Pride through the years: Take a look back at the celebration throughout history

From 200 attendees to more than 800,000, Stonewall Columbus' Pride March has evolved over the past 43 years.

As the event has grown, it has attracted more people from across the nation. Throughout its history, attendees have not forgotten the reason for the event — to commemorate the Stonewall Uprising in 1969, a turning point for the LGBTQ+ rights movement — nor those who came before them.

A timeline of Pride celebrations

1969: The uprising that gave Stonewall Columbus its name happened on June 28, 1969. The Stonewall Uprising began in New York between police and LGBTQ+ protestors after a raid at a gay bar, the Stonewall Inn. The events stretched over six days and are the namesake for Stonewall Columbus, the nonprofit group that hosts the Columbus Pride March each year.

1970: The next June, the first Pride events began to take place across the country to commemorate the Stonewall Uprising and keep the momentum going.

1973: Cincinnati hosted its first Pride March with a few dozen people in attendance.

1981: The first Columbus Pride march is held, and Stonewall Columbus is founded in June. About 200 people attended the event with some wearing bags over their heads to keep their identity private. The same year, the founding of a chapter of the Rev. Jerry Falwell's Moral Majority prompted LGBTQ+ activists to form a branch of the Stonewall Union, which later became Stonewall Columbus.

(Left) Ed Grudus of Dayton was one of more than 500 gay rights supporters from all over the state to march in the Ohio Gay Pride Parade on June 26, 1982. The parade concluded with a rally on the Statehouse lawn. (Right) Marchers in Columbus' first Gay Pride Parade on June 26, 1982 head southbound on Front Street in Columbus to the west of the Nationwide building. Some resources say the Pride Parade started with the 1981 march and some say it started in 1982, since that was the first year it was officially named the Gay Pride Parade. (Columbus Dispatch file photo)

1982: The first official "Gay Pride Parade" is hosted in Columbus and attracted more than 500 marchers.

1984: Columbus' Pride parade, then known as the Ohio-Michigan Lesbian and Gay Pride Parade, took place. As the event grew larger, about 4,000 people are estimated to have attended.

A member of the Pentecostal Holiness Church of Columbus, shown here, was among the fundamentalists who heckled several thousand gay activists marching in the city on June 24, 1984 for the Ohio-Michigan Lesbian and Gay Pride Parade. The marchers, however, drowned out the anti-gay demonstrators. Gay activist speakers said the gay community is gaining political clout. Close to 4,000 marchers left Goodale Park to march to the Ohio Statehouse. (Columbus Dispatch file photo)

1998: The event's attendance continued to grow through the years, hitting an estimated 14,000 people.

2004: More than 80,000 people attended the Pride parade in 2004 in Columbus, ranking it second to Chicago's celebration. At that time and in years prior, the Pride March was part of ComFest, and the parade ran through the annual free community arts and music festival hosted in Goodale Park.

Grand Marshall of the 2015 Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade, Jim Obergefell waves to the soggy crowds on June 20, 2015. (Columbus Dispatch file photo)

2015: Jim Obergefell, the lead plaintiff in the 2015 U.S. Supreme Court case that made same-sex marriage a recognized right, led the Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade.

2016: The Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade draws record crowds and rivals Chicago for the largest event in the Midwest. The 2016 event drew more than 500,000 attendees and celebrated 35 years of Columbus Pride events.

2017: Four protestors, known as the "Black Pride Four," interrupted the festivities on the parade route and were arrested and charged with misdemeanors. The four queer people of color blocked the parade route to raise awareness "about the violence against and erasure of black and brown queer and trans people,” they said.

2020: Columbus' Pride was delayed to October due to the coronavirus pandemic and then hosted virtually for the first time. In 2021, the event is once again held virtually.

2021: Around this time, Stonewall Columbus began referring to the parade as a march as a nod to history.

2022: Columbus Pride comes back with record attendance again, with more than 17,000 marchers and approximately 700,000 people attending the event, according to Stonewall Columbus.

A view looking North on High Street during the 2017 Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade in Columbus. (Columbus Dispatch file photo)

2024: More than 20,000 people signed up to march in the event, with an expected 800,000 people to come to the June 15 march and festivities lasting the whole weekend.

Information came from Dispatch archives, Stonewall Columbus and Svetlana Harlan, with the Gay Ohio History Initiative, a part of the Ohio History Connection.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: When did Pride begin? A history of the celebration in Columbus, beyond