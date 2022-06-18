Stop what you're doing and mark your calendar — Prime Day is officially July 12th and 13th

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

Wonder no longer, thrift enthusiasts and discount conspiracy theorists — Amazon has officially announced Prime Day 2022. This year the massive sales will be live Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13.

If that’s got you feeling like a kid waiting for Christmas, the good news keeps on coming. Early deals are starting right now. An official announcement from the company has confirmed that select sales will begin on June 17 and continue until the big day.

Here’s a look at some of those pre-Day Deals. Think of them as an appetizer, courtesy of your e-shopping maitre d’.

For the bedroom, kitchen and backyard

$19.99 $25.99 at Amazon

The only thing better than being outside in the summer is doing it with a smoothie. This blender from Mialoe lets you prep fruits, veggies and shakes wherever you are. It’s the size of a water bottle, has a USB-C rechargeable battery that can plug into your car and uses six blades backed by reliable tech to dissipate heat.

Thanks to the sale, it’s almost 25% percent off. Find it here.

$37.95 $61.99 at Amazon

Did you know that bamboo fabric is a renewable resource? Upgrading to these eco-friendly sheets feels good on your heart and your skin. It comes with six pieces in over three dozen colors, and features hotel-style stitching for a classy look.

They’re available here, and right now they’re almost 40% off.

$136.99 $189.99 at Amazon

This vacuum not only comes from one of the best names in house cleaning, but is also an Amazon’s Choice product for upright models. It promises to get 97% of allergens out of your carpets and into the bagless chamber, which means that you don’t have to worry about shedding and accidents. It also comes with four extra attachments and an extra roomy interior so you’re emptying it less.

You can save more than $50 if you buy it now. Find the sale here.

$132.87 $169.00 at Amazon

The Sun Joe is the #1 Best Selling power tiller on Amazon, and this discount makes it more accessible than ever. It’s got six sturdy blades, but also folds into the handle to minimize storage space. Its reviews rate it above a 4.7 out of 5 for both ease of use and weight.

This pre-sale discount is over 20%. Get yours here.

$25.49 $39.99 at Amazon

Another #1 Best Seller from a trusted name brand, this grill from Cuisinart is meant to go wherever you want it. It’s small, lightweight and portable, but still features 150 square inches of chrome-plate grill space inside. It’s got a dual venting system, a trio of lid locks, and killer reviews from the 14,000 people who are cooking with it.

This deal registers at a sweet 36%, saving you almost fifteen dollars. Get it here.

Prime Day without the wait

Amazon’s early deals are just as good as Prime Day but without the wait. This won’t be the last opportunity you have to save over the next month, so stay up to date with our Amazon Prime hub and make sure you scoop everything you want this year.

