Price drop: Score Oprah’s dreamiest favorites for less during Cozy Earth's Black Friday sale

We're feeling these Oprah faves from Cozy Earth, where everything is on sale for Black Friday! (Cozy Earth; Getty Images)

Oprah gets us. She knows what we crave. When Oprah's Favorite Things 2023 list dropped, the lifestyle guru really piqued our interest when she sang the praises of one quiet brand — Cozy Earth — which graced her list five years in a row. That's got to be a record!

We dove into the sustainable, minimalist brand's website and lo and behold: Nearly every single lovely item is currently marked down up to 35% off for its big early Black Friday sale. Simple, quality bedding and garments designed to make you (and a lucky partner, mayhaps?) feel good all over.

Below we highlight Oprah Winfrey's five fab Cozy Earth picks — from Cozy Earth's ultrasoft, absorbent towel sets to dreamy jammies and "the softest ever" bamboo sheets — all on sale now.

There's also a "100 night sleep trial" that guarantees a full refund with no return fees, so you can really get a feel for these products. Plus, shipping is free for orders of $50-plus. May this Black Friday shopping spree be a labor of love...

Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Waffle Bath Towel Bundle $238 $340 Save $102 Turn your bathroom into a spa with this super-soft, super-luxe, super-absorbent set beloved by Oprah. Of her 2022 pick, Oprah said “I take bathing very seriously — and having a great towel to wrap yourself in afterward is key. This set comes with a waffle texture on one side that looks good hanging in your bathroom, while the other side is terry cloth that’s soft and absorbent.” $238 at Cozy Earth

One happy Cozy Earth reviewer shared: "I have never used a towel that dries instantly like these. And they are so soft! Definitely worth every penny!"

And Oprah isn’t the only fan … One smitten reviewer wrote: “Coziest socks I’ve ever owned. It’s like wearing hugs on your feet!” Another added: “They go from loungewear to out-and-about wear. Excellent quality, very smooth with no bothersome seam stitching. They feel so comfy, I forget I am wearing them!”

These really are the cat's pajamas, according to the 1,900+ fans. "Cozy Earth turned me into a napper!" raved one. "This was the best decision I've made in 2022 so far. I can barely feel these pajamas against my skin. No bunching when lounging or sleeping and forms to how you sit and lay."

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set, Queen $272 $389 Save $117 This dreamy sheets set is adored by Oprah and some 6,000+ reviewers. Oprah, who knows about luxury, deemed them "the softest ever" in her 2018 Favorite Things roundup. And, she added, they "may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night's rest." They're now available in 13 sweet, subtle hues, with sizes from Twin to Split King. $272 at Cozy Earth

One blissed-out fan wrote: "Heavenly feel. If you don’t own a pair of these sheets, you’re totally missing out!!! ... The comfort, softness, temperature, the feel is AMAZINGLY GORGEOUS!! Definitely like Oprah put it … Buttery feel! I hate having to leave my bed!"

Cozy Earth Bamboo Jogger Pant $116 $165 Save $50 Be free to be you. This nonrestrictive jogger pant moves with you. Or chills with you. Really whatever you want to do is cool with them. Also: pockets! These landed on Oprah's list back in 2020 because "I'm a sucker for anything that feels like a second skin. ... Oh so soft." See all five neutral colors, available in sizes XS to XXXL. $116 at Cozy Earth

These bamboo babies have earned an impressive 4.8-star average rating from shoppers. "I work from home, so business on top, Cozy Earth on my bottom," wrote a shopper. "Literally. I wear these joggers every single day. I just ordered a second pair so I can switch them out. I loved them so much I ordered the matching crewneck, too. I absolutely have a problem, but I regret nothing. Buy the pants!"

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.