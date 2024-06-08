Pride Month and the future of LGBTQ+

Washington (DC News Now) — June is Pride Month. Sahand Miraminy, the Director of Operations at Capital Pride Alliance, talks with DC News Now’s Capitol Review.

Miraminy discusses the importance of the month and what work still needs to be done for LGBTQ+ in the DMV.

