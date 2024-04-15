Pretty Pink and White Cookies Are The Perfect Party Trick
Yields: 12-14 servings
Prep Time: 45 mins
Total Time: 1 hour 30 mins
Ingredients
COOKIES
1 3/4 c.
all-purpose flour
1/2 tsp.
baking powder
1/2 tsp.
baking soda
1/2 tsp.
kosher salt
10 tbsp.
salted butter, at room temperature
1 c.
granulated sugar
1/2 tsp.
finely grated lemon zest
2
large eggs
1 tsp.
vanilla extract
1/4 c.
sour cream
2 tbsp.
whole milk
GLAZE
2 1/2 c.
powdered sugar
3 tbsp.
whole milk, plus more if needed
1 tbsp.
light corn syrup
Pink gel food coloring
Directions
For the cookies: Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven and preheat to 350 ̊. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl until combined.
In another large bowl, beat the butter, granulated sugar and lemon zest with a mixer on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the eggs and vanilla and beat until fully incorporated. Add the flour mixture, sour cream and milk and beat until just combined.
Using a 2-ounce cookie scoop or 1⁄4-cup measuring cup, scoop the dough onto the baking sheets, about 2 inches apart. Bake until the cookies are puffed and just starting to turn golden on the bottoms, 14 to 16 minutes. Transfer the pans to racks and let the cookies cool on the pans.
For the glaze: Whisk the powdered sugar, milk and corn syrup in a medium bowl until smooth. Flip each cooled cookie over, flat-side up, and spoon the glaze over half of the cookie, using an offset spatula or the back of a spoon to spread it. Place on the rack, glaze-side up.
Tint the remaining glaze pink with food coloring, whisking until evenly pink. Spoon and spread the pink glaze over the other half of the flat side of the cookies. Return to the rack and let the glaze set, at least 30 minutes.
