Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know and the best sales to shop

Get ready to snap up savings galore during Prime Day 2023. (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day is an unofficial holiday for people who love a good deal, with the annual event giving shoppers access to savings that are rarely seen during other parts of the year. While the day is technically an Amazon event, plenty of other retailers have started offering annual mega sales around the same time to try to lure you in. It's a great opportunity to get your holiday shopping done early. You'll find the best bargains outside of Black Friday.

But with all of those potential savings swirling around, it's important to plan things out to ensure you get the best deals possible while stocking up on your favorites. Ready to dive into all that Prime Day season has to offer? Here's what you need to know.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day typically takes place in the summer and, more specifically, July. Prime Day 2022 ran from Tuesday, July 12, through Wednesday, July 13, and it's pretty safe to assume that Prime Day 2023 will occur around the same time. However, Amazon has not yet released official dates for this year's Prime Day.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is a massive sale event that takes place each year and is exclusive to Amazon Prime Members. Prime Day is usually held over two days to give you plenty of time to shop.

If you're not a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial now, so you can start savings well in advance of Prime Day. If you want to wait, you can sign up for Amazon Prime anytime, including during the event itself, but it's really best to do it in advance. After all, Prime Members get plenty of perks, including free delivery, access to Prime Video, free Prime Gaming and special sale prices all year.

It's time to start prepping for this massive savings event. (Photo: Amazon)

What type of products will be on sale?

Shopping expert Trae Bodge tells Yahoo Life that there will be a lot of good stuff on serious markdown. "We will see deals on millions of products, but the most exciting deals will be on Amazon’s proprietary brands, like Echo, Fire, Ring and Amazon Essentials," she says.

Michelle Madhok, online shopping expert and founder of deals site SheFinds.com, agrees. "The biggest discounts are always on Amazon products: Amazon devices such as the Kindle, Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick are frequently offered at discounted prices during Prime Day," she tells Yahoo Life.

But there are more than Amazon-brand products on sale. "Other brands that sell their items on Amazon will also be offering deals," Bodge says. "The categories are vast, but as in previous years, many of the deals will be centered around the home category, namely smart-home devices and small home appliances."

What should you stock up on?

There are a lot of great deals to take advantage of, and they're across a wide range of categories. Madhok says electronics are usually winners, specifically smartphones, laptops, tablets, headphones and smart home devices. She also recommends looking at home and kitchen appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, blenders and air fryers.

"Many clothing brands and beauty companies participate in Prime Day too, offering discounts on their products," Madhok says. "This includes makeup, skincare, clothing and shoes."

Even simple things, such as Amazon Basics toilet paper and Amazon Fresh coffee "usually offer good markdowns," she says.

How to get the best deals on Prime Day

It's easy to go overboard on Prime Day, but Madhok suggests having a plan. "I recommend creating a list of items you need or have been eyeing for a while, setting a budget for yourself and comparing prices across different retailers to ensure that you're getting the best deal," she says.

Some other tips from Bodge:

Set deal alerts on Slickdeals.net. "Once a deal alert is set, you will receive a heads-up when that item goes on sale," she says. "Because there are typically competitive deal events from other retailers right around Prime Day, this is a good way to learn of sales at any retailer."

Add your favorite products to your shopping cart and then check in on the cart during Prime Day.

Add your favorites to a wish list in the Amazon apps and receive notifications if those items go on sale, or subscribe to receive deal notifications for recently viewed items.

Search for deals of the day in the Amazon App or in the Amazon Assistant browser plug-in.

Subscribe to receive deal notifications for your recently viewed items by visiting the Prime Early Access Sale page on the Amazon app between now and the event to create deal alerts. "Once the sale begins, you will receive alerts for any deals that are available," Bodge says.

Click on “Watch the Deal” in "Upcoming Deals” to receive alerts for that item.

Where will the best deals be on Prime Day?

Typically, Amazon has the biggest deals on Prime Day, but, again, plenty of other retailers are trying to offer competitive pricing too. "You should never assume that just because it’s Prime Day you are getting the best deal," Bodge says. I would do a little price sleuthing to see where the item is sold and for how much."

Are there any early Prime Day sales happening now?

Technically, it's too early for Prime Day sales. But Amazon is currently running sales on the following items that also tend to be marked down over Prime Day. If you want to get a head start on savings or just need something ASAP, consider these deals:

Amazon Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker $70 $100 Save $30 Few coffee makers have built up a massive fanbase like the K-Mini. This petite machine (it's just 4.5 inches wide!) won't hog counterspace, but can still churn out delicious K-cup coffee ranging from 6 to 12 ounces in size. There's even a removable drip tray to accommodate travel mugs. $70 at Amazon

Amazon Fitbit Charge 5 $102 $150 Save $48 A sleek fitness tracker that does a little of everything — and it's on sale! The Fitbit Charge 5 offers sleep tracking, a 24/7 heart rate monitor, GPS (so you can track your steps) and more. It comes in three different band colors, allowing you to find the one that's perfect. It's also slim, so it won't hog up all the space on your wrist. $102 at Amazon

Amazon Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillow $149 $189 Save $40 Tempur-Pedic is one of the top sleep brands out there, and it rarely offers sales. Right now, this hugely popular pillow is $40 off! It features the brand's proprietary Tempur fabric for a supportive and comfortable feel. There's also a gel layer on both sides to keep you cool and comfortable while you snooze. $149 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 15 $215 $280 Save $65 This device of the future mounts onto your wall and gives you everything you need to know — news alerts, your calendar, music and more. You can use customizable widgets like shared calendars and to-do lists to stay organized. It even works as a Fire TV, allowing you to stream your favorite shows! A voice remote helps you to flip through everything. $215 at Amazon

Amazon The Original Makeup Eraser $11 $20 Save $9 Fans completely flip for this reusable makeup eraser. It's simple to use: You just add water to the soft cloth and gently run it over your face. It takes off waterproof mascara, foundation, lipstick...basically everything. Toss it in the wash when you're done. $11 at Amazon

Amazon Apple Watch Series 8 $329 $399 Save $70 This watch does pretty much everything — tracks your blood oxygen level, heart rate and more in a water-resistant package. It's also crack resistant, so you don't have to worry about accidentally banging it into something. $329 at Amazon

Amazon SoundAsleep Dream Series Queen Air Mattress $150 $210 Save $60 The SoundAsleep mattress doesn't have legions of fans for nothing. It features ComfortCoil technology to help you rest easy, along with an internal high capacity pump for easy set-up and take-down. $150 at Amazon

Amazon Wetcat Turkish Beach Towel $24 $30 Save $6 This oversized towel is made from 100% cotton and dries quickly — a huge plus after you hop out of the pool. It also rolls up small for easy packing. Choose from a range of on-sale colors. $24 at Amazon

Amazon Eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S $140 $230 Save $90 This slim vacuum easily glides under couches. It features an impressive 1300Pa of suction but manages to be quiet while cleaning. Control all the action from a handy remote. $140 at Amazon

Amazon Inspired Ivory Boho Throw Pillow Covers $38 $50 Save $12 Upgrade your 18-by-18-inch throw pillows with these boho covers. They feature a slew of designs, including knotted, vegan leather and black striped for a chic look. $38 at Amazon

Crocs Crocs Women's Classic Slide $30 $40 Save $10 That lightweight, supportive feel you know and love from Crocs also comes in a platform sandal style. Choose from a range of pretty and neutral colors. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV $380 $520 Save $140 Thanks to 4K Ultra HD, you'll get four times the number of pixels of Full HD screen, so colors absolutely pop. Link the TV to other smart-home devices and enjoy easy access to tons of apps, from Amazon Prime to Netflix. $380 at Amazon

Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips $58 $80 Save $22 Give yourself the gift of a whiter, brighter smile with this Crest kit. It features 40 strips along with an LED accelerator light to help you get results fast. $58 at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirPods $99 $159 Save $60 Enjoy more than 24 hours of battery life with these classic earbuds. You can also share audio between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. $99 at Amazon

Amazon Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender $380 $550 Save $170 Vitamix is the blender brand many professional chefs use, and it's easy to see why: This machine is powerful. Fill up the 64-ounce container and choose from a slew of different options for smoothies, purees, soups and more. $380 at Amazon

Amazon Etekcity Smart Scale $22 $30 Save $8 Made of tempered glass with four high-precision sensors, this scale will help you keep track of your weight for years to come. It measures in both pounds and kilograms and lets you follow your progress through an app. $22 at Amazon