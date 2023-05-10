Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know and the best sales to shop
Amazon Prime Day is an unofficial holiday for people who love a good deal, with the annual event giving shoppers access to savings that are rarely seen during other parts of the year. While the day is technically an Amazon event, plenty of other retailers have started offering annual mega sales around the same time to try to lure you in. It's a great opportunity to get your holiday shopping done early. You'll find the best bargains outside of Black Friday.
But with all of those potential savings swirling around, it's important to plan things out to ensure you get the best deals possible while stocking up on your favorites. Ready to dive into all that Prime Day season has to offer? Here's what you need to know.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?
Amazon Prime Day typically takes place in the summer and, more specifically, July. Prime Day 2022 ran from Tuesday, July 12, through Wednesday, July 13, and it's pretty safe to assume that Prime Day 2023 will occur around the same time. However, Amazon has not yet released official dates for this year's Prime Day.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Prime Day is a massive sale event that takes place each year and is exclusive to Amazon Prime Members. Prime Day is usually held over two days to give you plenty of time to shop.
If you're not a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial now, so you can start savings well in advance of Prime Day. If you want to wait, you can sign up for Amazon Prime anytime, including during the event itself, but it's really best to do it in advance. After all, Prime Members get plenty of perks, including free delivery, access to Prime Video, free Prime Gaming and special sale prices all year.
What type of products will be on sale?
Shopping expert Trae Bodge tells Yahoo Life that there will be a lot of good stuff on serious markdown. "We will see deals on millions of products, but the most exciting deals will be on Amazon’s proprietary brands, like Echo, Fire, Ring and Amazon Essentials," she says.
Michelle Madhok, online shopping expert and founder of deals site SheFinds.com, agrees. "The biggest discounts are always on Amazon products: Amazon devices such as the Kindle, Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick are frequently offered at discounted prices during Prime Day," she tells Yahoo Life.
But there are more than Amazon-brand products on sale. "Other brands that sell their items on Amazon will also be offering deals," Bodge says. "The categories are vast, but as in previous years, many of the deals will be centered around the home category, namely smart-home devices and small home appliances."
What should you stock up on?
There are a lot of great deals to take advantage of, and they're across a wide range of categories. Madhok says electronics are usually winners, specifically smartphones, laptops, tablets, headphones and smart home devices. She also recommends looking at home and kitchen appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, blenders and air fryers.
"Many clothing brands and beauty companies participate in Prime Day too, offering discounts on their products," Madhok says. "This includes makeup, skincare, clothing and shoes."
Even simple things, such as Amazon Basics toilet paper and Amazon Fresh coffee "usually offer good markdowns," she says.
How to get the best deals on Prime Day
It's easy to go overboard on Prime Day, but Madhok suggests having a plan. "I recommend creating a list of items you need or have been eyeing for a while, setting a budget for yourself and comparing prices across different retailers to ensure that you're getting the best deal," she says.
Some other tips from Bodge:
Set deal alerts on Slickdeals.net. "Once a deal alert is set, you will receive a heads-up when that item goes on sale," she says. "Because there are typically competitive deal events from other retailers right around Prime Day, this is a good way to learn of sales at any retailer."
Add your favorite products to your shopping cart and then check in on the cart during Prime Day.
Add your favorites to a wish list in the Amazon apps and receive notifications if those items go on sale, or subscribe to receive deal notifications for recently viewed items.
Search for deals of the day in the Amazon App or in the Amazon Assistant browser plug-in.
Subscribe to receive deal notifications for your recently viewed items by visiting the Prime Early Access Sale page on the Amazon app between now and the event to create deal alerts. "Once the sale begins, you will receive alerts for any deals that are available," Bodge says.
Click on “Watch the Deal” in "Upcoming Deals” to receive alerts for that item.
Where will the best deals be on Prime Day?
Typically, Amazon has the biggest deals on Prime Day, but, again, plenty of other retailers are trying to offer competitive pricing too. "You should never assume that just because it’s Prime Day you are getting the best deal," Bodge says. I would do a little price sleuthing to see where the item is sold and for how much."
