Prime Big Deal Days 2023: The best early deals and everything you need to know before the sale

Prime Day is a massive savings event for bargain shoppers, but it only happens once a year. If you missed out on the deals this July, know this: Amazon has scheduled another Prime Day event in October. It's called Prime Big Deal Days, it will give you a new chance to save big before the holidays. OK, but what is Prime Big Deal Days, exactly, when is it happening and how can you max out your savings experience? Pull up a seat.

When is Prime Big Deal Days?

As of this second, Amazon has confirmed that Prime Big Deal Days will happen at some point in October. Beyond that, we don't have a lot of details right now. (But definitely check back — we'll be updating this page as details come in.)

Worth noting: Last year, Amazon held a Prime Early Access sale on October 11 and 12, so the retailer may be looking to drop discounted prices during the second week in October.

What is Prime Big Deal Days?

Prime Big Deal Days is an October version of Prime Day, which is Amazon’s biggest shopping event for Prime members. (If you're not yet a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial here.)

Prime Big Deal days will have a lot of the same great markdowns you've come to expect from Prime Day. Meaning, thousands of products in the tech, kitchen essentials, vacuums, apparel, beauty must-haves and more categories will have rock-bottom prices. Naturally, Amazon devices will also be on sale.

Other retailers tend to drop their prices around the same time, making it a really great few days to do your early holiday shopping.

"Prime Big Deal Days is more focused on early access for Black Friday or holiday shopping," Phil Masiello, an e-commerce expert and founder of Crunchgrowth Revenue Acceleration Agency, tells Yahoo Life. Basically, Amazon is trying to get a head start on Black Friday sales — and give you even more chances to save.

What will be on sale for Prime Big Deal Days?

You can expect a lot of the same low prices on gear you'd typically see marked down for Prime Day on sale for Prime Big Deal Days, consumer and money-saving expert Andrea Woroch, tells Yahoo Life. "The best deals during Prime Day are on Amazon’s own products, specifically on smart home devices, video doorbells, wireless headphones / speakers, laptops and TVs, from Echo devices to Fire TVs, Fire Sticks, Fire Tablets to Kindle e-Readers and more," she says. "You can also find savings on home goods, kitchen appliances and some fashion deals. And scope up big savings on Amazon Basics merchandise, from clothing to fitness and sporting goods to home items."

How to find the best sales on Prime Big Deal Days

Woroch recommends a few hacks to help you find the best deals.

Check historical pricing data. Woroch suggests using a browser tool like Camelizer from CamelCamelCamel.com. "This will help you determine if the Prime Big Deal Day sale you're eyeing is in fact the best deal offered in recent months," she says. "If not, you know you're better off waiting a few short weeks until Black Friday sales."

Shop competitors stores to compare deals from other brands . "Competitors like Target, Walmart and Best Buy all host their own sales around the same time, giving way to an even wider selection of savings all without a need for a shopping club membership," Woroch says.

Look for ways to earn free money towards Prime Big Deal Days. " The last shopping event in July, Amazon offered a $15 credit if you downloaded the new Amazon Photos app and uploaded pictures," Woroch says. "This simple task got you a reward claim to get cash towards Prime Day purchases so there could be a similar offer for the October sale."

Consider certified refurbished to save more on Amazon tech. "Amazon's renewed section offers certified refurnished gadgets for up to 60%, guaranteed to work and look like new, certified with a warranty," Woroch says. "Amazon also drops prices on already cheaper certified refurnished electronics so this is the best savings you can get on any tech item you need."

Early Prime Big Deal Days savings

Prime Big Deal Days is happening in October, which is still a few weeks away. But if you want to get in the savings mood now, you can score impressive discounts at Amazon right now. Don't miss these early deals:

