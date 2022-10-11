Prime Day is a goldmine for Apple sales — save up to $300 on iPads, Watches and AirPods

If it's Apple you want, Amazon's got it — for less. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon's autumnal Prime Day (aka Prime Day Early Access Sale) is now in full swing —a great time to get the jump on holiday shopping. In fact, that's kind of the idea, according to, um, us: "It’s primarily an opportunity for consumers to get a head start on holiday shopping, 'especially with inflation concerns,' notes BlackFriday.com's shopping expert, Lisa Davis. Expect 'enticing discounts' on popular brands." Yeah, like Apple.

On Prime Day, Part Deux, you'll find deals on Apple products that hardly ever go on sale. Whether you’re a longtime Apple loyalist or are just now crossing over from the other side, you’ll find what you’re looking for at an unbeatable price during this markdown extravaganza — from tiny-but-mighty AirPods to a 16-inch MacBook Pro! Plus, we've thrown in some sweet Beats by Dre goodies for you too. So go ahead and take a bite out of these deals, but hurry because supplies may not last!

MacBooks

Apple 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop $799 $976 Save $177 $799 at Amazon Featuring Apple's trademark M1 Pro Chip, this 13-inch laptop is the ultimate in portability and power — its battery will last up to 18 hours on one charge.

If you're looking for a laptop with super-fast processing speed and rapid performance, feast your eyes on this MacBook Air. At just $799, this is the best price you're likely to find on this baby, and the powerful machine gives you the ability to juggle dozens of simultaneously running programs with ease.

We're not the only ones hooked. This Amazon reviewer sums it up nicely: "The display is wonderful. Touchpad is very responsive. I love the size and weight. Very easy to use anywhere!"

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with AppleCare+ (13-inch, Apple M1 Chip) $799 $999 Save $200

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M1 Pro Chip) $2,199 $2,499 Save $300

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M1 Pro Chip) $2,399 $2,699 Save $300

iPads

Apple Apple 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad $269 $329 Save $60 $269 at Amazon The camera will follow the subject of a video call so they always stay in frame. That's just one of many special features that makes this such a popular tablet with Amazon shoppers, with nearly 25,000 devoted five-star fans.

This slim, powerful tablet offers 64GB of storage with Wi-Fi and cellular data, making it ideal for balancing several needs — from music to photo storage, gaming to streaming. Its camera has been hailed as game-changing and it's won deep admiration for its Center Stage tracking feature, which follows the subject of a video call as they move to keep them in the frame. As one enthusiastic fan wrote, “I can tell you the front-facing camera upgrade is amazing; from the 1mp to 12mp you can notice a huge difference. And how the camera tracks you or you with your partner is a great feature we love!”

2022 Apple iPad Air, 10.9-inch $559 $599 Save $40

Apple iPad Air, 10.9-inch with AppleCare+ $638 $678 Save $40

2021 Apple iPad, 10.2-inch $299 $329 Save $30

2021 Apple iPad, 10.2-inch with AppleCare+ $368 $398 Save $30

2021 Apple iPad Pro, 12.9-inch with AppleCare+ $999 $1,199 Save $200

AirPods

Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $89 $159 Save $70 $89 at Amazon Get a load of these waterproof wireless buds that are lightweight, boast one-step Bluetooth pairing and give you up to 24 hours of juice with the portable charging pod.

There are plenty of reasons why these tiny dynamos have such a loyal following, including their extraordinary battery life (24 whole hours), automatic switching and easy-peasy setup. "When listening to music or podcasts...you legit can’t hear anything from outside," said this audiophile. "You also don’t need to turn the volume up all the way because the quality is so good, it’s loud enough halfway!"

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $235 $249 Save $14

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $479 $549 Save $70

Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector $18 $29 Save $11

Watches

Amazon Apple Watch SE [GPS + Cellular 40mm] $249 $329 Save $80 $249 at Amazon The ultimate in wearable technology, the Apple Watch does it all — from sensing your health data (make sure you get those steps in!) to storing your music, helping you find your way with GPS and fielding your texts and calls. It's outfitted in an aluminum case with a sports band.

Customers rave about the length of the battery life, the watch’s seamless integration with other Apple products, the helpfulness of the alarm settings and the fitness features. And then there's this: "I didn't realize that GPS + cellular version makes phone calls w/out an actual iPhone. Great features for kids to use and keep contact with."

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 45mm] $379 $429 Save $50

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] $419 $499 Save $80

Accessories

Amazon Apple MagSafe Charger $37 $39 Save $2 $37 at Amazon The MagSafe makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W.

While external chargers are nothing new, you may not be well versed in the joys of the Apple MagSafe Chargers. The specially placed magnets stick the battery to the back of your phone, and the lack of on-off buttons means it works as soon as it hits your device. The slim design won't add bulk while you're charging, plus it doesn't interfere with credit cards or key fobs.

2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) $168 $179 Save $11

Apple TV Siri Remote (2nd Gen) $55 $59 Save $4

Apple USB-C Power Adapter - iPhone Charger $18 $19 Save $1

Apple USB-C to Lightning Cable $18 $19 Save $1

Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods $71 $79 Save $8

Beats by Dre

Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $100 $200 Save $100 $100 at Amazon With their high sound quality, unmatched comfort and sleek design, bestselling Beats on-ear headphones remain the gold standard for jamming out. And now you can pick them up for significantly less gold!

The iconic Solo3 features the Apple W1 chip (which allows it to pair with media sources and accessories more seamlessly), as well as compatibility with iOS and Android devices. As for the battery life — three hours of play after only five minutes of charging is hard to beat. Plus, with colors including rose gold, black and a vibrant cherry red, you’re sure to find a pair that suits your style.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $230 $350 Save $120

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds $200 $250 Save $50

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Reminder: To take advantage of the Prime Day deals, you need to be an Amazon Prime member; here's how you can sign up for a free trial. See all of our Prime Early Access Sale coverage here. Shop more top early Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life, get the best Prime Day tech advice on Engadget, learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know, and check out Prime Day car deals on Autoblog.