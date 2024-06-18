Pride Month is here. Here's how four communities are celebrating

LANSING — Celebrating along with LGBTQ+ communities around the world, the Greater Lansing area is preparing for several upcoming events, such as bar crawls and open floor drag shows.

Pride Month is dedicated to honor the historical impact of LGBTQ+ communities. The activism demonstrated during the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City, a six-day protest for LGBTQ+ rights, launched Pride Month as a way to continue such activism for inclusivity, equality and diversity.

The iconic symbol for gay pride, the original Pride flag, was created in 1978 and designed by Gilbert Baker. According to the Human Rights Campaign's website there is purpose for each color, "hot pink represents sex, red symbolizes life, orange stands for healing, yellow equals sunlight, green stands for nature, turquoise symbolizes magic and art, indigo represents serenity, while violet symbolizes the spirit of LGBTQ+ people."

Lansing's Pride Celebration

People gather at the steps of the Capitol during the Michigan Pride Parade and rally in June, 2009, in Lansing.

Lansing's Old Town will celebrate Pride with two main events. A White Party, or citywide bar crawl, will happen from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at Sir Pizza Grand Cafe, 201 E. Cesar Chavez Avenue, Esquire Bar, 1250 Turner Road, UrbanBeat, 1213 Turner Road, and The Studio, 410 E. Michigan Ave. There is a $10 cover to "gain access to all these amazing parties," according to Lansing Pride's website.

Lansing Pride is also inviting people to "Celebrate Who You are" from 1-10 p.m. Saturday in the heart of Old Town.

The Lansing Art Gallery and Education Center's exhibit for Pride Month is available for viewing through Saturday, June 29, at 300 S. Washington Square. The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Based on the gallery's website the exhibit consists of a range of artwork encapsulating the perspective of the LGBTQ+ community.

East Lansing's Celebration

Stephanie Goodman, of East Lansing, sits on the Capitol lawn listening to the speakers at the Michigan Pride Rally Sunday, June 25, 2023. She said this is the first Pride event she has attended since coming out.

In East Lansing there will be two events. At the East Lansing Public Library, there will be a Teen Pride Extravaganza happening from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 950 Abbot Road. According to their website, this will be a "safe space for teens of all identities and allies to come together," with fun activities, such as Pride bingo and a photo booth.

In downtown, there will be an open floor drag show co-hosted by the Spartan Housing Cooperative—open floor, meaning performers can sign up through the Spartan Housing Cooperative's Instagram. The show is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Albert El Fresco. According to downtown East Lansing's Instagram there will be art activities, local vendors, music, inflatable jousting, giveaways and an after party at Landshark Bar & Grill, 101 E. Grand River Ave.

Mason's Pride Celebration

Mason will be hosting a Pride picnic from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, at Hayes Park, 827 W. Columbia St. From the Mason Pride Picnic group on Facebook, participants should expect food trucks, face painting, magic shows, games, and art.

DeWitt's Pride Celebration

DeWitt will be organizing their Pride picnic celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 30, at Riverside Park, 405 S. Bridge Street. The event includes games, food, and community fun, according to the Pride in the Park Facebook group.

Contact Sarah Moore at SMoore@lsj.com

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Pride Month is here. Here's how four communities are celebrating