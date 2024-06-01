Pride merch 2024: Shop these locally-owned OKC businesses for LGBTQ+ flags, apparel

As Pride Month begins, it's time to get all your rainbow apparel and LGBTQ+ merchandise ready for all the Pride events this year in Oklahoma City.

Luckily, these small businesses in the city offer Pride gear.

Common Dear

Common Dear is a queer-owned and operated small business that offers Pride merch all year.

From accessories and apparel to home goods, paper goods and much more, people in Oklahoma City can walk up the rainbow stairs for all the Pride merch they desire.

The owners of Common Dear also own Johnny and June, a fun, eclectic gift shop located at 12 NW 9th Street.

DNA Galleries

Folks in Oklahoma City looking to support queer artists during Pride Month can visit DNA Galleries in the Plaza District at 1709 NW 16th St.

The locally-owned business frequently features art from queer artists across Oklahoma as well as LGBTQ+-related enamel pins and stickers.

Folk.Life

Folk.Life is a small business in the Plaza District that offers Pride-themed goods.

The shop always features Pride-related goods, like rainbow beaded jewelry, festive ornaments and garlands and other gifts.

The business is located at 1745 D NW 16th St.

Craig's Emporium

Craig's Emporium is a small business in Oklahoma City that offers a variety of Pride and LGBTQ+ merchandise.

At 1209 NW 23rd St, folks in Oklahoma City can find dozens of Pride flags along with LGBTQ+-themed coffee mugs, apparel, books and much more.

The Floating Bookshop

Looking for a good book during Pride Month? The Floating Bookshop downtown offers LGBTQ+ fiction and nonfiction literary works.

The store is located at Sailor and the Dock, a local market venue at 617 W Sheridan Ave.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC Pride 2024 merch: Locally owned shops with LGBTQ+ flags, apparel