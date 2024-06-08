Pride flag flies over Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza celebrating National Pride Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A rainbow flag symbolizing the fight for quality and acceptance was raised in celebration of Pride Month in downtown Albuquerque. City leaders joined the Office of Equity and Inclusion on Civic Plaza to speak to the public about what the month of June means to the LGBTQ+ community.

“Pride isn’t merely a parade, a rainbow flag, or a month of festivities. It’s a testament to resilience, courage, and enduring fight for equality and acceptance. Every step taken in the name of Pride is a step toward a world where love knows no boundaries,” said Daniel Romero, Member of the Board of Directors, Albuquerque Pride.

Albuquerque’s pride parade starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday. After the parade is done, PrideFest will begin at 3 p.m. at Ballon Fiesta Park.

