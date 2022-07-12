Prime Day is a goldmine for Apple sales — save up to $200 on iPads, Watches and AirPods
Prime Day emails are pouring into your in-box with a bonanza of sales, but we’ll bet you’re keeping an eye out for one brand in particular: Apple. Yup, now is the right time to buy premium tech. There's a glut in the market, which means retailers are motivated to clear out overstock. So the markdowns for Prime Day are amazing.
- $299 $329 at Amazon
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)
- $170 $249 at Amazon
AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds
- $329 $399 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
- $2,299 $2,499 at Amazon
2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch)
- $80 $99 at Amazon
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
- $150 $200 at Amazon
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
- $285 $520 at Amazon
55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
- $12 $30 at Amazon
Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote
- $68 $148 at Amazon
Noise Cancelling Headphones
- $40 $70 at Amazon
3D Whitestrips with Light Teeth Whitening Strip Kit
- $180 $300 at Amazon
Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
- $45 $80 at Amazon
Halo View Fitness Tracker
- $20 $50 at Amazon
Echo Dot
- $278 $499 at Amazon
8-inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress
- $13 $30 at Amazon
Personal Water Filter
- $300 $480 at Amazon
5200 Professional-Grade Blender
- $980 $1,398 at Amazon
55-Inch Class Frame Series TV
- $90 $100 at Amazon
AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
- $229 $329 at Amazon
QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
- $160 $230 at Amazon
Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet
- $45 $90 at Amazon
Kindle
- $45 $100 at Amazon
Halo Band
- $279 $399 at Amazon
Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch
- $42 $60 at Amazon
Smart Thermostat
- $23 $50 at Amazon
Security Camera
- $55 $80 at Amazon
Blink Indoor Security Camera
- $430 $650 at Amazon
S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop
- $120 $220 at Amazon
Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum
- $48 $60 at Amazon
H510 Zeus-X RGB White Wired Gaming Headset
- $13 $60 at Amazon
Far Cry 6 PlayStation 4 Standard Edition
- $120 $150 at Amazon
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
- $175 $250 at Amazon
One Blender
- $45 $100 at Amazon
Aquarius
- $42 $70 at Amazon
Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes
- $23 $33 at Amazon
Women's One Piece Suit
- $50 at Amazon
Air Purifier
- $168 $290 at Amazon
E2827 Pro Deluxe Charcoal Grill, Black
- $127 $200 at Amazon
CGG-180 CGG180 Propane Grill
- $147 $210 at Amazon
Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage
- $154 $240 at Amazon
Boren Hardside Luggage, 3-Piece Set
- $21 $40 at Amazon
Camping Hammock
“Prime Day offers some of the best sales in tech and electronics," Kristin McGrath, savings expert for RetailMeNot, tells Yahoo Life. From the tiny-but-mighty AirPods Pro to a big-screen MacBook to Beats by Dre, we've got the deals. Get scrolling!
Prime Day 2022 at Yahoo: Shop Amazon’s best Prime Day deals, follow our Prime Day live blog for expert advice on what to shop right now, and see all of our Prime Day coverage, here.
Apple iPads
Apple 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)
The camera will follow the subject of a video call so they always stay in frame.
The slim, powerful iPad tablet offers 64GB of storage, making it ideal for balancing several needs — from music to photo storage, gaming to streaming. Its camera has been hailed as game-changing and has won deep admiration for its Center Stage tracking feature, which follows the subject of a video call as they move to keep them in the frame. As one enthusiastic fan wrote, “I can tell you the front-facing camera upgrade is amazing, from the 1mp to 12mp you can notice a huge difference. And how the camera tracks you or you with your partner is a great feature we love!”
2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9 inch), $559 (down from $599), amazon.com
2021 Apple iPad Pro (11 inch), $699 (down from $799), amazon.com
Apple iPad Mini 3 (3rd generation), $100 (down from $399), walmart.com
Apple AirPods
Apple Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Customizable Fit, Sweat and Water Resistant. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone
Whereas previous AirPod iterations subscribed to a one-size-fits-all approach, these state-of-the-art Pros provide a special 'Ear Tip Fit Test' so you can learn which size is best for you and your unique ear shape.
This is close to the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Pro version of Apple’s beloved AirPods, which makes this a deal well worth jumping on. There are plenty of reasons why these tiny dynamos have such a loyal following, including their extraordinary noise-canceling abilities, transparency mode (so you don’t miss anything important), customizable and comfortable fit, and the ability to pause your music to take a call or have a chat without missing a beat.
Apple AirPods True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (3rd generation), $170 (down from $180), target.com
Apple AirPods Max, $449 (down from $549), amazon.com
Apple Watches
Apple Apple Watch Series 7
The ultimate in wearable technology, the Apple Watch does it all — from sensing your health data (make sure you get those steps in!) to storing your music, helping you find your way with GPS, and fielding your texts and calls.
Customers rave about the Apple Watch's battery life length, the watch’s seamless integration with the iPhone, the helpfulness of the alarm settings, and, as in this review, the convenience of remaining hands-free: “Love that I can communicate using my watch instead of holding the phone,” wrote the happy shopper.
Apple Watch SE [40mm, GPS], $229 (down from $279), amazon.com
Apple Watch 7 with cellular service, $429 (down from $499), amazon.com
Apple Watch Gen 6 Series 6 Cell [44mm], $400 (down from $600), walmart.com
Apple MacBooks
Apple 2021 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch)
The battery will last up to 17 hours on one charge!
If you're looking for a laptop with super-fast processing speed, large memory capabilities (1 TB) and rapid performance, feast your eyes on the MacBook Pro. It's not cheap, but this is the best price you're likely to find it, and the powerful machine gives you the ability to juggle dozens of simultaneously running programs with ease.
We're not the only ones hooked. This Amazon reviewer sums it up nicely: "It's the best MacBook Pro ever — for a lot of reasons."
Apple Accessories
Apple Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Stay fully charged on the go with this uber-popular battery pack.
While external chargers are nothing new, you may not be well versed in the joys of the Apple brand battery pack. The specially placed batteries stick the battery to the back of your phone and the lack of on-off buttons means it works as soon as it hits your device. The slim design won't add bulk to your device, plus it doesn't interfere with credit cards or key fobs. You can also track your charge level from the lock screen.
Apple MagSafe Charger, $32 (down from $39), amazon.com
2021 Apple TV 4K Streaming Player, $120 (down from $179), amazon.com
Apple AirTag, $27.50 (was $29), amazon.com
Beats by Dre
Beats Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
With their high sound quality, unmatched comfort and sleek design, Beats on-ear headphones remain the gold standard for jamming out. And now you can pick them up for significantly less gold than usual with this deal.
The Solo3 features the Apple W1 chip (which allows it to pair with media sources and accessories more seamlessly), as well as compatibility with iOS and Android devices. As for the battery life — three hours of play after only five minutes of charging is hard to compete with. Plus, with colors including rose gold, black and a vibrant cherry red, you’re sure to find a pair that suits your style.
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $200 (down from $250), amazon.com
Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones, $200 (down from $250), walmart.com
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $175 (down from $350), amazon.com
Beats Studio Buds, $115 (down from $150), walmart.com
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Our top picks for Prime Day:
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV
Thanks to 4K Ultra HD, you'll get four times the number of pixels of Full HD screen, so colors absolutely pop. Link the TV up to other smart-home devices and enjoy easy access to tons of apps, from Amazon Prime and to Netflix.
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote
"Stick" it to your cable company! The most affordable Fire TV Stick just got even cheaper. Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD with with Alexa Voice Remote Lite control.
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones
Let these cushy, wireless winners introduce you to a cancel culture anyone can love! With 35 hours or battery life per charge, they won't conk-out mid-jam, and you'll be in audiophile heaven.
Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Teeth Whitening Strip Kit
Are your teeth not at toothsome as you'd like? The whitening power of enamel-safe Whitestrips gets a powerful boost thanks to the handheld light that targets yellow stains to brighten teeth for the perfect smile.
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
Here's the 411 on the 692: This Roomba is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant.
Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker
"Halo? Is it this you're looking for?" Starting a new health and wellness journey is easier when you have a great partner! This next-level tracker can help you better understand, measure, and improve your movement health.
Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen
Would you like your home life to get easier while enlisting the power of Alexa? Look to the orb! Set timers, ask questions, add items to lists, create calendar events and reminders, and so much more — with just your voice!
Zinus 8-inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress
Drink in this Green Tea Luxe Mattress. It's infused with the refreshing eponymous extract in every layer and features body-hugging memory foam and a breathable, luxurious cover. All the stuff that sweet dreams are made of!
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
You go hiking so you can drink in the glory of nature, not a gullet full of biohazards. The LifeStraw removes 99.999% of bacteria & parasites, microplastics, and can filter up to 1,000 gallons of water in its lifetime.
Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender
In-the-know blenders turn to Vitamix for the perfect smoothie, soup, frozen treat and more. Adjust the speed at any time to create a variety of textures, or blend on High for maximum speed & efficiency.
Best Prime Day TV deals:
Samsung 55-Inch Class Frame Series TV
This gorgeous TV is designed to blend in with the other artwork and decor in your home.
Amazon 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
This gorgeous TV supports 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG, plus you get immediate access to over 1 million TV shows and movies via Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and more.
Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $200 (was $370), amazon.com
Pioneer 43-inch Class 4K Smart Fire TV, $200 (was $320), amazon.com
Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K Smart Fire TV, $630 (was $900), amazon.com
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV, $90 (was $170), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $280 (was $510), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $750 (was $1,010), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $240 (was $410), amazon.com
Best Prime Day headphones and earbuds deals:
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones
Shut out the world thanks to smart noise cancellation, which senses your environment as you enjoy your music, podcast, or the sweet sound of silence.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
$90 is a price that can't be beat. This model has a wireless charging case, quick access to Siri, external music controls, and much better audio quality than your wired Apple earbuds.
BOSE QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
These beloved headphones — known for Bose's incredible comfort and rich sound — give you peace and quiet when you want it but also churn out thumping beats.
Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds
The gold standard in earbuds, the AirPods come with three silicone ear tips to easily adjust in ears of all shapes and sizes.
Philips H6506 On-Ear Wireless Headphones, $50 (was $100), amazon.com
Bose SoundSport Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $99 (was $149), amazon.com
Belkin Wireless Earbuds, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless Earbuds, $40 (was $70), amazon.com
Altec Lansing NanoPods Truly Wireless Earbuds, $19 (was $33), amazon.com
Best Prime Day tablets and laptop deals:
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet
This tablet is perfect for video calls with friends and family, thanks to a 10.5" LCD screen.
Amazon Kindle
A built-in front light ensures that whether you're in direct sunlight or under the covers, you can always keep reading.
Fire HD 10 tablet, $75 (was $150), amazon.com
HP 15.6-inch Laptop, $470 (was $660), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, $150 (was $175), amazon.com
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad, $299 (was $329), amazon.com
Kindle Paperwhite, $95 (was $140), amazon.com
Kindle Oasis, $190 (was $270), amazon.com
Best smartwatch deals:
Amazon Halo Band
Starting a new health and wellness journey is easier when you have a great partner! Whether you're working out or going about your day, Halo can help you better understand, measure, and improve your movement health.
Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch
This smart watch is like something out of the Jetsons — it automatically measures your blood oxygen, heart rhythms, and even tracks your sleep. Plus, it notifies you when it senses that something is amiss.
Garmin Venu Sq Music GPS Smartwatch, $160 (was $250), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Smartwatch, $175 (was $219), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth Tracker & Item Locator, $17 (was $30), amazon.com
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch, $110 (was $150), amazon.com
Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 45mm] Smart Watch, $309 (was $429), amazon.com
TOZO S2 Smart Watch, $34 (was $70), amazon.com
Best Prime Day smart home deals:
Amazon Echo Dot
Use this smart speaker to command Alexa to update your routines, check the weather, share the sports scores, or even tell you a joke.
Amazon Smart Thermostat
Save money on your next energy bill, thanks to this smart thermostat.
Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router, $71 (was $89), amazon.com
Amazon Smart Plug, $13 (was $25), amazon.com
Kasa Smart Plug, $12 (was $20), amazon.com
Amazon Smart Thermostat, $42 (was $60), amazon.com
Echo Glow Multicolor Smart Lamp for Kids, $17 (was $30), amazon.com
Best Prime Day security cam deals:
blurams Security Camera
This camera swivels 360 degrees if it detects any motion.
Blink Home Security Blink Indoor Security Camera
This wireless camera has motion detection, two-way audio, a two-year battery line, and HD video quality.
Blink Mini, $30 (was $35), amazon.com
Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight, $85 (was $140), amazon.com
D-Link Security WiFi Smart Camera, $59 (was $70), amazon.com
Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, $170 (was $260), amazon.com
Nest Cam (Outdoor or Indoor, Battery) - 1 Pack with 1 Meter Cable, $128 (was $195), amazon.com
Nest Doorbell, $208 (was $280), amazon.com
Ring Video Doorbell, $75 (was $100), amazon.com
Ring Video Doorbell, $49 (was $65), amazon.com
Best Prime Day vacuum deals:
roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop
Easily remove dust, dirt, debris and other nasties from just about any surface in your home. Plus, it mops while it vacuums, so you'll be left with sparkling clean floors — and all you have to do is press a button.
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum
This lightweight 2-in-1 Lift-Away upright vacuum features a detachable pod for portable cleaning power and a completely sealed system with HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens.
Black+Decker dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $40 (was $59), amazon.com
Tineco A11 Hero EX Cordless Stick Vacuum, $231 (was $330), amazon.com
roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop, $200 (was $360), amazon.com
Oreck XL Commercial Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $128 (was $220), amazon.com
Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $430 (was $650), amazon.com
Best Prime Day gaming deals:
Redragon H510 Zeus-X RGB White Wired Gaming Headset
Whether you're in a chat room, fighting your way through a campaign, or just exploring, these headphones deliver rich, immersive sound.
Ubisoft Far Cry 6 PlayStation 4 Standard Edition
With an expansive map and a massive arsenal of weapons, gear and more, you're going to sink hours into this campaign.
Luna Controller, $40 (was $70), amazon.com
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Nintendo Switch, $45 (was $49), amazon.com
Battlefield 2042 for PlayStation 4, $15 (was $25), amazon.com
Life is Strange: True Colors for Xbox Series X, $25 (was $60), amazon.com
Final Fantasy VII: Remake for PlayStation 4, $25 (was $60), amazon.com
Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset, $36 (was $80), amazon.com
Best Prime Day kitchen deals:
Ember Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Not only does this sleek mug keep your coffee warm, but you can even control its temperature via an app. Don't worry: It automatically shuts off when not in use, and can be hand-washed.
Vitamix One Blender
Easily whip up frozen desserts, sauces, dips and more with this iconic beast.
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $260 (was $380), amazon.com
SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, $110 (was $180), amazon.com
Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone XL 2-Basket Air Fryer, $160 (was $230), amazon.com
DASH Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker, $23 (was $30), amazon.com
Best Prime Day beauty deals:
Waterpik Aquarius
Trust us: You'll actually look forward to flossing once you get your hands on this beloved water flosser.
Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Teeth Whitening Strip Kit
Bring Crest's best and fastest whitening technology home. The whitening power of enamel-safe Whitestrips gets a powerful boost thanks to the handheld light that targets yellow stains to brighten teeth for the perfect smile.
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen, $17 (was $25), amazon.com
Crest Whitening Emulsions On-the-Go Leave-on Teeth Whitening Gel Kit, $40 (was $70), amazon.com
Wow Skin Science Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo, $14 (was $17), amazon.com
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm, $12 (was $17), amazon.com
Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Anti Aging Night Face Oil, $38.50 (was $55), amazon.com
Best Prime Day style deals:
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes
Ultra-soft platform cushioning that truly feels like you're walking on a cloud.
Cupshe Women's One Piece Suit
This suit's tie at the waist cinches you in, while the colorblock pattern is never going to go out of style.
Relipop Women's Sheer Chiffon Blouse, $20 (was $40), amazon.com
Grecerelle Women's Casual Loose Pocket Long Dress, $26 (was $33), amazon.com
Levi's Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans, $39 (was $70), amazon.com
Best Prime Day bedding and home deals:
Zinus 8-inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress
This mattress is made with refreshing green tea extract in every layer, body-hugging memory foam and a breathable, luxurious cover. All the stuff sweet dreams are made of!
Levoit Air Purifier
No need to shell out the big bucks — Amazon's bestselling air purifier has legions of fans, and it's a steal.
Amazon Aware 100% Organic Cotton 300 Thread Count Queen Sheet Set, $43 (was $60), amazon.com
CGK Queen Size Sheet Set, $40 (was $45), amazon.com
Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Queen Bed Sheet Set, $13 (was $20), amazon.com
Comfort Spaces Adelle Cozy Comforter, $28 (was $45), amazon.com
Linenspa Queen Microfiber Duvet Cover, $20 (was $27), amazon.com
Casper Sleep Pillow for Sleeping, $45.50 (was $65), amazon.com
Osteo Cervical Pillow, $40 (was $70), amazon.com
Best Prime Day lawn and garden deals:
Char-Griller E2827 Pro Deluxe Charcoal Grill, Black
The 850-inch surface area is large enough for plenty of burgers, steaks, poultry, and of course, sides.
Cuisinart CGG-180 CGG180 Propane Grill
This petite grill is perfect for those with minimal outdoor space (or as a secondary grill for those with special dietary needs).
Black+Decker Electric Leaf Blower, $39 (was $45), amazon.com
Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, $209 (was $299), amazon.com
Aqua Joe SJI-TLS18 3-Way Turbo Oscillation Lawn Sprinkler, $13 (was $19), amazon.com
Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table, $72 (was $140), amazon.com
Sun Joe 10-inch Cordless Lightweight Grass Trimmer, $49 (was $79), amazon.com
Best Prime Day luggage deals:
Samsonite Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage
Save big on the hardside suitcase that you'll have for decades to come.
U.S. Traveler Boren Hardside Luggage, 3-Piece Set
Stand out at the luggage carousel with these cool teal suitcases sporting 360-degree spinner wheels and waterproof casings.
Samsonite Aspire DLX Softside Expandable Luggage 2-piece set, $159 (was $340), amazon.com
Kenneth Cole Reaction Women's Madison Square Hardside Expandable Luggage 2-piece Set, $164 (was $250), amazon.com
U.S. Traveler Aviron Expandable Softside Luggage, 3-piece set, $144 (was $220), amazon.com
Kenneth Cole Reaction Out of Bounds Luggage 4-Wheel ABS 3-Piece Nested Set, $143 (was $300), amazon.com
COOLIFE Luggage Suitcase, Two-Piece Set, $168 (was $168), amazon.com
Best Prime Day outdoor deals:
Kootek Camping Hammock
Make your backyard your oasis with this portable, easy-to-setup hammock.
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
Never fear running out of water on your next hike or camping trip — this filter can make rivers, lakes and just about any other water source drinkable.
Sevylor Big Basin 3-Person Kayak, $258 (was $430), amazon.com
Coleman Dome Tent with Screen Room, $110 (was $290), amazon.com
Coleman Autoseal FreeFlow Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle, $17 (was $28), amazon.com
Coleman Cabin Tent with Instant Setup in 60 Seconds, $89 (was $185), amazon.com
