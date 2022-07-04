Amazon shoppers love this 4-in-1 stick vacuum — and it's $108 off 'til midnight
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Prime Day Deals
- July 4th sales
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
A cordless stick vacuum lets you effortlessly maneuver around your floors without worrying about tripping over a cord. But, unfortunately, that level of convenience is usually going to cost you.
Well, Amazon is holding a one-day sale on a top-rated stick vacuum that'll let you get in on the cordless cleaning revolution without blowing your budget. Just for today, you can score the Prettycare cordless 4-in-1 stick vacuum for an impressive 54 percent off!
PRETTYCARE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
The whole vacuum is just six pounds, making it easy for everyone to use, and a flexble rotating joint makes it easily maneuverable. It all comes with wall-mounted storage for simple stowing.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And even those without Prime get free shipping on orders of $25 or more).
This isn't your ordinary stick vacuum, though. The Prettycare vacuum has three handy attachments, including an electric floor brush, a two-in-one brush and a crevice nozzle for squeezing in tight places. So you can effortlessly use this powerhouse to suck up your floors, sofa, car, curtains, stairs and more. Just pop up on a new attachment and go — it's that easy.
Worth noting: The stick vacuum attachment has a motorized brush head with LED lights, so you can see what's in your path. The Prettycare vacuum bends 90 degrees at the head, so you can make it entirely flat to get under spaces like your sofa. It also swivels 180 degrees from side to side for simple maneuvering.
This vac features an easy-to-read LED touch display to allow you to manage the suction level. You'll get 35 minutes of runtime from one charge, which should be plenty of time to work your way through your home.
PRETTYCARE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
The whole vacuum is just six pounds, making it easy for everyone to use, and a flexble rotating joint makes it easily maneuverable. It all comes with wall-mounted storage for simple stowing.
"We replaced our old stick vacuum and our Dustbuster with this unit as it effectively serves both functions. It has two suction modes — the low suction works great on our hardwoods and the high suction works well on the carpets," wrote one impressed customer. "Terrific value and good design."
Another fan wrote, "I have a cat. I really needed to get the cat hair up off the carpet, it was all over everything. I ordered it! It came in like 4 days! I put it together in a snap. Charged it up, in about 6 hours. Next morning a vacuumed my apt, and sure enough, it picked up all of the cat hair, kitty litter grain, and fluff’n dirt ‘n dust! It was light weight and the maneuverability was so easy, I used just one hand to do the whole living room and kitchen, before going to work! Even my cat wasn’t afraid of the sound, because it’s so quiet!".
Again, this sale is only for today. Snag your own cordless Prettycare stick vacuum at a massive discount while you still can.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
Home theater deals:
Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV, $100 (was $180), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $157 (was $230), amazon.comAmazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $500 (was $830), amazon.com
Hisense 50-inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV, $290 (was $450), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $750 (was $1,100), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV, $350 (was $520), amazon.com
Pioneer 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV, $200 (was $320), amazon.com
Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $160 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Kvidio Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones, $25 with on-page coupon (was $36), amazon.com
Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds, $22 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $200 (was $249), amazon.com
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $211 (was $350), amazon.com
JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Headphones, $55 (was $150), amazon.com
Tablet and tech deals:
HP 2020 Flagship 14 Chromebook Laptop Computer, $163 (was $217), amazon.com
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, $160 (was $230), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $250 (was $400), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, $136 (was $160), amazon.com
JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $114 (was $150), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition for PlayStation 4, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Dying Light 2 Stay Human for PlayStation 5, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz Professional LED Monitor, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Elden Ring for PlayStation 5, $50 (was $60), amazon.com
Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection for Nintendo Switch, $27 (was $40), amazon.com
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for Nintendo Switch, $45 (was $60), amazon.com
Smart-home deals:
Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug, $20 (was $25), amazon.com
YoLink Mini Plug, $22 (was $30), amazon.com
Echo Show 15, $250 (was $335), amazon.com
SimplySmart Home PhotoShare Friends and Family Smart Digital Photo Frame, $133 (was $180), amazon.com
Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
OKP K3 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $120 with on-page coupon (was $420), amazon.com
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Vacuum Hose Attachment, $11 (was $20), amazon.com
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $115 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Hoover MAXLife Pet Max Complete, $131 (was $190), amazon.com
Bissell 2999 MultiClean Allergen Pet Vacuum, $140 (was $196), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
DB Moon Women's Casual Summer Maxi Dress, $22 (was $47), amazon.com
Auselily Women Summer Casual Beach Cover Up, $22 (was $31), amazon.com
Miholl Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck Shirt, $21 (was $29), amazon.com
Bishuige Women Summer T Shirt Dress, $29 (was $41), amazon.com
Merokeety Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress, $36 with on-page coupon (was $46), amazon.com
Clarks Women's Breeze Sea Sandals, $35 (was $55), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Mialoe Portable Blender, $21 (was $26), amazon.com
Ninja SP301 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop 13-in-1 Oven, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender, $31 (was $50), amazon.com
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, $160 (was $230), amazon.com
Ninja OL601 Foodi XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker, $190 with on-page coupon (was $320), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
M3 Naturals Anti Cellulite Massage Oil, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Andalou Naturals Hyaluronic Dmae Lift Firm Skin Cream, $17 (was $27), amazon.com
Honest Beauty Tinted Lip Balm, $6 (was $9), amazon.com
AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Bellisso Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
First Botany Hair Growth Shampoo Conditioner Set, $25 (was $35), amazon.com
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set, $8.50 with on-page coupon (was $16), amazon.com
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Laura Ashley Home Natalie Collection Luxury Ultra Soft Comforter, $126 (was $200), amazon.com
Meritlife Queen Size All Season Quilted Down Alternative Comforter, $30 with on-page coupon (was $70), amazon.com
LuxClub 6pc King Bamboo Sheet Set, $38 (was $62), amazon.com
Command Picture Hanging Strips, $3 (was $6), amazon.com
Fern and Willow Pillows, $27.50 (was $50), amazon.com
Madison Park Full/Queen Quilt Set Cottage Coastal Design, $83 (was $120), amazon.com
Health and Wellness:
Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturizing Face SPF 60 Sunscreen Lotion, $9 (was $11), amazon.com
Veva Air Purifier, $100 with on-page coupon (was $200), amazon.com
Pure Gem Single Use Disposable Blue Face Masks (pack of 100), $10 (was $20), amazon.com
Pure Enrichment PureZone Medium-Large Room Air Purifier, $80 with on-page coupon (was $130), amazon.com
Dr Teal's Sleep Spray with Melatonin & Essential Oils, $8 (was $13), amazon.com
Lawn and Garden:
Sun Joe GTS4002C Cordless Lawn Care System-Hedge Trimmer, $135 (was $179), amazon.com
Katchy Automatic Indoor Insect and Flying Bugs Trap, $34 with on-page coupon (was $48), amazon.com
Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Water Resistant Comfortable Kneeling Pad, $16 (was $33), amazon.com
Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer, $169 (was $200), amazon.com
Dewdroo Expandable Garden Hose 100ft, $35 with on-page coupon (was $60), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.