How to get all the Amazon Prime Day deals without paying for a Prime membership — and early deals that are live now
There's so much buzz around Amazon Prime Day — happening on July 12 and 13 — and for good reason. It offers some of the biggest shopping deals you'll see all year! We're talking massive discounts on vacuums, 4K TVs, headphones, video games, laptops, clothing, kitchen appliances and smart-home devices such as the Echo Show 5, the Blink Mini HD security cam, the Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV and more.
- $40 $70 at Amazon
Luna Controller
- $90 $170 at Amazon
24-inch Class F20 Series Smart TV
- $25 $90 at Amazon
360 Deluxe 2022 Antivirus software
- $210 $230 at Amazon
Vybe Pro Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes
- $32 $47 at Amazon
Summer Casual T Shirt Dress
- $30 $35 at Amazon
Mini – Compact indoor smart security camera
- $8 $21 at Amazon
Turkish Hand Towels with Hanging Loop
- $45 $65 at Amazon
Fire 7 tablet, 7" display
- $28 $32 at Amazon
Popcorn Packs
Guess what: We are here to tell you how to get Prime Day Deals even cheaper — and sooner.
Prime Day is only available to Amazon Prime members, so if you’re not part of the program, you won’t be eligible for all the big savings and deals. But there’s a way to get access to the exclusive annual shopping event without shelling out $139 per year for a membership. Note: Membership has been lowered to just $7.49 a month for college students and $7 a month for EBT or Medicaid cardholders — that's more than 50 percent off!
How to get free access
Simply sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial. The retail giant offers a lengthy 30-day free trial to entice potential members to take advantage of its exclusive benefits, including free two-day shipping, discounts at Amazon and Whole Foods and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music. And yes, a free pass to Prime Day.
Amazon Prime service for all the Prime Day 2022 deals, including Lightning Deals (which last for a few hours) and Deals of the Day (which last for a full 24 hours). While Prime Day is a whopping 48 hours, flash deals frequently start and end sporadically throughout the event.
Just remember to cancel your membership before the 30 days are up unless you want to pay for an annual subscription.
However, if you enjoy getting access to daily deals, free two-day shipping (sometimes one-day or two-hour delivery), discounts at Whole Foods, Amazon Music, Amazon Pharmacy, free Kindle e-books and exclusive Prime Video movies and TV shows, then just treat yourself to a membership for the entire year.
This is truly the best and smartest way to save even more money during Prime Day!
Early Prime Day deals happening right now
Check out a few of our favorite pre-Prime Day deals on items that can improve your life in ways big and small:
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
Home theater deals:
Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV, $100 (was $180), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $150 (was $230), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com
Hisense 50-inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV, $280 (was $450), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $750 (was $1,100), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Pioneer 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV, $200 (was $320), amazon.com
Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $140 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com
Toshiba 32-inch Class V35 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (was $249), amazon.com
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $227 (was $350), amazon.com
JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Headphones, $89 (was $150), amazon.com
TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds, $24 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, $100 (was $120), amazon.com
Tablet and tech deals:
HP 2020 Flagship 14 Chromebook Laptop Computer, $162 (was $217), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $310 (was $400), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, $136 (was $160), amazon.com
JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $114 (was $150), amazon.com
Halo View Fitness Tracker, $45 (was $80), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm Smartwatch, $300 (was $350), amazon.com
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $119 (was $199), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for PlayStation 4, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Dying Light 2 Stay Human for PlayStation 5, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz Professional LED Monitor, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Elden Ring for PlayStation 5, $50 (was $60), amazon.com
Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection for Nintendo Switch, $27 (was $40), amazon.com
Smart-home deals:
YoLink Mini Plug, $22 (was $30), amazon.com
SimplySmart Home PhotoShare Friends and Family Smart Digital Photo Frame, $133 (was $180), amazon.com
Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
eero 6+ dual-band mesh, $194 (was $299), amazon.com
Benvo Weighted Ropeless Jump Rope, $12 (was $14), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
OKP K3 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $120 with on-page coupon (was $420), amazon.com
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Vacuum Hose Attachment, $11 (was $20), amazon.com
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $112 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Bissell 2999 MultiClean Allergen Pet Vacuum, $140 (was $196), amazon.com
eufy by Anker, RoboVac G30, $180 (was $319), amazon.com
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, $170 (was $280), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Auselily Women Summer Casual Beach Cover Up, $26 (was $31), amazon.com
Bishuige Women Summer T Shirt Dress, $29 (was $41), amazon.com
Merokeety Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress, $37 (was $46), amazon.com
Clarks Women's Breeze Sea Sandals, $35 (was $55), amazon.com
BB DAKOTA by Steve Madden Women's Fields of Gold Dress, $41 (was $69), amazon.com
BELONGSCI Women's Dress, $30 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
Mialoe Portable Blender, $22 (was $26), amazon.com
Ninja SP301 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop 13-in-1 Oven, $95 (was $130), amazon.com
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender, $33 (was $50), amazon.com
Ninja OL601 Foodi XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker, $200 (was $320), amazon.com
GE Food Processor, $99 (was $159), amazon.com
Instant Pot Duo Plus 6, $99 (was $130), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Andalou Naturals Hyaluronic Dmae Lift Firm Skin Cream, $17 (was $27), amazon.com
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, $6 (was $9), amazon.com
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
First Botany Hair Growth Shampoo Conditioner Set, $25 (was $35), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Meritlife Queen Size All Season Quilted Down Alternative Comforter, $30 with on-page coupon (was $70), amazon.com
LuxClub 6pc King Bamboo Sheet Set, $38 (was $62), amazon.com
Command Picture Hanging Strips, $3 (was $6), amazon.com
Fern and Willow Pillows, $27.50 (was $50), amazon.com
Madison Park Full/Queen Quilt Set Cottage Coastal Design, $83 (was $120), amazon.com
Health and Wellness:
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face SPF 60 Sunscreen Lotion, $9 (was $11), amazon.com
Veva Air Purifier, $100 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Pure Gem Single Use Disposable Blue Face Masks (pack of 100), $10 (was $20), amazon.com
Pure Enrichment PureZone Medium-Large Room Air Purifier, $80 with on-page coupon (was $130), amazon.com
Dr Teal's Sleep Spray with Melatonin & Essential Oils, $8 (was $13), amazon.com
Lawn and Garden:
Katchy Automatic Indoor Insect and Flying Bugs Trap, $36 with on-page coupon (was $48), amazon.com
Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Water Resistant Comfortable Kneeling Pad, $19 (was $33), amazon.com
Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer, $169 (was $200), amazon.com
Dewdroo Expandable Garden Hose 100ft, $35 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Luggage:
Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels, $150 (was $190), amazon.com
American Tourister Fieldbrook XLT Softside Upright Luggage, $91 (was $190), amazon.com
SwissGear 1900 Scansmart TSA 17-Inch Laptop Backpack, $67 (was $90), amazon.com
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage, $68 (was $120), amazon.com
Outdoor
Sebor Deluxe XL Pop-up Beach Tent, $49 (was $100), amazon.com
Keter Westwood 150 Gallon Resin Large Deck Box, $234 (was $430), amazon.com
Oileus Foding Portable Beach Chair 2-pack, $110 (was $140), amazon.com
Waterproof Bluetooth Speakers 2-pack, $160 (was $190), amazon.com
Click N' Play Beach Toys for Kids, $18 (was $25), amazon.com
