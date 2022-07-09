How to get all the Amazon Prime Day deals without paying for a Prime membership — and early deals that are live now

Your cheat sheet to accessing exclusive Prime Day deals. (Photo: Getty)

There's so much buzz around Amazon Prime Day — happening on July 12 and 13 — and for good reason. It offers some of the biggest shopping deals you'll see all year! We're talking massive discounts on vacuums, 4K TVs, headphones, video games, laptops, clothing, kitchen appliances and smart-home devices such as the Echo Show 5, the Blink Mini HD security cam, the Insignia 24-inch Smart HD TV and more.

Guess what: We are here to tell you how to get Prime Day Deals even cheaper — and sooner.

Prime Day is only available to Amazon Prime members, so if you’re not part of the program, you won’t be eligible for all the big savings and deals. But there’s a way to get access to the exclusive annual shopping event without shelling out $139 per year for a membership. Note: Membership has been lowered to just $7.49 a month for college students and $7 a month for EBT or Medicaid cardholders — that's more than 50 percent off!

How to get free access

Simply sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial. The retail giant offers a lengthy 30-day free trial to entice potential members to take advantage of its exclusive benefits, including free two-day shipping, discounts at Amazon and Whole Foods and access to Prime Video and Amazon Music. And yes, a free pass to Prime Day.

Amazon Prime service for all the Prime Day 2022 deals, including Lightning Deals (which last for a few hours) and Deals of the Day (which last for a full 24 hours). While Prime Day is a whopping 48 hours, flash deals frequently start and end sporadically throughout the event.

Just remember to cancel your membership before the 30 days are up unless you want to pay for an annual subscription.

However, if you enjoy getting access to daily deals, free two-day shipping (sometimes one-day or two-hour delivery), discounts at Whole Foods, Amazon Music, Amazon Pharmacy, free Kindle e-books and exclusive Prime Video movies and TV shows, then just treat yourself to a membership for the entire year.

This is truly the best and smartest way to save even more money during Prime Day!

Early Prime Day deals happening right now

Check out a few of our favorite pre-Prime Day deals on items that can improve your life in ways big and small:

Amazon Luna Controller $40 $70 Save $30

INSIGNIA 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart TV $90 $170 Save $80

NortonLifeLock 360 Deluxe 2022 Antivirus software $25 $90 Save $65

Exerscribe Vybe Pro Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes $210 $230 Save $20

KORSIS Summer Casual T Shirt Dress $32 $47 Save $15

Blink Home Security Mini – Compact indoor smart security camera $30 $35 Save $5

Cacala Turkish Hand Towels with Hanging Loop $8 $21 Save $13

Amazon Fire 7 tablet, 7" display $45 $65 Save $20

Great Northern Popcorn Company Popcorn Packs $28 $32 Save $4

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

Home theater deals:

Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:

Tablet and tech deals:

Video game deals:

Smart-home deals:

Vacuum deals:

Fashion deals:

Kitchen deals:

Beauty deals:

Bedding deals:

Health and Wellness:

Lawn and Garden:

Luggage:

Outdoor



Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.