Smart Plug, $15 for Prime members only (was $25), amazon.com
Facebook Portal TV, $99 (was $149), amazon.com
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300, $55 with on-page coupon (was $80), amazon.com
Echo Show 5, $45 for Prime members only (was $80), amazon.com
EverCross Electric Scooter, $299 with on-page coupon (was $369), amazon.com
Vacuums
OKP Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $119 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
ThisWorx Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner, $35 (was $45), amazon.com
Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Wet and Dry Robot Vacuum, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim), $190 with on-page coupon (was $220), amazon.com
MooSoo Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $130 with on-page coupon (was $300), amazon.com
Yeedi K650 Robot Vacuum, $130 with on-page coupon (was $180), amazon.com
Work from home
Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager, $38 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
LifeLong Ergonomic Laptop stand for desk, $50 with on-page coupon (was $90), amazon.com
Truweo Posture Corrector, $12 (was $30), amazon.com
FelixKing Ergonomic Desk Chair, $125 with on-page coupon (was $160), amazon.com
AndaSeat gaming and office chair, $230 with on-page coupon (was $290), amazon.com
Hey! Play! Mini Tabletop Pool Set, $16 (was $60), amazon.com
Vybe Percussion Massage Gun, $130 with on-page coupon (was $150), amazon.com
Kitchen
Bayco 9 Pack Glass Meal Prep Containers, $33 (was $50), amazon.com
Gotham Steel Smokeless Grill Indoor Grill, $38 (was $50), amazon.com
Ninja Personal Blender, $60 (was $70), amazon.com
Cuisinart HM-90S Power Advantage Plus 9-Speed Handheld Mixer, $80 (was $145), amazon.com
Elite Gourmet EGC-007 Easy Electric Poacher, $16 (was $30), amazon.com
Geek Chef Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $140 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Ozeri ZK14-S Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale, $11 (was $15), amazon.com
Mueller Austria Ultra-Stick 500 Watt 9-Speed Immersion Multi-Purpose Hand Blender, $30 (was $45), amazon.com
Bonsenkitchen Handheld Milk Frother, $12 (was $18), amazon.com
Beauty
Naturewell Retinol Advanced Moisturizing Cream for Face and Body, $15 with on-page coupon (was $23), amazon.com
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30, $9 with-page coupon (was $19), amazon.com
Keranique Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $32 (was $50), amazon.com
AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit, $32.50 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face, $20 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Style
Korsis Women's Summer Casual T-Shirt Dress, $29 (was $39), amazon.com
Prettygarden Ladies Basic Crewneck Belted Office Dress, $31 (was $37), amazon.com
Yidarton Women's Comfy Casual Twist Knot Tunics Tops Blouses T-Shirts, $12 (was $27), amazon.com
a.Jesdani Women's Button Down, $33 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
BerryGo Women's Embroidery Pearl Button Down Dress V Neck Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress, $42 (was $50), amazon.com
Leggings Depot Leggings, $16 (was $30), amazon.com
Milumia Women's Boho Button Up Split Floral Print Flowy Party Dress, $28 (was $34), amazon.com
Health and wellness
Lement 100 Pcs Disposable Face Masks, $8 (was $9), amazon.com
PURELL TFX Touch-Free Foam Hand Sanitizer Dispenser, $20 (was $109), amazon.com
Microban Professional Sanitizing Spray, $34 (was $65), amazon.com
PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, $32 (was $37), amazon.com
Bedding
Sumitu Bed Pillows for Sleeping 2 Pack, $31 (was $60), amazon.com
LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets, $35 for queen (was $57), amazon.com
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Silk Pillowcase 2 Pack, $8 (was $10), amazon.com
Utopia Bedding Down Alternative Comforter, $35 (was $57), amazon.com
Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Pets
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Dog Brick Interactive Treat Puzzle Dog Toy, $14 (was $25), amazon.com
Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle Plush Dog Toy, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Interactive Robotic Cat Toy, $25 (was $45), amazon.com
