Pride Month 2024: Celebrate LGBTQ+ pride at events around Bucks County area

June is Pride Month — a time of celebration for the LGBTQ+ community.

Inspired by the Stonewall Uprising, Pride Month also serves as an opportunity to reflect on the progress made in the struggle for equal rights, while bringing awareness to the issues and policies still impacting the LGBTQ+ community today.

Pride marches first began in 1970 on the first anniversary of Stonewall in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Since then, the pride movement has grown into a month-long celebration with events across the country recognizing and uplifting the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Month events in Bucks and Montgomery counties are being held throughout the month of June.

Here are a few events in Bucks and Montgomery Counties where you can celebrate pride locally:

June 6: PrideFest at Abington Township Public Library

Join Abington Township Public Library for a free outdoor event featuring a concert by Ants on a Log; a meet and greet with local LGBTQ+ authors Erik J. Brown, Katherine Locke, and Vincent Tirado; plus music, crafts, giveaways, vendors, food, community organizations and more.

When: Thursday, June 6 from 6–8 p.m.

Where: Abington Township Public Library, 1030 Old York Road, Abington

More info: abingtonfreelibrary.org

June 9: Lansdale Pride Walk & Roll

Lansdale Walk & Roll starts at Railroad Plaza at noon, followed by Pride in the Plaza, a celebration of all things pride with music, food trucks and vendors.

When: Sunday, June 9 from noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Railroad Plaza, 201 W. Main St., Lansdale

More info: montcolgbtbc.org

June 13: Art After Dark Drag and Draw

The James A. Michener Art Museum is hosting an interactive life-drawing event with drag performers, Hannibal Lickher and Mr. Right. All materials will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own drawing materials and sketchbooks if desired, as well as unopened beer or wine. Must be 21 or older to attend and registration is online.

When: Thursday, June 13 from 6–8 p.m.

Where: Michener Art Museum, 138 S. Pine St., Doylestown

More info: michenerartmuseum.org

June 14: Book discussion and signing with Gretchen Felker-Martin

The Doylestown Bookshop is celebrating pride by welcoming horror author Gretchen Felker-Martin as she discusses and signs her new novel, “Cuckoo.”

When: Friday, June 14 at 6 p.m.

Where: The Doylestown Bookshop, 16 S. Main St., Doylestown

More info: doylestownbookshop.com

June 14: Upper Dublin School District Pride Celebration

The 4th annual UDSD Pride Celebration is a free event open to the LGBTQ+ community and allies, featuring music, food, games, performances and more.

When: Friday, June 14 from 6–8 p.m.

Where: Upper Dublin High School Performing Arts Center, 800 Loch Alsh Ave., Fort Washington

More info: Event page on Facebook

June 15: Pride Music Day

Doylestown Pride Festival’s Pride Music Day, organized in partnership with Picnics on Pine, features live performances by Froggy, Mandy Valentine and The Side Chicks. Attendees must provide their own chairs and blankets for picnicking for this rain-or-shine event. Tickets available online.

When: Saturday, June 15 from 5–8:30 p.m. (Doors open at 4:30 p.m.)

Where: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church parking lot, 84 E. Oakland Ave., Doylestown

More info: dtownpride.com

June 15: Perkasie Pride’s Family Drag Bingo

Perkasie Pride is hosting a family drag bingo event featuring entertainment and prizes. Tickets are available online.

When: Saturday, June 15 from 7–9:30 p.m.

Where: Perkasie location will be emailed to ticketholders prior to the event.

More info: perkasiepride.org/drag-bingo

June 16: Film Screening of ‘All of Us Strangers’

In honor of Pride Month, The County Theater is hosting a special screening of “All of Us Strangers,” starring Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Claire Foy and Jamie Bell. Tickets available online.

When: Sunday, June 16 at 1 p.m.

Where: The County Theater, 20 E. State St., Doylestown

More info: countytheater.org/films/all-of-us-strangers

June 16: Father’s Day Brunch at Frost

Frost is hosting a Father’s Day brunch with Bob Egan on the piano. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Doylestown Pride Festival. Reservations are recommended.

When: Sunday, June 16 from noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Frost, 46 E. State St., Doylestown

More info: frostdoylestown.com

June 18: Film Screening of ‘Summer Qamp’

In honor of Pride Month, The County Theater is hosting a special screening of “Summer Qamp,” a documentary about the campers of Camp fYrefly, an Alberta-based campground designed as a safer space for LGBTQ teens and young adults. Following the film, a panel discussion will be held featuring young adult members of the Rainbow Room and the Doylestown Pride Fest Committee. Tickets available online.

When: Tuesday, June 18 at 7 p.m.

Where: The County Theater, 20 E. State St., Doylestown

More info: countytheater.org/films/summer-qamp

June 19: Queer Youth Artistry Open Mic Night

The Rainbow Room is hosting an outdoor open mic night celebrating queer youth music and art with live performances and art for sale. Pride merchandise and baked goods will also be available for purchase. The event is open to the community.

When: Wednesday, June 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: The TileWorks of Bucks County, 130 E. Swamp Road, Doylestown

More info: Event page on Facebook

June 21: Book discussion and signing with Emma-Claire Sunday

The Doylestown Bookshop is celebrating pride by welcoming high school teacher and children's author Emma-Claire Sunday as she discusses and signs “Nail Polish Is Too For Boys!”

When: Friday, June 21 at 6 p.m.

Where: The Doylestown Bookshop, 16 S. Main St., Doylestown

More info: doylestownbookshop.com

June 21: Sing with Pride at Ottsville Traditional Arts Center

The Ottsville Traditional Arts Center is celebrating Pride Month with an evening of singing, dancing and community. All are welcome to join a pop-up choir directed by Kira Willey and the fabulous Choir & Company band. Snacks and drinks will be available.

When: Friday, June 21 at 7 p.m.

Where: Ottsville Traditional Arts Center, 250 Durham Road, Ottsville

More info: Event page on Facebook

June 22: Doylestown Pride Festival Block Party

Doylestown Pride Festival’s annual block party returns to East State Street with live performances, vendors and activities.

When: Saturday, June 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: East State Street, Doylestown

More info: dtownpride.com

June 23: Drag Brunch at The Hattery

The Hattery is celebrating Pride Month with a special brunch featuring drag performers. Reservations recommended.

When: Sunday, June 23 at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Where: The Hattery, 18 W. State St., Doylestown

More info: hatterydoylestown.com

June 23: Pride Worship Service at Salem Church

Salem United Church of Christ is hosting “Love Has Broken Down the Walls,” a special worship celebration in honor of Pride Month.

When: Sunday, June 23 at 10 a.m.

Where: Salem United Church of Christ, 186 E. Court St. Doylestown

More info: salemstrong.org

June 29: Bottoms Up Pride Drag Brunch at Round Guys Brewing

Round Guys Brewing Company is hosting a drag brunch featuring Fanci Dismount Stratton and her crew with a new menu by Harper & Penny and drink specials. Tickets include show only; food and drinks purchased separately.

When: Sunday, June 29 at 12:30 p.m. (doors open at noon)

Where: Round Guys Brewing, 324 W. Main St., Lansdale

More info: Event page on Facebook

June 30: Bucks-Mont Pride Festival

Hosted by The Welcome Project PA, the 4th Annual Bucks-Mont Pride Festival is a free indoor/outdoor event featuring live music, entertainment, food, community resources, family-friendly activities and more.

When: Sunday, June 30 from noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Abington Arts Center, 515 Meetinghouse Road, Jenkintown

More info: bucksmontpride.com

June 30: Pride Month Drag Brunch at Tannery Run Brew Works

Tannery Run Brew Works is hosting a drag brunch featuring food, cocktails and drag queen performances by Trixie Deflair, Eileen O’Brennan, Morgan Morgan Morgan and Amethyst Diamond. This is a 21 and older event. Tickets are available online.

When: Sunday, June 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: Tannery Run Brew Works, 131 E. Butler Ave., Ambler

More info: tanneryrun.com

