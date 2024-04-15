Pretty Pink and White Cookies Are The Perfect Party Trick

Yields: 12-14 servings

Prep Time: 45 mins

Total Time: 1 hour 30 mins

COOKIES

GLAZE

For the cookies: Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven and preheat to 350 ̊. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl until combined.

In another large bowl, beat the butter, granulated sugar and lemon zest with a mixer on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the eggs and vanilla and beat until fully incorporated. Add the flour mixture, sour cream and milk and beat until just combined.

Using a 2-ounce cookie scoop or 1⁄4-cup measuring cup, scoop the dough onto the baking sheets, about 2 inches apart. Bake until the cookies are puffed and just starting to turn golden on the bottoms, 14 to 16 minutes. Transfer the pans to racks and let the cookies cool on the pans.

For the glaze: Whisk the powdered sugar, milk and corn syrup in a medium bowl until smooth. Flip each cooled cookie over, flat-side up, and spoon the glaze over half of the cookie, using an offset spatula or the back of a spoon to spread it. Place on the rack, glaze-side up.