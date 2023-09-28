A Preview of the Fear of God x adidas Rivalry Low 86

Fear of God and adidas' partnership has been a slow burn as their collaboration has yet to hit the shelves.

Thankfully, the internet has given us a bit of insight into what's in store as a sneak peek of the Rivalry Low 86 has been revealed. Arriving in three colorways, gray, black and brown suede, the latter is now on full display. A pale earth-colored shade covers the low-top silhouette, boasting adidas' trademark Trefoil stamp on the heel, alongside the classic Three Stripes on both sides. A cream platform sole elevates the entire sneaker, featuring dual branding with an adidas stamp on one side, with a black "FEAR OF GOD" logo resting on the heel.

There have not been any official updates from either brand pertaining to their first collaborative release, but stay tuned as the end of the year may bring news regarding the drop, with a possible launch in 2024.