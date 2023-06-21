Prime Day Home Deals 2023: Expert advice, plus the 20+ best early sales right now

Upgrade your space with big savings during Prime Day 2023! (Source: Amazon)

Mark your calendars! Amazon Prime Day 2023 has been confirmed for July 11 and 12, presenting the perfect opportunity to elevate — or streamline — your home with steep and rare discounts on mattresses, vacuums, kitchen gear, garden tools and beyond.

Whether you’re new to Amazon Prime Day or just looking to sharpen your shopping skills, we have everything you need to know before you start clicking. But first, some sage insight. “The Prime Day event offers a major sale during the usual dead zone between Memorial Day and Labor Day,” says Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert at deal-finding and cash-back site RetailMeNot. “According to our tracking, Amazon tends to offer the best prices on a slew of its products during Prime Day and then repeats those deals almost identically during Black Friday.” Read on for what to expect from the home category, including some early deals you can use to start refreshing your space right now.

What types of home goods will be on sale?

“Prime Day is essentially a big party Amazon throws for itself and its Prime members,” says McGrath. “And since it’s Amazon’s party, the retailer typically reserves some of the most exciting discounts for its own products, especially when it comes to Amazon’s smart home line.”

In addition to tricking out your home with the latest tech gear, Prime Day is a great opportunity to purchase discounted home appliances for all of your cleaning, cooking, prepping and entertaining needs.

“Last year, we saw up to 50% off pressure cookers, coffeemakers, air fryers and Roomba vacuums. We also saw 43% off Ninja food processors, and up to 50% off luxury items such as select Solo Stove models (expect the more popular models to sell out),” adds McGrath. “Check for deals on gardening, patio furniture and grills, too. Once you get past July 4, retailers start discounting these seasonal items in anticipation of summer ending, and Amazon is no different.”

McGrath adds that you can typically expect some pretty dramatic price drops on select home furnishings in the form of Lightning Deals, which are subject to move fast. “Prime Day furniture, mattress and home decor deals can be hit or miss. These are also more frequently on sale, making big-ticket items appealing if you're in the market but by no means urgent.”

How to get the best home deals on Prime Day

As with many things in life, McGrath reiterates that preparation surrounding Prime Day is key. “Amazon usually throws a pre-party in the form of early sales that come out in the days leading up to Prime Day,” she says. “Sometimes, Amazon will reward certain pre-Prime purchases with a credit that can be used on Prime Day itself, so if there are home items you need to stock up on, use that as an excuse to hit that spending threshold and unlock that Prime Day credit.”

A little pricing analysis can also go a long way. “If you're a Prime member, it's hard to beat that fast, free shipping, but major competitors like Target and Walmart will still send your stuff in a timely matter (and for free if you meet the minimum purchase threshold),” explains McGrath. “If you're a rewards member with another retailer, calculate the value of any rewards you'd get from a big-ticket home purchase. And be sure to check if another retailer has a promo code that makes a deal slightly better.”

If you're not a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial now, so you can start savings well in advance of Prime Day. If you want to wait, you can sign up for Amazon Prime anytime, including during the event itself, but it's really best to do it in advance. After all, Prime Members get plenty of perks, including free delivery, access to Prime Video, free Prime Gaming and special sale prices all year.

More tips for making the most of Prime Day 2023:

Edit your space. “Assess the inside and outside of the home to identify any gaps or items that need replacing.”

Note repeat purchases. "Buy frequently used home items during the sale to save more over time. We typically see everyday products, such as laundry detergent and other cleansers, discounted."

Research past deals. “Prime Day deals have a way of repeating themselves, so use price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to see how a home item has priced throughout the year.”

Heart your faves. “You can do this on the Amazon app and opt in to be alerted when home items go on sale. A wish list can also prove a great reference point on the big day.”

Get creative. “In previous years, Amazon has also offered special deals to Echo device users that you can unlock by asking Alexa for Prime Day deals.”

The 20+ best early Prime Day home deals

Ready to start saving? See below for some great Amazon home deals — including luxurious sheets, plush towels, colorful knives and a seriously hard-working vacuum — that you can cash in on right now. And be sure to check back as we update this article with more information and sales leading up to Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Amazon LuxClub 6-Piece Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen $28 $57 Save $29 with coupon Give your bedroom the five-star treatment with these hotel-quality sheets from LuxClub. The top-rated set, which has over 131,000 perfect reviews, features a special moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant fabric for low-maintenance luxury you can enjoy year-round. See all 44 colors and a range of sizes. Save $29 with coupon $28 at Amazon

Amazon Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow $30 $60 Save $30 Breathe easy with this ultra-supportive, bestselling memory foam pillow from Pharmedoc. It provides neck and spine support to side and back sleepers and features a special cooling technology — along with breathable holes — to allow for optimal air flow and keep you comfortable through the night. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Linenspa 8-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Mattress $199 $250 Save $51 While you’re at it, consider upgrading your mattress with this top seller from Linenspa, which offers the flexibility of a spring, the support of a foam, and comes delivered in a compact box. It has racked up over 97,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who can finally get a good night’s sleep (many of whom have purchased or plan to purchase multiples for their homes). $199 at Amazon

Amazon Chakir Turkish Linens Bath Towel (6-Piece) $33 $39 Save $6 Make every day spa day with these hotel-quality bath sheets from Chakir Turkish Linens. Backed by some 35,000 five-star reviews, they’re made of 100% Turkish cotton for prime absorption and a premium feel. Available in 11 gorgeous colors, we’re loving the Wedgewood (shown), Aqua and Coral for summer months. $33 at Amazon

Amazon Belador Bathroom Rug (2-Piece) $19 $50 Save $31 Create a soft place to land with these ultra-absorbent, quick-drying bathroom rugs. The top-rated mats (each set includes a large and medium size) are offered in 14 shades and boast a tough rubber backing for added traction and durability. $19 at Amazon

Amazon Energetic Lighting 60-Watt Equivalent LED Light Bulbs (24-Pack) $23 $27 Save $4 Let there be light — while cutting your energy bill — with these LED light bulbs from Energetic Lighting. According to the brand, you can save up to 85% on energy costs by swapping them in for your average 60-watt bulbs (with no breakable parts or toxic chemicals, they’re also safe for your family and the environment). $23 at Amazon

Henbay Henbay Fluffy Oversized Beach Towel $24 $30 Save $6 Take it outside with one of Amazon’s most coveted beach towels, beloved for its roomy dimensions (70 x 35 inches), soft feel and chic cabana stripe. We suggest grabbing a couple to keep on hand for getaways, or stocking up to turn your backyard pool area into a staycation resort. $24 at Amazon

Amazon Intex King Kool Swimming Pool Lounger (2-Pack) $24 $30 Save $6 Lounge in style with this colorful and oh-so-comfortable float (you'll get two!). It's an Amazon’s Choice) and customer favorite for its cushy design, complete with arm-, foot- and head-rest, and includes a secure cup holder for your iced coffee or colada. $24 at Amazon

Amazon Brightown 25-Foot Outdoor String Lights $13 $20 Save $7 with coupon Add instant ambiance to your porch or backyard with these waterproof string lights, which have racked up more than 43,000 five-star raves for their modern design and energy-saving capabilities. Save $7 with coupon $13 at Amazon

Amazon Innav8 Garden Hose Nozzle Sprayer $17 $25 Save $8 The multitasking sprayer boasts 10 different settings — among them misting, streaming and showering — for watering plants, spot-treating furniture, washing down patios and more with convenient thumb control. A precision-threaded connection and rubber gasket ensure leak-free spritzing, and a 1-year warranty ensures no buyer's remorse. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Fiskars 5/8" Pruning Shears $14 $21 Save $7 Prune your garden to perfection with these top-rated shears. They're backed by over 30,000 five-star ratings for their ability to cut plant stems and small branches with intention and ease. An ergonomic design and nonslip rubber grip make for added comfort and control when dealing with larger landscapes and unruly weeds. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Dewalt 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit $99 $179 Save $80 Become an expert craftsman with this cordless drill/driver set from Dewalt, relied on by over 44,000 reviewers for its powerful output (300 unit watts), high speed (0-450 and 1,500 rpm) and user-friendly design. It comes complete with a compact charger and handled contractor bag for easy carrying. $99 at Amazon

Amazon Frigidaire EFIC189-Silver Compact Ice Maker $77 $100 Save $23 Keep drinks cool while saving freezer space with this sleek ice maker from Frigidaire. It has become a warm-weather staple for over 10,000 reviewers thanks to its ability to conjure up a batch of cubes in as little as seven minutes and includes an ice scoop and basket for all of your summer entertaining needs. $77 at Amazon

Amazon Igloo 25-Quart Celadon BMX Cooler $70 $100 Save $30 When it comes to icing food and beverages on the go, it doesn’t get much "cooler" than this heavy-duty chest from Igloo. The Celadon BMX has racked up over 9,000 five-star ratings for its roomy design, uber-grip-able handle and durable construction. $70 at Amazon

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $130 $345 Save $215 Master the art of the filet with this professional knife set from Henckels. It's stocked with 15 of the brand’s durable, razor-sharp blades, which can be hand-washed or thrown in the dishwasher for easy cleaning (a corresponding wood block brings warmth to the kitchen and makes for safe storing). $130 at Amazon

Cuisinart Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 Brighten up your kitchen with this colorful set of knives from Cuisinart, which have earned a collective 4.8-star rating from over 47,000 reviewers for their high-quality blades and sleek design. Unsurprisingly, they're a No. 1 bestseller too. $25 at Amazon

Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $13 $24 Save $11 Join the smart-strain movement with this popular pot attachment, which has been picking up steam (sorry, couldn't help it) for its ability to handle pasta and other foods in a cinch. Just clip the hands-free device — available in five colors — to pots, pans and bowls to pour out any excess water without the mess. $13 at Amazon

Amazon Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $450 Save $350 Get a handle on your cleaning with this lightweight, versatile vac. It features a 180-watt, upgraded motor, a 45-minute runtime and an ergonomic design for tackling every corner and crevice of your hardwood or carpeted home. And oh yeah: At $350 off, there has never been a better time to cut the cord. $100 at Amazon

Amazon Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Vacuum Cleaner (Slim) $140 $230 Save $90 Sit back and relax with this compact robovac, which glides under couches and features an impressive 1300Pa while promising a quiet clean (for up to 100 minutes on a single charge). You can control the device via remote or set it on autopilot while you sneak in a snooze. $140 at Amazon

Amazon Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop $190 $710 Save $520 If you want a deeper clean (without having to ache the rest of the day), consider this robot hybrid. The 1400Pa device, which has a runtime of 100 minutes, goes on double duty as a (quiet) vacuum and mop, and can be controlled with the touch of a button or simple voice command. $190 at Amazon

Amazon Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum $300 $600 Save $300 If you’re looking for next-level, no-fuss cleaning, consider this robot vacuum from Shark (or, as the brand puts it, “the robot that deep cleans now cleans itself”). The powerful, Wifi-connected device, which can navigate from room to room and has over 27,000 five-star ratings, is equipped with a self-cleaning brush roll and a bagless, self-emptying base for added convenience. $300 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Basics Solid Wood Saddle-Seat Counter Stool (Set of 2) $47 $93 Save $45 Create your own breakfast nook with these beautiful bar stools from Amazon Basics, which come available in three versatile finishes and have a way of bringing people together. At 49% off, they ring in at a fraction of the competitor price (see the barstool version for higher heights and fun-filled nights). $47 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Basics Matte Black Dining Chair (Set of 4) $126 $160 Save $34 Industrial-style chairs are having a serious moment, and this set from Amazon Basics is about as modern as they come. Not only do they go with just about any table, but they’re easy to assemble (only three steps to set up!) and stack for easy, compact storing — especially great for smaller spaces, bigger groups and unexpected guests. $126 at Amazon

