Amazon shoppers love this 4-in-1 stick vacuum — and it's $108 off 'til midnight

A cordless stick vacuum lets you effortlessly maneuver around your floors without worrying about tripping over a cord. But, unfortunately, that level of convenience is usually going to cost you.

Well, Amazon is holding a one-day sale on a top-rated stick vacuum that'll let you get in on the cordless cleaning revolution without blowing your budget. Just for today, you can score the Prettycare cordless 4-in-1 stick vacuum for an impressive 54 percent off!

PRETTYCARE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner PRETTYCARE $92 $200 at Amazon The whole vacuum is just six pounds, making it easy for everyone to use, and a flexble rotating joint makes it easily maneuverable. It all comes with wall-mounted storage for simple stowing.

This isn't your ordinary stick vacuum, though. The Prettycare vacuum has three handy attachments, including an electric floor brush, a two-in-one brush and a crevice nozzle for squeezing in tight places. So you can effortlessly use this powerhouse to suck up your floors, sofa, car, curtains, stairs and more. Just pop up on a new attachment and go — it's that easy.

Worth noting: The stick vacuum attachment has a motorized brush head with LED lights, so you can see what's in your path. The Prettycare vacuum bends 90 degrees at the head, so you can make it entirely flat to get under spaces like your sofa. It also swivels 180 degrees from side to side for simple maneuvering.

This vac features an easy-to-read LED touch display to allow you to manage the suction level. You'll get 35 minutes of runtime from one charge, which should be plenty of time to work your way through your home.

"We replaced our old stick vacuum and our Dustbuster with this unit as it effectively serves both functions. It has two suction modes — the low suction works great on our hardwoods and the high suction works well on the carpets," wrote one impressed customer. "Terrific value and good design."

Another fan wrote, "I have a cat. I really needed to get the cat hair up off the carpet, it was all over everything. I ordered it! It came in like 4 days! I put it together in a snap. Charged it up, in about 6 hours. Next morning a vacuumed my apt, and sure enough, it picked up all of the cat hair, kitty litter grain, and fluff’n dirt ‘n dust! It was light weight and the maneuverability was so easy, I used just one hand to do the whole living room and kitchen, before going to work! Even my cat wasn’t afraid of the sound, because it’s so quiet!".

Again, this sale is only for today. Snag your own cordless Prettycare stick vacuum at a massive discount while you still can.

