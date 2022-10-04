We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The best October Prime Day 2022 deals so far — including a best-selling TV for $90 off

Yahoo Life Shopping Editors
·1 min read
There are so many impressive savings already at the October Prime Early Access Sale! (Photo: Amazon)

A second Amazon Prime Day in October, called the Prime Early Access Sale, will be happening on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, 2022. But Amazon is dropping new early Prime Day deals (that's right — early Prime Early Access Sale sales) each day leading up to that. You'll enjoy impressive discounts on a range of must-haves, including best-selling boots, a robovac and more! Scroll down for all the great Amazon markdowns you can score today.

Prime Day Planning: To take advantage of the Prime Day deals, you need to be Amazon Prime member; here's how you can sign up for a free trial. See all of our Prime Early Access Sale coverage here. Shop more top early Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life, get the best Prime Day tech advice on Engadget, learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know, and check out Prime Day car deals on Autoblog.

Amazon

InfinitiPro By Conair 1875 Watt Hair Dryer

$30$50Save $20
$30 at Amazon

Get salon-worthy locks with this blow dryer. It uses infrared heat to dry your hair faster and with less damage than the competition. Enjoy three heat and two speed settings, along with two attachments.

Amazon

Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV

$628$750Save $122
$628 at Amazon

This device is tricked out with great features, like an LED screen for crisp visuals. Dolby Vision HDR will also help your favorite shows and movies look good, too. There's even voice control via Google Assistant or Alexa.

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Fleece Lined Sherpa Jacket

$30$35Save $5
$30 at Amazon

Temperatures are dropping across the country, and you need the right gear to help you stay warm. This fleece jacket features super soft sherpa and features a warm polar fleece lining.

Amazon

Echo Dot with 2-Pack GE CYNC Smart LED Color Bulb

$40$64Save $24
$40 at Amazon

Kick off your smart lighting system with this pack. It features an Echo Dot and GE smart light bulbs with practically limitless color options. Just connect it to your WiFi and enjoy.

Amazon

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Speaker

$88$110Save $22
$88 at Amazon

Kick back outdoors with this powerful outdoor speaker. It offers up to 24 hours of playtime before needing a recharge and features BassUp technology for booming sound. It's also waterproof.

Amazon

Soda Pilot Women Lug Sole Low Heel Boot

$37$109Save $72
$37 at Amazon

These best-selling boots have a thick rubber heel to help you get a grip on any surface. A double-elastic gore makes for a comfortable, snug fit. Choose from a range of colors.

Amazon

eufy Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30

$280$319Save $39
$280 at Amazon

This smart vacuum has an app that lets you complete all your cleaning tasks right from your smartphone. The vacuum features super-strong 2000Pa of suction power to lift up dirt, grime and debris that’s lurking on your floors.

Amazon

Tempur-Pedic Symphony Pillow

$67$119Save $52
$67 at Amazon

Like soft pillows? The Tempur-Pedic Symphony feels cushy to the touch while offering the support you need. There's a gently arched side for back sleepers and a flatter side for stomach and side sleepers.

Amazon

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System

$159$200Save $41
$159 at Amazon

The Ninja Compact Kitchen System is three appliances in one — a full-size blender, single-serve blender and food processor — and it's equipped to churn out large batches of smoothies, soups, cookie dough and more.

Amazon

Insignia 39-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD TV

$140$230Save $90
$140 at Amazon

This TV features 720p resolution, built-in Fire technology to provide access to over a million flicks and TV episodes and Alexa capability, so you can flip through channels using your voice.

Amazon

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker

$30$50Save $20
$30 at Amazon

Celebrate soup season with a new Crock-Pot. This seven-quart device serves nine or more people and can fit a seven-pound roast inside.

Amazon

JBL Vibe 100 TWS

$30$50Save $20
$30 at Amazon

The soft earbuds form a perfect seal in your ears for extra sound clarity. They feature a 20 hour battery life — five in the earbuds and an extra 15 hours with the charging case.

Kleem Organics

Kleem Anti Aging Eye Cream

$17$31Save $14
$17 at Amazon

Shoppers rave about how this cream erases dark circles and deflates under-eye bags. Nearly 4,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star review. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount.

Fab totes

Fab Totes 6-Pack Foldable Storage Bags

$30$42Save $12
$30 at Amazon

Whether you're storing summer dresses or winter sweaters, this six-pack of foldable storage bags is keeping things tidy for more than 4,000 five-star fans.

SpaceAid

SpaceAid Bag Storage Organizer

$26$38Save $12
$26 at Amazon

Need help tidying up the kitchen? Start with your plastic bags. This drawer organizer is made with bamboo and comes with sticky labels.

GRACE KARIN

Grace Karin Cropped Paper Bag Pants

$33$38Save $5
$33 at Amazon

With 11,000 five-star reviews, these are some of the most popular pants on Amazon. They're forgiving, flattering and come in 40 different colors.

Dokotoo

Dokotoo Jean Jackets

$44$51Save $7
$44 at Amazon

It's time to get your fall outerwear in order. Made with a cotton-spandex-polyester blend, this jacket comes in 21 different colors.

KYEKIO

Kyekio Solar Outdoor Torch Lights

$46$80Save $34
$46 at Amazon

Perfect for lighting a path for trick-or-treaters, this 12-pack of torch lights are solar-powered and shutoff automatically, Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount.

modelones

Modelones Dip Powder Nail Kit Starter

$46$60Save $14
$46 at Amazon

This dip powder nail kit comes with 30 different colors and everything you need for salon-quality manicures.

LAUER COSMETIC

Lauer Cosmetic V Shaped Slimming Face Mask

$15$20Save $5
$15 at Amazon

If you're looking for a sagging skin solution, this five-pack of masks claims to slim your face with the help of seaweed extracts, hyaluronic acid, aloe and collagen.

DOKOU

Dokou Pickleball Set

$41$66Save $25
$41 at Amazon

Looking to pick up a new game? This pickle ball set comes with two paddles, two pickle balls and a carrying bag. Clip the on-page coupon for the full discount.

ATEngeus

ATEngeus Electric Air Duster

$60$90Save $30
$60 at Amazon

Like compressed air, this rechargeable duster can clean all your electronics including computers and smartphones as well as camera lenses and furniture.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

  • Yobola Wireless Earbuds

    $18$36Save $18

  • Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

    $200$350Save $150

  • Tozo T6 True Wireless Earbuds

    $24$50Save $26

  • Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

    $131$200Save $69

  • Tagry Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds

    $35$49Save $14

Tablets and tech

  • Jumper 13-inch laptop with Windows 11

    $260$900Save $640

  • Amazon Kindle, 2019 release

    $90

  • Moto G Stylus 5G Unlocked

    $250$400Save $150

  • Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker

    $58$100Save $42

  • Hussell Car Charger Adapter

    $6$20Save $14

  • Apple 202110.2-inch iPad

    $299$329Save $30

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet

    $193$230Save $37

  • Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel

    $8$12Save $4

TVs and home theater

  • AuKing Mini Projector

    $69$100Save $31

  • Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV

    $90$170Save $80

  • Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV

    $350$470Save $120

  • Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot 4K Smart Fire TV

    $354$530Save $176

  • TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV

    $320$600Save $280

  • lejiada 100-inch Projector Screen and Stand

    $90$100Save $10

Smart home

  • Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera

    $27$35Save $8

  • Amazon Eero Pro mesh WiFi router

    $159

  • Apple 2021 4K TV

    $169$179Save $10

  • Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug

    $25

  • Sierra Modern Home Smart Essential Oil Diffuser & Humidifier

    $40$60Save $20

