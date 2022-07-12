Prime Day is a goldmine for Apple sales — save up to $200 on iPads, Watches and AirPods

Score major deals on Apple Watches, iPads, AirPods and more! (Photos: Amazon)

Prime Day emails are pouring into your in-box with a bonanza of sales, but we’ll bet you’re keeping an eye out for one brand in particular: Apple. Yup, now is the right time to buy premium tech. There's a glut in the market, which means retailers are motivated to clear out overstock. So the markdowns for Prime Day are amazing.

“Prime Day offers some of the best sales in tech and electronics," Kristin McGrath, savings expert for RetailMeNot, tells Yahoo Life. From the tiny-but-mighty AirPods Pro to a big-screen MacBook to Beats by Dre, we've got the deals. Get scrolling!

Prime Day 2022 at Yahoo: Shop Amazon’s best Prime Day deals, follow our Prime Day live blog for expert advice on what to shop right now, and see all of our Prime Day coverage, here.

Apple iPads

The slim, powerful iPad tablet offers 64GB of storage, making it ideal for balancing several needs — from music to photo storage, gaming to streaming. Its camera has been hailed as game-changing and has won deep admiration for its Center Stage tracking feature, which follows the subject of a video call as they move to keep them in the frame. As one enthusiastic fan wrote, “I can tell you the front-facing camera upgrade is amazing, from the 1mp to 12mp you can notice a huge difference. And how the camera tracks you or you with your partner is a great feature we love!”

Apple AirPods

This is close to the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Pro version of Apple’s beloved AirPods, which makes this a deal well worth jumping on. There are plenty of reasons why these tiny dynamos have such a loyal following, including their extraordinary noise-canceling abilities, transparency mode (so you don’t miss anything important), customizable and comfortable fit, and the ability to pause your music to take a call or have a chat without missing a beat.

Apple Watches

Apple Apple Watch Series 7 $329 $399 Save $70 $329 at Amazon The ultimate in wearable technology, the Apple Watch does it all — from sensing your health data (make sure you get those steps in!) to storing your music, helping you find your way with GPS, and fielding your texts and calls.

Customers rave about the Apple Watch's battery life length, the watch’s seamless integration with the iPhone, the helpfulness of the alarm settings, and, as in this review, the convenience of remaining hands-free: “Love that I can communicate using my watch instead of holding the phone,” wrote the happy shopper.

Apple MacBooks

If you're looking for a laptop with super-fast processing speed, large memory capabilities (1 TB) and rapid performance, feast your eyes on the MacBook Pro. It's not cheap, but this is the best price you're likely to find it, and the powerful machine gives you the ability to juggle dozens of simultaneously running programs with ease.

We're not the only ones hooked. This Amazon reviewer sums it up nicely: "It's the best MacBook Pro ever — for a lot of reasons."

Apple Accessories

While external chargers are nothing new, you may not be well versed in the joys of the Apple brand battery pack. The specially placed batteries stick the battery to the back of your phone and the lack of on-off buttons means it works as soon as it hits your device. The slim design won't add bulk to your device, plus it doesn't interfere with credit cards or key fobs. You can also track your charge level from the lock screen.

Beats by Dre

Beats Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $150 $200 Save $50 $150 at Amazon With their high sound quality, unmatched comfort and sleek design, Beats on-ear headphones remain the gold standard for jamming out. And now you can pick them up for significantly less gold than usual with this deal.

The Solo3 features the Apple W1 chip (which allows it to pair with media sources and accessories more seamlessly), as well as compatibility with iOS and Android devices. As for the battery life — three hours of play after only five minutes of charging is hard to compete with. Plus, with colors including rose gold, black and a vibrant cherry red, you’re sure to find a pair that suits your style.

If you’re not yet an Amazon Prime member, sign up now for exclusive members-only access to Prime Day deals. Click here for a free 30-day trial.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Our top picks for Prime Day:

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV $285 $520 Save $235 $285 at Amazon Thanks to 4K Ultra HD, you'll get four times the number of pixels of Full HD screen, so colors absolutely pop. Link the TV up to other smart-home devices and enjoy easy access to tons of apps, from Amazon Prime and to Netflix.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote $12 $30 Save $18 $12 at Amazon "Stick" it to your cable company! The most affordable Fire TV Stick just got even cheaper. Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD with with Alexa Voice Remote Lite control.

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones $68 $148 Save $80 $68 at Amazon Let these cushy, wireless winners introduce you to a cancel culture anyone can love! With 35 hours or battery life per charge, they won't conk-out mid-jam, and you'll be in audiophile heaven.

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Teeth Whitening Strip Kit $40 $70 Save $30 $40 at Amazon Are your teeth not at toothsome as you'd like? The whitening power of enamel-safe Whitestrips gets a powerful boost thanks to the handheld light that targets yellow stains to brighten teeth for the perfect smile.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $180 $300 Save $120 $180 at Amazon Here's the 411 on the 692: This Roomba is a great way to begin cleaning your home smarter. Just schedule it to clean up daily dirt, dust and debris with the iRobot HOME app or your voice assistant.

Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker $45 $80 Save $35 $45 at Amazon "Halo? Is it this you're looking for?" Starting a new health and wellness journey is easier when you have a great partner! This next-level tracker can help you better understand, measure, and improve your movement health.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen $20 $50 Save $30 $20 at Amazon Would you like your home life to get easier while enlisting the power of Alexa? Look to the orb! Set timers, ask questions, add items to lists, create calendar events and reminders, and so much more — with just your voice!

Zinus 8-inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress $278 $499 Save $221 $278 at Amazon Drink in this Green Tea Luxe Mattress. It's infused with the refreshing eponymous extract in every layer and features body-hugging memory foam and a breathable, luxurious cover. All the stuff that sweet dreams are made of!

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $11 $30 Save $19 $11 at Amazon You go hiking so you can drink in the glory of nature, not a gullet full of biohazards. The LifeStraw removes 99.999% of bacteria & parasites, microplastics, and can filter up to 1,000 gallons of water in its lifetime.

Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender $300 $480 Save $180 $300 at Amazon In-the-know blenders turn to Vitamix for the perfect smoothie, soup, frozen treat and more. Adjust the speed at any time to create a variety of textures, or blend on High for maximum speed & efficiency.

This year, the sales will be even better than usual. Why? Because Amazon, and other top retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and others, are motivated to move overstock merchandise and make space for fresh products. If you’re not yet an Amazon Prime member, sign up now for exclusive members-only access to Prime Day deals. Click here for a free 30-day trial.

Prime Day 2022 at Yahoo: Follow our Prime Day live blog for expert advice on what to shop right now, and see all of our Prime Day coverage, here.

Best Prime Day TV deals:

Amazon 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $285 $520 Save $235 $285 at Amazon This gorgeous TV supports 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG, plus you get immediate access to over 1 million TV shows and movies via Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and more.

Best Prime Day headphones and earbuds deals:

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones $68 $148 Save $80 $68 at Amazon Shut out the world thanks to smart noise cancellation, which senses your environment as you enjoy your music, podcast, or the sweet sound of silence.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $90 $100 Save $10 $90 at Amazon $90 is a price that can't be beat. This model has a wireless charging case, quick access to Siri, external music controls, and much better audio quality than your wired Apple earbuds.

BOSE QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $229 $329 Save $100 $229 at Amazon These beloved headphones — known for Bose's incredible comfort and rich sound — give you peace and quiet when you want it but also churn out thumping beats.

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds $170 $249 Save $79 $170 at Amazon The gold standard in earbuds, the AirPods come with three silicone ear tips to easily adjust in ears of all shapes and sizes.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here! Don't miss these deals. (Photo: Amazon)

Best Prime Day tablets and laptop deals:

Amazon Kindle $45 $90 Save $45 $45 at Amazon A built-in front light ensures that whether you're in direct sunlight or under the covers, you can always keep reading.

Best smartwatch deals:

Amazon Halo Band $45 $100 Save $55 $45 at Amazon Starting a new health and wellness journey is easier when you have a great partner! Whether you're working out or going about your day, Halo can help you better understand, measure, and improve your movement health.

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS 41mm] Smart Watch $279 $399 Save $120 $279 at Amazon This smart watch is like something out of the Jetsons — it automatically measures your blood oxygen, heart rhythms, and even tracks your sleep. Plus, it notifies you when it senses that something is amiss.

Best Prime Day smart home deals:

Amazon Echo Dot $20 $50 Save $30 $20 at Amazon Use this smart speaker to command Alexa to update your routines, check the weather, share the sports scores, or even tell you a joke.

Amazon Smart Thermostat $42 $60 Save $18 $42 at Amazon Save money on your next energy bill, thanks to this smart thermostat.

Best Prime Day security cam deals:

Best Prime Day vacuum deals:

roborock S7 Robot Vacuum and Mop $430 $650 Save $220 $430 at Amazon Easily remove dust, dirt, debris and other nasties from just about any surface in your home. Plus, it mops while it vacuums, so you'll be left with sparkling clean floors — and all you have to do is press a button.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum $120 $220 Save $100 $120 at Amazon This lightweight 2-in-1 Lift-Away upright vacuum features a detachable pod for portable cleaning power and a completely sealed system with HEPA filter to trap dust and allergens.

Best Prime Day gaming deals:

Best Prime Day kitchen deals:

Ember Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 $120 $150 Save $30 $120 at Amazon Not only does this sleek mug keep your coffee warm, but you can even control its temperature via an app. Don't worry: It automatically shuts off when not in use, and can be hand-washed.

Vitamix One Blender $175 $250 Save $75 $175 at Amazon Easily whip up frozen desserts, sauces, dips and more with this iconic beast.

Best Prime Day beauty deals:

Waterpik Aquarius $45 $100 Save $55 $45 at Amazon Trust us: You'll actually look forward to flossing once you get your hands on this beloved water flosser.

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light Teeth Whitening Strip Kit $40 $70 Save $30 $40 at Amazon Bring Crest's best and fastest whitening technology home. The whitening power of enamel-safe Whitestrips gets a powerful boost thanks to the handheld light that targets yellow stains to brighten teeth for the perfect smile.

Best Prime Day style deals:

Cupshe Women's One Piece Suit $23 $33 Save $10 $23 at Amazon This suit's tie at the waist cinches you in, while the colorblock pattern is never going to go out of style.

Best Prime Day bedding and home deals:

Zinus 8-inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Mattress $278 $499 Save $221 $278 at Amazon This mattress is made with refreshing green tea extract in every layer, body-hugging memory foam and a breathable, luxurious cover. All the stuff sweet dreams are made of!

Levoit Air Purifier $50 $50 at Amazon No need to shell out the big bucks — Amazon's bestselling air purifier has legions of fans, and it's a steal.

Best Prime Day lawn and garden deals:

Cuisinart CGG-180 CGG180 Propane Grill $127 $200 Save $73 $127 at Amazon This petite grill is perfect for those with minimal outdoor space (or as a secondary grill for those with special dietary needs).

Best Prime Day luggage deals:

Best Prime Day outdoor deals:

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $13 $30 Save $17 $13 at Amazon Never fear running out of water on your next hike or camping trip — this filter can make rivers, lakes and just about any other water source drinkable.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.