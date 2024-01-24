Price drop! This Skims lookalike bodysuit — on sale for $23 — is nearly 45% off for a limited time

It's rare to find a shaping bodysuit that's effective, comfortable and affordable, but Amazon shoppers and TikTok users alike swear that there's one option that nails the trifecta: the Brabic Tummy Control Bodysuit. This smart shapewear first blew up on TikTok after influencer @moreclothesthansense posted a video about how the $40 piece sucked in her midsection. Well guess what: Right now, you can get this bodysuit at almost half the price. It's on sale for just $23 — that's nearly 45% off! If ever there was a time to give this shapewear a go, it's now.

Why is it a good deal?

Regularly priced at $40, the Brabic Tummy Control Bodysuit is currently on sale for as little as $23 (the price depends on size and color). At nearly 45% off, you'll be scoring a great deal.

Why do I need this?

This undergarment can really smooth things out. The viral video that got so much attention starts with the user trying on a more expensive bodysuit and raving about how “snatched” it made her look. Then she switches to the Brabic, noting the only significant difference is that the back is not as low (and the front straps are a bit higher). After wearing both, the TikTok creator says the Amazon (Brabic) option definitely sucks her in more. “Am I crazy or does this kind of make me look even more snatched?” she asks. A commenter agrees, writing, “The Amazon one makes your waist look smaller … and it’s cheaper!”

Made from a soft, breathable polyester-spandex blend, the Brabic bodysuit hugs you in all the right places; its firm-control midsection really sucks in your waist. With adjustable straps and full coverage in the back, it even helps lift and shape the bum. A three-hook closure at the crotch makes it bathroom-friendly — a must in bodysuits.

TikTok users and Amazon shoppers are in agreement: This affordable slimming bodysuit is a winner. Choose from six colors, and save a fortune. (Amazon)

What reviewers are saying

TikTokers aren’t the only ones who place this bodysuit above its brand-name competitors. Since the Brabic went viral, it has amassed more than 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

“This is one of the best tummy-control suits I’ve ever had,” raved one shopper.

"Best bodysuit ever," declared a fan. "...Definitely get it you will be so happy!"

“It is very easy to put on, sucks in your waist and is very comfortable compared to other shapewear out there,” wrote another shopper.

Said a fourth fan, “OK, this is an absolute must! Not only does it snatch your waist, but it's not uncomfortable either! I was actually shocked. (I've already tried two others and they sucked.)… I am buying another one and am very happy with it.”

While the Brabic bodysuit is designed to create a seamless base underneath clothing, many shoppers say it's so flattering they've worn it as a top. “...It was pretty enough to pair with jeans without it being obvious it was shapewear, and I was confident having nothing over it,” said one.

Sizes range from XS to 4XL, and there are six colors available. "This item has become a go-to for most of my outfits!" gushed a happy shopper. "It snatches your waist perfectly.... The only thing I will say is the pink is a little see-through in the breast area, but the black one was perfect!"

Now's the moment to grab one of these bodysuits for yourself, for as low as $23. This sale means you could get two Brabic bodysuits for way less than the cost of one Skims (which will set you back $62). Isn't it time to slip into something more comfortable, and feel great about the way you look?

