I'm a shopping expert, and Amazon's fluffy Presto toilet paper is the only one I buy — plus it's on sale for Memorial Day

Presto toilet paper is so popular, it practically has its own fan club. (Photo: Getty)

I’m really picky about the type of toilet paper I use, and with good reason. A few years ago, I was actually injured by scratchy toilet paper and had to see a doctor over it. So now I buy the fluffiest stuff I can find, even though it’s not always the cheapest. I like to save money, though, so when I noticed that Amazon has a best-selling brand of inexpensive toilet paper that people rave about in the reviews, I decided it was worth a try.

It’s called Presto, and it has more than 110,000 (!) reviews from verified customers with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars — kind of amazing for TP. It’s also a great deal— just $22 for a 12-pack of “mega rolls,” which is equivalent to 60 regular rolls. However, Amazon Prime members can save 20% on Presto toilet paper — along with dozens of other Amazon brand essentials — during the "Stock Up & Save" event. That takes this 12-pack down to just $18.

All you need to do to unlock the extra savings is spend at least $50 (max bonus discount you'll receive is $100). There's even a helpful progress bar at the top that shows how close you are to reaching the deal, and you'll be delighted to see the total savings will be highlighted at checkout. If you aren't yet a Prime member, no worries — now is a great chance to take advantage of the free 30-day trial and reap these rewards.

Presto! Presto Toilet Paper, 12 Family Mega Rolls $18 $22 Save $4 when spend $50+ on select items Presto is soft and fluffy like more well-known brands, but much cheaper. Plus, the rolls are bigger and denser, yet it doesn’t clog the toilet. Spend $50 or more on eligible products to get the discounted price. Save $4 when spend $50+ on select items $18 at Amazon

My toilet paper epiphany was caused by my husband deciding to save some money and bringing home a cheap variety that was made of who-knows-what. After a few uses, I developed puffiness and a burning sensation down there that got so bad I had to seek medical attention. I didn’t know at the time that toilet paper could actually injure you, but…it did. And it wasn’t fun. It turned out that the cheap TP had given me “micro-cuts” down there, which were causing my symptoms. My doctor recommended that I stop using the scratchy toilet paper immediately, treat the area with a cream and invest in better bathroom tissue going forward.

I read some of the thousands of reviews on Amazon and decided to give Presto a chance. Now I'm as big a believer as its raving reviewers.

One of them wrote: “I pee about a million times a day and need sensitive toilet paper that lasts a long time and is cost-effective. I was intrigued to find out Amazon now had its own variety of toilet paper, and I can say after giving it a try for two months, I am extremely impressed. I typically purchase Angel Soft, Charmin Ultra Soft, or Cottonelle...Amazon Presto has it all. One of these rolls lasts me at least two days and the material is super soft and absorbent.”

“My butt has never felt better,” says another satisfied shopper. “Think Charmin commercial with the bears rubbing the TP on their faces. It's that soft. Thick rolls lead to less used at every visit with John. Less used = lasts longer = money saved.”

More Stock Up & Save deals

Need ideas for how to reach the $50 minimum for the "Stock Up & Save" event? We've gathered up seven more of our favorite necessities included in this deal below, so you can check them off your weekly list. Prices reflect the after-discount amount. Shop the full list of eligible essentials here.

Presto! Presto Free & Clear Liquid Laundry Detergent, 110 loads $11 $14 Save $3 when spend $50+ on select items Conquer 110 loads with this concentrated detergent. It's very kindly hypoallergenic, free of dyes and perfumes. Spend $50 or more on eligible items to get this discounted price. Save $3 when spend $50+ on select items $11 at Amazon

This reviewer had nothing but praise: "Sensitive skin–approved. I’ve been using this detergent for almost a year, and not only does it work great getting rid of stains like food, coffee, blood (from shaving), but my skin hasn’t had a single eczema flare-up."

Amazon Basics Amazon Basics 13-Gallon Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags, 200 count $18 $22 Save $4 when spend $50+ on select items Tall, strong and super-popular: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling trash bags hold up to 13 gallons and are a cinch to tie, thanks to the handy drawstring closure. Spend $50 or more on eligible items to get this discounted price. Save $4 when spend $50+ on select items $18 at Amazon

Don't throw away money on trash bags. Amazon's No. 1 bestselling 13-gallon bags (200-count) are durable, reliable and just under 9 cents a bag with this deal. And they have some 54,900 five-star ratings!

"Solid bags," wrote a five-star reviewer. "I could tell no difference between these and their brand-name counterpart except they're around $2.30 less for 120 bags, and the .mil rating for these is 0.9. Some name brands were only 0.78 .mil. Just an FYI...regardless of what they call the bag, or its super-duper strength, the one and only aspect which matters is the .mil number. The higher the .mil number, the better the bag."

Amazon Basics Amazon Basics Non-Scratch Sponges, 6-Pack $3 $4 Save $1 when spend $50+ on select items These two-sided sponges are safe on non-stick cookware as well as delicate dishes. Spend $50 or more on eligible products to get the discounted price. Save $1 when spend $50+ on select items $3 at Amazon

"I bought these to replace my Scrub Daddy kitchen sponges since I got new pans," wrote one of the more than 2,900 five-star reviewers. They scrub enough to get off dried stuff even without using the PowerWash. No scratches on soft glasses either! Great buy for the value and highly recommend. I’ve saved this link so I can buy again when it’s time."

Amazon Basics Solimo Disinfecting Wipes, 3-Pack $9 $12 Save $3 when spend $50+ on select items These wipes kill 99.9% of bacteria in 15 seconds, including the cold & flu virus, E. coli, salmonella, staph and the virus that causes Covid-19. Spend $50 or more on eligible items to get the discounted price. Save $3 when spend $50+ on select items $9 at Amazon

When a store-brand product gathers more than 10,100 five-star reviews from verified shoppers, we figure it must be a great item.

Many shoppers say they like the Solimo wipes more than the popular brand-name ones. "Prefer these to Lysol. I'll use Lysol if I am out of these, but with the convenience and timely delivery that rarely happens," said one reviewer. "Works just as great as Clorox wipes at half the price," adds another.

Presto! Presto! All Purpose Cleaner, Lemon Scent, Pack of 2 $7 $14 Save $7 when spend $50+ on select items This spray is safe to use on hardwood floors, tile surfaces, countertops, walls, stainless steel, and more. You can feel good using it all over the house since it lacks harsh chemicals, petroleum-based solvents, phosphates, acids, dyes, and bleach. Spend $50 or more on eligible products to receive the discounted price. Save $7 when spend $50+ on select items $7 at Amazon

"Best general all-purpose cleaner I've ever used," said a verified buyer. "I have been using it daily to clean in the kitchen and bathroom. There is no doubt that this product is superior to any all-purpose cleaner I have used before. It gets out hard to remove grease from the stove grate and stovetop. And does a great job on the countertop."

WAG Wag Freeze-Dried Raw Chicken Breast Dog Treats $9 $14 Save $5 when spend $50+ on select items Healthy treats that keep your pup at her best. Available in chicken, beef or lamb. Spend $50 or more on eligible products to get the discounted price. Save $5 when spend $50+ on select items $9 at Amazon

Don't stuff your pooch with fillers and additives. Feed them wholesome foods. These freeze-dried treats are made with 100% chicken (or beef or lamb, if they prefer). No extra junk. Sourced and freeze-dried in the U.S.A.

Over 6,200 shoppers have given these a perfect five-star rating, claiming that they're ideal for dogs in training and those with sensitive tummies. "Happy dog," raved one proud pup parent. "Our dog can only eat hypoallergenic foods. The vet suggested freeze-dried pure meat treats...He's an A++ student when using these." Another wrote: "These treats are just as good as other brands that are double in price. Also, a vet-approved treat for my 13-year-old dog in the later stages of chronic kidney disease!"

Amazon Basics Amazon Basics Flushable Adult Toilet Wipes, Pack of 8 $9 $13 Save $4 when spend $50+ on select items These fragrance-free 100% biodegradable wipes can be used on sensitive skin and flushed without worry. The eight-pack gives you a total of 336 wipes. Spend $50 or more on eligible products to get the discounted price. Save $4 when spend $50+ on select items $9 at Amazon

A whopping 20,000+ shoppers give these personal hygiene wipes five stars. "Usually I buy my flushable wipes from Walmart, but not anymore, these are so much better & I feel so much cleaner after!" wrote one self-described fresh and clean reviewer.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

Suuson Phone Holder for Car $14 $50 Save $36 with coupon See at Amazon

Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash $4 $14 Save $9 See at Amazon

Fbb Phone Mount for Car $11 $40 Save $29 with coupon See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $7 $13 Save $6 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $20 $45 Save $25 with coupon See at Amazon

iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent and Flush Mount Combo $20 $25 Save $5 See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $100 $500 Save $400 with coupon See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $100 $150 Save $50 See at Amazon

Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $120 $210 Save $90 with coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $27 $40 Save $13 See at Amazon

Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $400 Save $290 with coupon See at Amazon

Black+Decker Bagless Canister Multi-Cyclonic Vacuum Cleaner $120 $230 Save $110 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henchels Statement Razor-Sharp 20-Piece White Handle Knife Set $230 $510 Save $280 See at Amazon

Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set $129 $345 Save $216 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine $157 $208 Save $52 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $12 $30 Save $18 See at Amazon

Oxo Good Grips Pro 10" Frying Pan Skillet $22 $40 Save $18 with coupon See at Amazon

NewAir Countertop Bullet Ice Maker $159 $250 Save $91 See at Amazon

Home

Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks $7 $17 Save $10 See at Amazon

Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $20 Save $11 See at Amazon

Caravan Canopy Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair (2-Pack) $102 $200 Save $98 See at Amazon

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase $7 $12 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat $16 $60 Save $44 with code Copied! Code: 20FKDSKY Copied! Code: 20FKDSKY See at Amazon

Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock for Camping $19 $50 Save $31 with code Copied! Code: 15SUMMEROWL Copied! Code: 15SUMMEROWL See at Amazon

Rowenta Turbo Silence Table Fan $53 $90 Save $37 See at Amazon

Sun Joe Electric High Pressure Washer $158 $240 Save $82 See at Amazon