The best October Prime Day 2022 deals so far — including popular earbuds for just $20
You've probably heard that a second Amazon Prime Day called the Prime Early Access Sale, will be happening this Tuesday, October 11, and Wednesday, October 12, 2022. But did you know that Amazon is dropping new early Prime Day deals (that's right — early Prime Early Access Sale sales) every day leading up to that? Enjoy impressive discounts on a range of must-haves, including $25-off UGGs, a life-changing Tempur-Pedic pillow, a state-of-the-art Ultra HD Sony TV and more! Scroll down for all the Prime Day–worthy Amazon markdowns you can score today.
Arch Support Flip Flops
If you're looking for comfy flip flops, this is a deal you don't want to squander. Over 3,000 shoppers give these a perfect five-star rating.
Fridge Storage Containers
Need a little fridge refresh? These popular storage containers keep things tidy. Designed for produce, the lids are vented to encourage airflow for maximum freshness.
Wireless Earbuds
Waterproof with superior sound quality, you can get 48 hours of listening time with these mega-popular earbuds. Over 27,000 rave reviewers give them a perfect five-star rating.
Portable Monitor
This portable monitor has HDMI and USB-C ports and connects to your Macbook, PC laptop, smartphone and other mobile devices.
Pet Heating Pad
Keep your pup or cat cozy this winter with a heating dedicated to your furry friend.
Packing Cubes
Packing cubes might be the key to your next great vacation. Just ask the 5,000 rave reviewers that gave these cubes a perfect five-star rating.
Ice Roller
Designed to give you cold relief, this gadget glides across your face for instant cooling comfort and reduced swelling. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount.
Led Flame Speaker
Need mood lighting? How about mood music? This little lamp provides both and nearly 5,000 rave reviewers give it a perfect five-star rating.
4 Pack Halloween Hanging Ghosts
Less scary and more cute, these adorable hanging ghosts can stand up to any weather that comes your way before Halloween.
Kimono Open Front Cardigan
This cozy cardigan is like snuggling in a blanket. It comes in 24 different colors with over 4,000 five-star fans that get behind it.
Joomra Shower Slides
Want comfy slides you can wear anywhere? You found 'em. These shoes are quick-drying and feature anti-slip technology, making them perfect for wearing in wet conditions, including the shower at the gym.
Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set Suitcase Spinner Set
This bestselling set feature three pieces of hard-shell luggage: a 20-inch, 24-inch and 28-inch upright. Each has 360-degree spinner wheels and adjustable handles. Choose from 17 colors.
Amazon Basics Bamboo Dish Drying Rack
This bamboo rack offers up plenty of space in the form of two tiers. It's also collapsible, so you can fold it flat and easily stow it away when it's not in use.
Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush
This smarter-than-smart toothbrush includes personalized AI coaching to help you get that just-right brush. It also signals red when you're brushing too hard and green when you're brushing just right.
NuDerma Professional Skin Therapy Wand
This epidermis-loving gadget uses high frequency energy and neon to help brighten your complexion and ensure that whatever products you're using are delivered properly to your skin.
JBL Live 300 Premium True Wireless Headphones
These earbuds are sweat- and water-resistant. They also feature built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant and volume and noise control on exterior touch controls. Enjoy up to 20 hours of battery life. Available in white and black.
Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner
Take out pet messes, spills and more with this handy stain buster. It offers deep cleaning in a lightweight package, along with HeatForce technology to help you get your carpets dried quickly.
Koolaburra by UGG Women's Boot
Treat your feet with these cushy boots. They're lined with faux fur for a slipper-like feel, while the suede upper helps keep out the elements. Choose from a huge range of colors.
Eddie Bauer Throw Blanket
A good blankie is a must for curl-up-on-the-couch season, and this Eddie Bauer option is here to keep you cozy. It's reversible, with soft fleece and sherpa-lined sides that are all comfort.
Sun Joe Brushless Induction Pressure Washer
This pressure washer is a beast that'll make short work out of just about any household cleaning job. It features 2,800 PSI (pound per square inch) of raw power, and it's armed with a powerful 14.5-amp motor.
Naturalizer Women's Flexy Ballet Flat
The right ballet flat can take you anywhere, and this Naturalizer option is no exception. It features a soft, padded collar to prevent chafing and a solid rubber sole to cushion your precious tootsies. It's also gorgeous.
American Soft Linen 6 Piece Towel Set
This bestselling ensemble is a whopping 53% off. You'll get two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths, all made from super soft Turkish cotton. Choose from 15 colors — most are on sale!
Instant Pot Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer Oven
This impressive device can air-fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. One-touch functions make it easy to get dinner cooked and on the table in no time.
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Glamorous White
These promise to take 10 years of even the most stubborn stains off your teeth, whitening your smile 25 times better than a whitening toothpaste. Each kit comes with 32 strips for a total of 16 treatments.
Amazon Basics Neoprene Dumbbell Set
Work on your muscle tone with this easy-to-grip dumbbell set. They're covered in neoprene for a soft, smooth finish that won't hurt your hands. A hexagon shape keeps them from rolling on your floors. In 11 colors.
InfinitiPro By Conair 1875 Watt Hair Dryer
This salon-quality blower locks uses infrared heat to dry your hair faster and with less frizz than its oh-so inferior competition. Enjoy three heat and two speed settings, along with two attachments.
Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV
This device is tricked out with great features, like an LED screen for crisp visuals. Dolby Vision HDR will also help your favorite shows and movies look good, too. There's even voice control via Google Assistant or Alexa.
Amazon Essentials Women's Fleece Lined Sherpa Jacket
Temperatures are dropping across the country, and you need the right gear to help you stay warm. This zip-up number features super soft sherpa and a polar fleece lining. Choose from 15 colors.
Echo Dot with 2-Pack GE CYNC Smart LED Color Bulb
Looking to get "smart" with your home lighting? Start here. This amazing deal includes an Echo Dot and two GE smart light bulbs capable of producing dang near every hue on the spectrum. Just connect it to your Wi-Fi and enjoy.
Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Speaker
Kick back on the deck with this powerful outdoor speaker. It offers up to 24 hours of playtime before needing a recharge and features BassUp technology for, um, Booming sound. It's also waterproof.
Soda Pilot Women Lug Sole Low Heel Boot
These bestselling boots have a thick rubber heel to help you get a grip on any surface. A double-elastic gore makes for a comfortable, snug fit. Choose from seven stylish colors. Over $60 off!
Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30
This vacuum has an app that lets you complete all your cleaning tasks right from your smartphone. The vacuum features super-strong 2000Pa of suction power to lift up dirt, grime and debris that’s lurking on your floors.
Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow
Like soft pillows...that also support your noggin? The Tempur-Pedic Symphony checks both boxes. It features a gently arched side for back sleepers and a flatter side for stomach and side sleepers.
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System
The Ninja Compact Kitchen System is three appliances in one — a full-size blender, single-serve blender and food processor. The versatility doesn't end there: It can churn out smoothies, soups, cookie dough and more.
Insignia 39-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD TV
This TV features 720p resolution, built-in Fire technology to provide access to over a million flicks and TV episodes, while Alexa capability let's you flip through channels using your voice.
Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker
Celebrate soup season with a new Crock-Pot. This seven-quart cooker serves nine or more people and can fit a seven-pound roast inside.
Kleem Anti Aging Eye Cream
Shoppers rave about how this cream erases dark circles and deflates under-eye bags. More than 4,000 shoppers have given it a perfect five-star review.
Fab Totes 6-Pack Foldable Storage Bags
Ideal for that twice-yearly change-of-season wardrobe switcheroo, these strong and stylish box-like bags have been keeping things tidy for more than 4,400 five-star fans.
SpaceAid Bag Storage Organizer
Need help tidying up the kitchen? Start with that unruly heap of bags you've got lying around. These drawer organizers (you get four of 'em with this deal) are made with bamboo and come with stick-on labels.
Grace Karin Cropped Paper Bag Pants
With 11,000 five-star reviews and counting, these are some of the most popular pants on Amazon. They're forgiving, flattering and come in 40 (that's right; 40!) different colors.
Kyekio Solar Outdoor Torch Lights
Perfect for lighting a path for trick-or-treaters (or backyard-party guests), these are solar-powered and shut off automatically. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount.
Modelones Dip Powder Nail Kit Starter
This kit comes with 30 different colors and everything you need to effect a salon-quality manicure in the comfort of home.
Dokou Pickleball Set
Pickleball — it's all the rage! Here's your chance to join the fun. This set comes with two paddles, two balls and a carrying bag. An on-page coupon gets you an additional $15 off
