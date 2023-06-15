Prime Day Tech Deals 2023: Everything we know so far, plus killer sales to score now

Hooray for Prime Day! It's right around the corner...here's how to prepare. (Photo: Amazon)

In case you haven't noticed, Prime Day is essentially the second-biggest shopping day of the year, coming in a close second to Black Friday. It's a great time to buy nearly anything, but, as with BF, tech really steals the spotlight. Needless to say, Amazon is where the main event takes place, but did you know that there's a wonderful piggy-backing that goes on in the shopping world during those two glorious days? Many other sites, knowing that shoppers are logged on and laser-focused on finding e-tail bargains, will try to get in on the action by mounting their own Prime Day–adjacent blowouts. Good to know, right?

With that in mind, it can be hard to sort through all the offers; after all, the sheer number of sales and deals will be a bit overwhelming. It's better to go into a big shopping event like this with a strategy so that you don't spend every dime you have on impulse buys that seemed "must-have" in the moment but later proved to be "didn't really need."

So what should you look out for? Here's your primer (or should we say "Prime-r"?).

When is Prime Day 2023?

While Amazon hasn't yet confirmed the dates for Prime Day, we know it takes place in the summer, usually in July. Last year, it happened on July 12th and 13th, so it's safe to assume it will fall around the same time this year.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

You're familiar with Black Friday, yes? Amazon Prime Day is like that, but in summer and exclusively for Amazon Prime members (and, Amazon hopes, soon-to-be Prime members). It's a huge sales event with massive savings on a wide range of products (including all your favorite gadgets) that takes place over two days, typically a Tuesday and Wednesday.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping. Not yet a member? You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. Amazon Prime also comes with a lot of perks like Prime Video (which has some truly amazing movies on it) and Prime Gaming, which gives well over $100 of free video games each and every month.

What types of products will be on sale?

Prime Day features sales on basically anything and everything you can think of, but it's a particularly good time to stock up on tech. Kristin McGrath, shopping expert at RetailMeNot, says to keep an eye out for sales on Amazon-branded devices. “During the Prime Early Access Event (a pre-holiday mega-sale Amazon threw last October), the retail giant touted up to 80% off select Fire TVs in very limited quantities. And you might find out you missed out on some similar blink-and-you'll-miss-'em deals during Prime Day,” McGrath explains. “In addition to those gone-like-a-flash deals, you can expect 30% off higher-end Amazon products and up to 60% off basic Echos.”

She goes on to say you can also expect big savings of at least 30% (often up to 60%) on Amazon's Smart Home line. “You are pretty much guaranteed to get the retailer's Echo Speakers and Smart Screens for dirt cheap (last year, we saw $30 off the Echo Dot and $40 off the full-sized Echo).”

Are there any early Prime Day sales happening now?

Unlike a lot of other holidays, Prime Day sales take place only on Prime Day (keeping in mind that it's a two-day event — confusing, huh?). That said, there are still a lot of great deals taking place right now that you can jump on if you don't want to wait to start your shopping. If you have some cash burning a hole in your pocket, consider these deals:

HANYCONY Hanycony Surge Protector Power Strip $12 $27 Save $15 If you're forever in search of an unoccupied power outlet, this eight-port hub is a fantastic solution. It also includes four USB ports for charging your accessories. $12 at Amazon

SAMSUNG Samsung Pro Endurance 128GB MicroSDXC Memory Card $13 $28 Save $15 Whether you need a bit more space for a camera or you're just looking to pack a few more games on your Steam Deck, this 128GB memory card is the answer to your woes. $13 at Amazon

ZIUTY Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $60 Save $43 with coupon These budget-friendly earbuds are major winners, with more than 9,500 perfect reviews and 50-plus hours of battery life. Save $43 with coupon $17 at Amazon

Anker Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker $22 $30 Save $8 This little Bluetooth speaker packs powerful bass into a bite-sized package, as well as 24 hours of battery life. If you need to take the party with you, this is the way to do it. $22 at Amazon

SONY Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones $60 These powerful headphones come with 50 hours of battery life and are comfortable enough to wear all day long without your ears aching. $60 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle (2022 release) $80 $100 Save $20 If you like to read, it's hard to go wrong with this Kindle. At 6 inches, it's the most compact size yet, but it can store thousands of books and is perfectly readable in almost any conditions. $80 at Amazon

Ring Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit $140 $200 Save $60 This five-piece home security system is the ideal size for smaller homes. It includes a number pad, contact sensor, motion detector and range extender, as well as the all-important base station. $140 at Amazon

Amazon Insignia 43-inch Smart Fire TV $190 $300 Save $110 With 4K ultra-high resolution, this beast will make your favorite TV shows look better than ever. At 43 inches, it's the perfect size for the bedroom or kitchen. $190 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $200 $249 Save $49 AirPods don't need much of an introduction, but you should know that these Pros are nearly $50 off their usual price — and the lowest we've ever seen them. $200 at Amazon

Logitech G Logitech G Cloud Handheld Portable Gaming Console $300 $350 Save $50 If you want to play your favorite games on the go, the Logitech G Cloud puts all the power of your home consoles in the palm of your hand — provided you have a steady internet connection, that is. It's ideal for use with Xbox Game Pass and GeForce Now. $300 at Amazon

MSI MSI Summit E13 Flip EVO Professional Laptop $800 $1,799 Save $999 This laptop has all the juice you need for heavy business use, including 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 13-inch screen. $800 at Amazon