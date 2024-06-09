Pride Fest event celebrated in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Henderson Equality Center, located near the intersection of Stephanie Street and Sunset Road, celebrated its fourth Pride Fest at Sunset Park on Saturday.

The event offered food, drinks, and games and was free for the public to attend. Summer Arevalo, a Las Vegas local, brought her children to the event.

“I thought it was important for my kids to be around something different and show them that this is part of our life,” Arevalo said.

Normally, Las Vegas celebrates in October, so attendees like Jackson Nightshade say they are pleased to see more events like Pride Fest being put on in June. Nightshade, who identifies as non-binary, feels like inclusivity has come a long way within the community.

“I’ve been able to find my surroundings, and people are more accepting,” Nightshade said.

Henderson Wellness Clinic provided free HIV Testing. Additionally, the Southern Nevada Health District provided health screenings and vaccinations.

Pride Fest is one such event scheduled for June. Others include a Pride Family Bingo on Wednesday at Sunset Station Hotel & Casino and Youth Prom Night at the Henderson Equality Center on June 21.

