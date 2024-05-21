Pride 2024 celebrations across Central PA: Here's when and where

The federal government first recognized June as Pride Month in 1999 when former President Bill Clinton declared June Gay & Lesbian Pride Month.

The origins of LGBTQ pride month date back to June 28, 1969, marking the beginning of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City where LGBTQ+ protesters clashed with police over the raiding of a popular gay bar, the Stonewall Inn. The uprising marked an important tipping point for LGBTQ+ activism, and the first Pride march in New York City was held on June 28, commemorating Stonewall.

Around Central Pennsylvania, events are planned in May, June and July. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

Gettysburg Pride Festival: May 31-June 2

Gettysburg Pride is hosting multiple events through Gettysburg for its 8th annual Gettysburg Pride Fest through the three-day stretch of May 31-June 2 with Saturday, June 1 being the day of the festival featuring over 50 artists and vendors and a Pride march on Lincoln Square at 1:30 p.m. More information on the Gettysburg Pride Festival can be found at gettysburgpride.org.

Carlisle Pride: June 4-8

Carlisle Pride is hosting several events in Carlisle during the week of June 4, kicking it off with the Pride-a-Palooza arts events that Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and closing with a garden party on Saturday, June 8 from noon until 4 p.m. More information on these events can be found at www.carlislehaspride.com.

Lancaster Pride Festival: June 15

Lancaster Pride Festival will be held at the Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster and extended outdoors along Vine Street 12-7 p.m.

York County Pride: June 22

York County Pride will be held at the York Expo Center, 334 Carlisle Ave, York, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Lititz Pride Festival: June 29

Lititz Pride Festival will be held at Lititz Springs Park, 24 North Broad St., Lititz, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

New Cumberland Pride Picnic: July 20

New Cumberland Pride Picnic will be held at New Cumberland Park, 517 Front St., New Cumberland, 11a.m.-3 p.m.

Pride Festival of Central PA : July 27

Pride Festival of Central PA will be held at Soldiers Grove near the state Capitol, Harrisburg, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on X @djlarlham.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Pride 2024 celebrations set across Central PA