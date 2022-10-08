We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The best October Prime Day 2022 deals so far — including popular earbuds for just $20

Yahoo Life Shopping Editors
·1 min read
There are so many impressive savings already at the October Prime Early Access Sale! (Photo: Amazon)
You've probably heard that a second Amazon Prime Day called the Prime Early Access Sale, will be happening this Tuesday, October 11, and Wednesday, October 12, 2022. But did you know that Amazon is dropping new early Prime Day deals (that's right — early Prime Early Access Sale sales) every day leading up to that? Enjoy impressive discounts on a range of must-haves, including $25-off UGGs, a life-changing Tempur-Pedic pillow, a state-of-the-art Ultra HD Sony TV and more! Scroll down for all the Prime Day–worthy Amazon markdowns you can score today.

Prime Day Planning: To take advantage of the Prime Day deals, you need to be Amazon Prime member; here's how you can sign up for a free trial. See all of our Prime Early Access Sale coverage here. Shop more top early Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life, get the best Prime Day tech advice on Engadget, learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know, and check out Prime Day car deals on Autoblog.

DREAM PAIRS

Arch Support Flip Flops

$20$50Save $30
$20 at Amazon

If you're looking for comfy flip flops, this is a deal you don't want to squander. Over 3,000 shoppers give these a perfect five-star rating.

REFSAVER

Fridge Storage Containers

$20$35Save $15
$20 at Amazon

Need a little fridge refresh? These popular storage containers keep things tidy. Designed for produce, the lids are vented to encourage airflow for maximum freshness.

occiam

Wireless Earbuds

$25$46Save $21
$25 at Amazon

Waterproof with superior sound quality, you can get 48 hours of listening time with these mega-popular earbuds. Over 27,000 rave reviewers give them a perfect five-star rating.

InnoView

Portable Monitor

$160$200Save $40
$160 at Amazon

This portable monitor has HDMI and USB-C ports and connects to your Macbook, PC laptop, smartphone and other mobile devices.

stohot

Pet Heating Pad

$40$50Save $10
$40 at Amazon

Keep your pup or cat cozy this winter with a heating dedicated to your furry friend.

OEE

Packing Cubes

$14$16Save $2
$14 at Amazon

Packing cubes might be the key to your next great vacation. Just ask the 5,000 rave reviewers that gave these cubes a perfect five-star rating.

Dr. Pure

Ice Roller

$6$10Save $4
$6 at Amazon

Designed to give you cold relief, this gadget glides across your face for instant cooling comfort and reduced swelling. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount.

DiKaou

Led Flame Speaker

$31$40Save $9
$31 at Amazon

Need mood lighting? How about mood music? This little lamp provides both and nearly 5,000 rave reviewers give it a perfect five-star rating.

Kiddokids

4 Pack Halloween Hanging Ghosts

$17$25Save $8
$17 at Amazon

Less scary and more cute, these adorable hanging ghosts can stand up to any weather that comes your way before Halloween.

YIBOCK

Kimono Open Front Cardigan

$30$37Save $7
$30 at Amazon

This cozy cardigan is like snuggling in a blanket. It comes in 24 different colors with over 4,000 five-star fans that get behind it.

Amazon

Joomra Shower Slides

$20$40Save $20
$20 at Amazon

Want comfy slides you can wear anywhere? You found 'em. These shoes are quick-drying and feature anti-slip technology, making them perfect for wearing in wet conditions, including the shower at the gym.

Amazon

Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Set Suitcase Spinner Set

$161$300Save $139
$161 at Amazon

This bestselling set feature three pieces of hard-shell luggage: a 20-inch, 24-inch and 28-inch upright. Each has 360-degree spinner wheels and adjustable handles. Choose from 17 colors.

Amazon

Amazon Basics Bamboo Dish Drying Rack

$10$14Save $5
$10 at Amazon

This bamboo rack offers up plenty of space in the form of two tiers. It's also collapsible, so you can fold it flat and easily stow it away when it's not in use.

Amazon

Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush

$240$330Save $90
$240 at Amazon

This smarter-than-smart toothbrush includes personalized AI coaching to help you get that just-right brush. It also signals red when you're brushing too hard and green when you're brushing just right.

Amazon

NuDerma Professional Skin Therapy Wand

$76$130Save $53
$76 at Amazon

This epidermis-loving gadget uses high frequency energy and neon to help brighten your complexion and ensure that whatever products you're using are delivered properly to your skin.

Amazon

JBL Live 300 Premium True Wireless Headphones

$70$150Save $80
$70 at Amazon

These earbuds are sweat- and water-resistant. They also feature built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant and volume and noise control on exterior touch controls. Enjoy up to 20 hours of battery life. Available in white and black.

Amazon

Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner

$90$120Save $30
$90 at Amazon

Take out pet messes, spills and more with this handy stain buster. It offers deep cleaning in a lightweight package, along with HeatForce technology to help you get your carpets dried quickly.

Amazon

Koolaburra by UGG Women's Boot

$65$90Save $25
$65 at Amazon

Treat your feet with these cushy boots. They're lined with faux fur for a slipper-like feel, while the suede upper helps keep out the elements. Choose from a huge range of colors.

Amazon

Eddie Bauer Throw Blanket

$19$40Save $21
$19 at Amazon

A good blankie is a must for curl-up-on-the-couch season, and this Eddie Bauer option is here to keep you cozy. It's reversible, with soft fleece and sherpa-lined sides that are all comfort.

Amazon

Sun Joe Brushless Induction Pressure Washer

$188$289Save $101
$188 at Amazon

This pressure washer is a beast that'll make short work out of just about any household cleaning job. It features 2,800 PSI (pound per square inch) of raw power, and it's armed with a powerful 14.5-amp motor.

Amazon

Naturalizer Women's Flexy Ballet Flat

$50$79Save $29
$50 at Amazon

The right ballet flat can take you anywhere, and this Naturalizer option is no exception. It features a soft, padded collar to prevent chafing and a solid rubber sole to cushion your precious tootsies. It's also gorgeous.

Amazon

American Soft Linen 6 Piece Towel Set

$34$73Save $39
$34 at Amazon

This bestselling ensemble is a whopping 53% off. You'll get two bath towels, two hand towels and two washcloths, all made from super soft Turkish cotton. Choose from 15 colors — most are on sale!

Amazon

Instant Pot Instant Vortex 6 Quart Air Fryer Oven

$99$120Save $21
$99 at Amazon

This impressive device can air-fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. One-touch functions make it easy to get dinner cooked and on the table in no time.

Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips, Glamorous White

$36$40Save $4
$36 at Amazon

These promise to take 10 years of even the most stubborn stains off your teeth, whitening your smile 25 times better than a whitening toothpaste. Each kit comes with 32 strips for a total of 16 treatments.

Amazon

Amazon Basics Neoprene Dumbbell Set

$25$41Save $16
$25 at Amazon

Work on your muscle tone with this easy-to-grip dumbbell set. They're covered in neoprene for a soft, smooth finish that won't hurt your hands. A hexagon shape keeps them from rolling on your floors. In 11 colors.

Amazon

InfinitiPro By Conair 1875 Watt Hair Dryer

$30$50Save $20
$30 at Amazon

This salon-quality blower locks uses infrared heat to dry your hair faster and with less frizz than its oh-so inferior competition. Enjoy three heat and two speed settings, along with two attachments.

Amazon

Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV

$628$750Save $122
$628 at Amazon

This device is tricked out with great features, like an LED screen for crisp visuals. Dolby Vision HDR will also help your favorite shows and movies look good, too. There's even voice control via Google Assistant or Alexa.

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Fleece Lined Sherpa Jacket

$30$35Save $5
$30 at Amazon

Temperatures are dropping across the country, and you need the right gear to help you stay warm. This zip-up number features super soft sherpa and a polar fleece lining. Choose from 15 colors.

Amazon

Echo Dot with 2-Pack GE CYNC Smart LED Color Bulb

$18$64Save $46
$18 at Amazon

Looking to get "smart" with your home lighting? Start here. This amazing deal includes an Echo Dot and two GE smart light bulbs capable of producing dang near every hue on the spectrum. Just connect it to your Wi-Fi and enjoy.

Amazon

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Speaker

$88$110Save $22
$88 at Amazon

Kick back on the deck with this powerful outdoor speaker. It offers up to 24 hours of playtime before needing a recharge and features BassUp technology for, um, Booming sound. It's also waterproof.

Amazon

Soda Pilot Women Lug Sole Low Heel Boot

$45$109Save $64
$45 at Amazon

These bestselling boots have a thick rubber heel to help you get a grip on any surface. A double-elastic gore makes for a comfortable, snug fit. Choose from seven stylish colors. Over $60 off!

Amazon

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30

$280$319Save $39
$280 at Amazon

This vacuum has an app that lets you complete all your cleaning tasks right from your smartphone. The vacuum features super-strong 2000Pa of suction power to lift up dirt, grime and debris that’s lurking on your floors.

Amazon

Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow

$65$119Save $54
$65 at Amazon

Like soft pillows...that also support your noggin? The Tempur-Pedic Symphony checks both boxes. It features a gently arched side for back sleepers and a flatter side for stomach and side sleepers.

Amazon

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System

$160$200Save $40
$160 at Amazon

The Ninja Compact Kitchen System is three appliances in one — a full-size blender, single-serve blender and food processor. The versatility doesn't end there: It can churn out smoothies, soups, cookie dough and more.

Amazon

Insignia 39-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD TV

$140$230Save $90
$140 at Amazon

This TV features 720p resolution, built-in Fire technology to provide access to over a million flicks and TV episodes, while Alexa capability let's you flip through channels using your voice.

Amazon

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker

$40$50Save $10
$40 at Amazon

Celebrate soup season with a new Crock-Pot. This seven-quart cooker serves nine or more people and can fit a seven-pound roast inside.

Kleem Organics

Kleem Anti Aging Eye Cream

$19$31Save $12
$19 at Amazon

Shoppers rave about how this cream erases dark circles and deflates under-eye bags. More than 4,000 shoppers have given it a perfect five-star review.

Fab totes

Fab Totes 6-Pack Foldable Storage Bags

$30$42Save $12
$30 at Amazon

Ideal for that twice-yearly change-of-season wardrobe switcheroo, these strong and stylish box-like bags have been keeping things tidy for more than 4,400 five-star fans.

SpaceAid

SpaceAid Bag Storage Organizer

$26$38Save $12
$26 at Amazon

Need help tidying up the kitchen? Start with that unruly heap of bags you've got lying around. These drawer organizers (you get four of 'em with this deal) are made with bamboo and come with stick-on labels.

GRACE KARIN

Grace Karin Cropped Paper Bag Pants

$33$38Save $5
$33 at Amazon

With 11,000 five-star reviews and counting, these are some of the most popular pants on Amazon. They're forgiving, flattering and come in 40 (that's right; 40!) different colors.

KYEKIO

Kyekio Solar Outdoor Torch Lights

$46$80Save $34
$46 at Amazon

Perfect for lighting a path for trick-or-treaters (or backyard-party guests), these are solar-powered and shut off automatically. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount.

modelones

Modelones Dip Powder Nail Kit Starter

$46$60Save $14
$46 at Amazon

This kit comes with 30 different colors and everything you need to effect a salon-quality manicure in the comfort of home.

DOKOU

Dokou Pickleball Set

$45$69Save $24
$45 at Amazon

Pickleball — it's all the rage! Here's your chance to join the fun. This set comes with two paddles, two balls and a carrying bag. An on-page coupon gets you an additional $15 off

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

  • Yobola Wireless Earbuds

    $18$36Save $18

  • Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

    $200$350Save $150

  • Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds

    $24$50Save $26

  • Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

    $100$200Save $100

  • Tagry Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds

    $35$49Save $14

Tablets and tech

  • Jumper 13-inch laptop with Windows 11

    $260$900Save $640

  • Amazon Kindle, 2019 release

    $90

  • Moto G Stylus 5G Unlocked

    $250$400Save $150

  • Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

    $55$100Save $45

  • Hussell Car Charger Adapter

    $6$20Save $14

  • Apple 202110.2-inch iPad

    $299$329Save $30

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet

    $193$230Save $37

  • Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel

    $8$12Save $4

TVs and home theater

  • AuKing Mini Projector

    $69$100Save $31

  • Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV

    $90$170Save $80

  • Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV

    $350$470Save $120

  • 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot 4K Smart Fire TV

    $445$530Save $85

  • TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV

    $320$600Save $280

  • 100-inch Projector Screen and Stand

    $90$100Save $10

Smart home

  • Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera

    $27$35Save $8

  • Amazon Eero Pro mesh WiFi router

    $159

  • Apple 2021 4K TV

    $169$179Save $10

  • Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug

    $25

  • Sierra Modern Home Smart Essential Oil Diffuser & Humidifier

    $40$60Save $20

