23 fun, pride-filled items that support the LGBTQ+ community, starting at just $5

There are a million ways to support LGBTQ+ community. Here are 23. (Photos: Kellogg's Store, Converse, Common Era, Apple, Primary)

This Pride month, it's warmed our hearts happy to see so many brands coming together in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community, not simply by putting a rainbow on it but by putting their money — and voices — into it. (Although we never say "no" to visible rainbows.)

Some companies such as Disney, Fossil and Gravity have been giving 100% of the proceeds from their special-edition Pride collections directly to organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community. While others on the list, such as Coach and Kohl's have committed to large, lump-sum donations or year-round support. And then there are LGBTQ+ owned small businesses like Michael Todd Beauty and Dayum This Is My Jam that deserve the spotlight this month and beyond.

Our list of 23 is far from complete, but there's so much to explore from these brands. To help, we've included lots of links to the fuller Pride collections. Get these limited-run items while they last. Pride on!

Primary Graphic Tee in Prism Heart

Love for all, big and small! (Photo: Primary)

Gender-neutral children's brand Primary is donating $5 to GLSEN for every order that includes a Rainbow Shop clothing item — up to $25,000. GLSEN works to end discrimination and bullying based on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression in K-12 schools. Kids of all ages can radiate love with this lightweight Prism Heart tee. The children's size is on sale for $12.50 while the adult's is down to just $16.50 (was $24).

One five-star fan writes: "The colors on the heart are vibrant, and the material is light and airy making it a perfect summer T-shirt."

$12.50 $18 at Primary

Levi’s Pride Crossbody Bag

Rock this bag as a fanny pack or crossbody. (Photo: Levi's)

Levi's has launched its 2022 Pride collection of denim, hats, tees, skirts, sunnies and more. The line supports the jeans giant's annual $100,000 donation to OutRight Action International.

This shiny little silver bag caught our eye immediately. It can be worn as a crossbody bag or a waist pack thanks to the adjustable strap, which is adorned with symbols of peace, love, flowers, earth and stars. Good vibes.

$55 at Levi's

Madison Reed Radiant Hair Color Kit

You do you! (Photos: Ulta Beauty)

For Pride month, Ulta Beauty is spotlighting LGBTQ+-owned Madison Reed, Beekman 1802, Skip, and Andrew Fitzsimons, as well as other brands that support the cause — so you can do your self-care while caring for others.

If you're planning a home hair color sesh, consider Madison Reed's Radiant Hair Color Kit. One devotee reports: "I have been dying my hair for 20+ years, mostly at home. Madison Reed is by far the best at-home I've ever used, and now I won't use anything else. No harsh fumes, no damaged hair and at this point, I am 50% gray and it does an excellent job of covering."

Madison Reed is a proud supporter of The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.

$30 at Ulta Beauty

Gravity Limited Edition Pride Weighted Sleep Mask

This weighted mask targets pressure points around the eyes and invites relaxation. (Photo: Gravity)

Weighted blanket experts Gravity have introduced a Limited Edition Pride Weighted Sleep Mask. All profits go to LGBTQ+ charity partners in New York City, where the company is based. This mask blocks light and adds up to a pound of weighted pressure to aid in relaxation. One size fits most, thanks to the adjustable Velcro strap.

"Migraine-free sleep," reports a five-star fan. "Honest to God, I didn't know how much I needed this mask until I wore it the first night. It was the best sleep I've had in months. I usually wake up with chronic migraines due to pressure sensitivity, stress and chronic back pain...Best purchase I have made."

$40 at Gravity

Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Loungefly Mini Backpack

Have a heart! All proceeds from Disney's Pride Collection support the LGBTQ+ community. (Photo: Disney)

The Disney Pride Collection features apparel from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar as well as plushies, pins, pet accessories and more. Through June 30, 100% of the proceeds from this collection will support LGBTQ+ youth and family organizations such as the Ali Forney Center, which works with youth at risk of homelessness.

This sweet little faux leather backpack features Mickey's signature ears and sends a message of love with its vibrant rainbow heart. One five-star fan writes: "Excellent design! I love how the rainbow heart pops because of the sleek black on the bag. It's Disney but not too in your face... Very cute!"

$75 at Disney

Limited Edition Pride Neutra Three-Hand Medium Brown Eco Leather Watch

It's always time for love. (Photo: Fossil)

Timeless watch brand Fossil has launched another limited-edition Pride collection, featuring a beautiful assortment of limited-edition jewelry and accessories. Fossil is generously donating 100% of the proceeds from this collection to The Trevor Project!

This Pride Neutra Three-Hand Medium Brown Eco Leather Watch features a graphic rainbow face with a bonus Pride flag on the underside. Also available in black!

$130 at Fossil

Apple 40mm Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop

Band together. (Photo: Apple)

Speaking of watches, check out this fun Apple Watch band: Apple 40mm Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop. Made from recycled yarn and thread, this band is sweat- and water-resistant and it comes in nine sizes to ensure an ultra-comfortable fit. You can even add an animated watch face to match.

Apple is a financial supporter of more than 10 major LGBTQ+ advocacy groups.

$99 at Apple

Made by Mary Pride Ring

How sweet is this ring? (Photo: Made by Mary)

Jewelry maker Made By Mary has launched this Pride Ring with a promise to donate 10% of net proceeds to The Trevor Project. Available in gold vermeil or sterling silver, the ring features a rainbow of cubic zirconia gems and white enamel. Wear one for a delicate, minimalist look or buy a few and stack for impact. Hurry! Sizes are going fast!

$58 at Made by Mary

Athleta Elation Train 7/8 Tight

Positive affirmations that truly stay with you. (Photo: Athleta)

Athleta celebrates the LGBTQ+ community this June with a collection of shorts, tops, tights and totes. The company is donating $50,000 to LGBT SportSafe, an organization that fosters a culture of inclusion and equality in sports.

The colorful Elation Train 7/8 Tights will perk you up during workouts and days of relaxation Available in regular sizes XXS to 3X as well as petite and tall sizes. "Cute tights with a great message!" writes a fan. "They fit like a second skin and have great compression."

$99 at Athleta

Pride Adult Humankind Unisuit

Great-looking swimwear that's suited to all bodies! (Photo: Target)

Target has gone all out again this year for its 2022 Pride collection. The collection continues, running the gamut from children's clothing to pet supplies and books. Of special note are the limited-time offerings from two queer, female-owned companies: all-gender swimsuit brand Humankind and inclusive activewear brand TomboyX. Target is not new to promoting and supporting LGBTQ equality: For over a decade the company has been a financial supporter of GLSEN.

For a limited time, you can pick up this cool, gender-inclusive Pride Adult Humankind Unisuit swimsuit that's suited for all types of bodies, sizes S to 4X. One fan writes: "I'm loving this! The top is lined enough that I don't think I'll need an additional top beneath it, and it provides all the coverage — and pride! — that I could wish for. This is the first time in a long time that my excitement for swimwear has survived the try-on."

$40 at Target

Bombas Pride Ankle Sock 7-Pack and Tote

Happy feet every day of the week. (Photo: Bombas)

Every purchase from Bombas Pride campaign is matched with clothing donated via their Giving Partners to LGBTQIA+ community who are experiencing homelessness. They've got bold and beautiful socks, tees, totes and more.

Show pride Sunday through Saturday with this Pride Ankle Sock 7-Pack and Tote — on sale now for $90. These "squishy comfort, durable" socks are "perfection" fans say, and have earned a 4.8 rating over from some 30,000 shoppers! One reports: "These are my most happy-making Bombas in the drawer. It seems silly, but I smile inside every time I reach for them and put them on. And I smile when I take my shoes off at the end of the day, too."

$90 $95 at Bombas

Coach Swinger in Rainbow Signature Canvas

Signature coated canvas and glovetanned leather — plus rainbows! (Photo: Coach)

Coach has gone all out with its extensive Coach Pride Collection of signature bags, shoes, hats, even swim trunks. Coach continues to support LGBTQ+ youth through partnerships with Hetrick-Martin Institute, Point Foundation and CenterLink Community of LGBTQ Centers.

Of this stunning Swinger bag, one delighted shopper writes: "The CUTEST tiny crossbody clutch. Absolutely adore Ms. Shirley Swinger. That's literally what I named her!"

$295 at Coach

Adidas Stan Smith Pride Shoes

March in step with this Stan Smith Pride tennis shoe. (Photo: Adidas)

Adidas has once again partnered with the British LGBTQ advocacy group Stonewall UK and Athlete Ally, which fights homophobia and transphobia in sports. Its Love Unites Pride collection, featuring celebratory designs by queer Australian artist Kris Andrew Small, is inspired by the activists involved in the Stonewall Uprising. There's plenty of exciting footwear, clothing and accessories to explore.

Small's doodles liven up these comfy, cream-colored Stan Smith Pride Shoes, made with recycled materials. "Best version of Stan Smith," writes a five-star fan. "Really comfortable, unique design full of colours." Available in men's sizes 4.5 to 14 and women's 5.5 to 15.

$120 at Adidas

ph by The Phluid Project Born to Love Crop Tee

What's your special purpose? (Photo: Kohl's)

We adore the simple messaging on this "Born to Love" crop tee, now on sale in sizes XS through 4X. Don't fret, it's not that cropped. Plus you can always pair it with a high-waisted jogger or wear it over a tunic tank.

Kohl’s teamed up with the LGBTQIA+-owned ph by The Phluid Project to launch this inclusive collection. Kohl’s has also committed to gifting $100,000 to The Trevor Project this year.

$11 $14 at Kohl's

Soniclear Petite Antimicrobial Cleansing Brush

Look good while doing good with this cleansing brush! (Photo: QVC)

QVC and HSN are putting their wallets together to donate $100,000 to The Trevor Project. There are plenty of festive Pride products to shop at QVC — we see you half-priced rainbow Sketchers! — but QVC is also doing the real work of elevating LGBTQ-owned small businesses.

One such biz is Michael Todd, maker of the popular Soniclear Petite Antimicrobial Cleansing Brush. "For you gals that were devoted Clarisonic users, here is your replacement. It operates with two different heads for cleaning and my face is squeaky clean again."

$119 at QVC

Wear this Betsey Johnson bag wherever you please — except on your feet. (Photo: Betsey Johnson)

Betsey Johnson items are always a blast, and this fab roller skate crossbody bag is no exception! And it's now on sale for $90 (was $135). Writes a fan: "I love it!! As with all of your fun bags, it has made a huge statement and drawn plenty of attention!!! Keep making these fun bags.....and I will keep buying them!!"

Check out the rest of BJ's Pride collection. For every item sold, Betsey Johnson donates a dollar to GLAAD, the world's largest LGBTQ+ media advocacy group.

$90 $135 at Betsey Johnson

Pride Limited Edition Cluster Ring by Common Era, Made to Order

So worth the splurge! (Photo: Common Era)

Profess your undying love to that special someone (including yourself) with this limited-edition Pride Cluster Ring from female-founded Common Era. This stunning piece, featuring peridot, ruby, iolite, diamond and emerald, is made to order using 100% recycled 14k yellow gold. And 20% of all proceeds are devoted to The Trevor Project.

$750 at Common Era

Cole Haan Generation Zerogrand II

Flowers forever at your feet. (These are made with dandelions!) (Photo: Cole Haan)

Cole Haan released its small but sweet Pride Collection with a vow to donate a minimum of $25,000 to The Trevor Project. This sustainable rainbow-flecked sneaker caught our attention for it's cool look and even cooler make-up: vegan microfiber suede made with 21% recycled content, reconstructed felt from 85% recycled plastic bottles, 100% recycled laces, and our favorite part: a cushiony FlowerFoam sole made using natural dandelion rubber. These lightweight, shock-absorbing walking shoes are available in women's sizes 5 to 10.

$140 at Cole Haan

Dr. Martens 1461 for Pride Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes

The inclusive Progress Pride flag shines bright against the soft white background. (Photo: Dr. Martens)

Dr. Martens is giving $200,000 to The Trevor Project — they've had a long partnership. This year's Pride offering: the limited-edition 1461 for Pride Smooth Leather Oxford Shoe. Smooth white leather with an embossed Pride flag, this three-eyed oxford is a beauty. And it's built to last, as all Dr. Martens are. Runs normal-to-wide in men's sizes 6 to 12 and women's 5 to 12.

$120 at Dr. Martens

Chuck Taylor All Star Pride

Walk with Pride! (Photo: Converse)

This comfy patchwork Chuck Taylor high-top is just one of many treasures you can find in this year's Pride collection from Converse. The unisex shoe comes in men's sizes 3 to 13 or women's sizes 5 to 15 and features a patchwork design to represent the important concept of "Found Family." Converse gives annual grants to a number of groups that support LGBTQIA+ youth, such as the It Gets Better Project.

$75 at Converse

Fluevog Pride Scarf

This scarf can make all the difference. (Photo: Fleuvog)

This year the always-exciting shoemaker Fleuvog is commemorating Pride 2022 with a custom mulberry silk Pride Scarf. Every penny of the profits from this 24" by 24" Pride Scarf will be donated to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, which supports black trans people.

$59 at Fluevog

Pride Jams 6-Pack from Dayum This Is My Jam

Jam out. (Photo: Dayum This Is My Jam)

I'm hooked on the deliciousness created by Dayum This Is My Jam, a trans- and queer-owned Richmond, VA–based small biz. They get kooky and creative with their jams, pickles and salsas — and it works!

Try the Pride Jams 6-pack, which comes with 2.5 oz jars of TransJam in flavors such as Born this Gay (rose and rosé), An ElderLasting Love (elder-blackberry) and Glitterbomb (strawberry-agave-gold dust). You'll get a fun sticker too.

$24 at Dayum This Is My Jam

NEON Pink Block Party Lemonade Pop-Tarts

Look what else popped up for Pride! Just $5. (Photo: Kellogg's Store)

In other fun food news... For the first time, Pop-Tarts is releasing a special Pride box: NEON Pink Block Party Lemonade Pop-Tarts, featuring art by queer illustrator Thaddeus Coates. Pop-Tarts is also giving $10,000 grants, plus $2,250 from sales, to four local BIPOC LGBTQ+ organizations, in addition to donating $100,000 to GLAAD. And all you have to do is pay $5 per box!

$5 at Kellogg's Store

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

