I'm a shopping expert, and Amazon's fluffy Presto toilet paper is the only one I buy — plus it's on sale for Memorial Day
Right now, Prime members can save big on loads of other items for the home and pantry.
I’m really picky about the type of toilet paper I use, and with good reason. A few years ago, I was actually injured by scratchy toilet paper and had to see a doctor over it. So now I buy the fluffiest stuff I can find, even though it’s not always the cheapest. I like to save money, though, so when I noticed that Amazon has a best-selling brand of inexpensive toilet paper that people rave about in the reviews, I decided it was worth a try.
Presto Toilet Paper, 12 Family Mega Rolls$18 $22Save $4 when spend $50+ on select items
Presto Free & Clear Liquid Laundry Detergent, 110 loads$11 $14Save $3 when spend $50+ on select items
Amazon Basics 13-Gallon Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags, 200 count$18 $22Save $4 when spend $50+ on select items
Amazon Basics Non-Scratch Sponges, 6-Pack$3 $4Save $1 when spend $50+ on select items
Solimo Disinfecting Wipes, 3-Pack$9 $12Save $3 when spend $50+ on select items
Presto! All Purpose Cleaner, Lemon Scent, Pack of 2$7 $14Save $7 when spend $50+ on select items
Wag Freeze-Dried Raw Chicken Breast Dog Treats$9 $14Save $5 when spend $50+ on select items
Amazon Basics Flushable Adult Toilet Wipes, Pack of 8$9 $13Save $4 when spend $50+ on select items
Suuson Phone Holder for Car$14 $50Save $36 with coupon
Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash$4 $14Save $9
Fbb Phone Mount for Car$11 $40Save $29 with coupon
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$7 $13Save $6
VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor$20 $45Save $25 with coupon
iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent and Flush Mount Combo$20 $25Save $5
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100 $500Save $400 with coupon
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner$100 $150Save $50
Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$120 $210Save $90 with coupon
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$27 $40Save $13
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110 $400Save $290 with coupon
Black+Decker Bagless Canister Multi-Cyclonic Vacuum Cleaner$120 $230Save $110
Henchels Statement Razor-Sharp 20-Piece White Handle Knife Set$230 $510Save $280
Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set$129 $345Save $216
Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set$25 $65Save $40
Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine$157 $208Save $52
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$12 $30Save $18
Oxo Good Grips Pro 10" Frying Pan Skillet$22 $40Save $18 with coupon
NewAir Countertop Bullet Ice Maker$159 $250Save $91
Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks$7 $17Save $10
Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit$9 $20Save $11
Caravan Canopy Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair (2-Pack)$102 $200Save $98
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase$7 $12Save $5 with coupon
Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat$16 $60Save $44 with code
Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock for Camping$19 $50Save $31 with code
Rowenta Turbo Silence Table Fan$53 $90Save $37
Sun Joe Electric High Pressure Washer$158 $240Save $82
Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand$60 $120Save $60
It’s called Presto, and it has more than 110,000 (!) reviews from verified customers with an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars — kind of amazing for TP. It’s also a great deal— just $22 for a 12-pack of “mega rolls,” which is equivalent to 60 regular rolls. However, Amazon Prime members can save 20% on Presto toilet paper — along with dozens of other Amazon brand essentials — during the "Stock Up & Save" event. That takes this 12-pack down to just $18.
All you need to do to unlock the extra savings is spend at least $50 (max bonus discount you'll receive is $100). There's even a helpful progress bar at the top that shows how close you are to reaching the deal, and you'll be delighted to see the total savings will be highlighted at checkout. If you aren't yet a Prime member, no worries — now is a great chance to take advantage of the free 30-day trial and reap these rewards.
Presto Toilet Paper, 12 Family Mega Rolls
My toilet paper epiphany was caused by my husband deciding to save some money and bringing home a cheap variety that was made of who-knows-what. After a few uses, I developed puffiness and a burning sensation down there that got so bad I had to seek medical attention. I didn’t know at the time that toilet paper could actually injure you, but…it did. And it wasn’t fun. It turned out that the cheap TP had given me “micro-cuts” down there, which were causing my symptoms. My doctor recommended that I stop using the scratchy toilet paper immediately, treat the area with a cream and invest in better bathroom tissue going forward.
I read some of the thousands of reviews on Amazon and decided to give Presto a chance. Now I'm as big a believer as its raving reviewers.
One of them wrote: “I pee about a million times a day and need sensitive toilet paper that lasts a long time and is cost-effective. I was intrigued to find out Amazon now had its own variety of toilet paper, and I can say after giving it a try for two months, I am extremely impressed. I typically purchase Angel Soft, Charmin Ultra Soft, or Cottonelle...Amazon Presto has it all. One of these rolls lasts me at least two days and the material is super soft and absorbent.”
“My butt has never felt better,” says another satisfied shopper. “Think Charmin commercial with the bears rubbing the TP on their faces. It's that soft. Thick rolls lead to less used at every visit with John. Less used = lasts longer = money saved.”
More Stock Up & Save deals
Need ideas for how to reach the $50 minimum for the "Stock Up & Save" event? We've gathered up seven more of our favorite necessities included in this deal below, so you can check them off your weekly list. Prices reflect the after-discount amount. Shop the full list of eligible essentials here.
Presto Free & Clear Liquid Laundry Detergent, 110 loads
This reviewer had nothing but praise: "Sensitive skin–approved. I’ve been using this detergent for almost a year, and not only does it work great getting rid of stains like food, coffee, blood (from shaving), but my skin hasn’t had a single eczema flare-up."
Amazon Basics 13-Gallon Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags, 200 count
Don't throw away money on trash bags. Amazon's No. 1 bestselling 13-gallon bags (200-count) are durable, reliable and just under 9 cents a bag with this deal. And they have some 54,900 five-star ratings!
"Solid bags," wrote a five-star reviewer. "I could tell no difference between these and their brand-name counterpart except they're around $2.30 less for 120 bags, and the .mil rating for these is 0.9. Some name brands were only 0.78 .mil. Just an FYI...regardless of what they call the bag, or its super-duper strength, the one and only aspect which matters is the .mil number. The higher the .mil number, the better the bag."
Amazon Basics Non-Scratch Sponges, 6-Pack
"I bought these to replace my Scrub Daddy kitchen sponges since I got new pans," wrote one of the more than 2,900 five-star reviewers. They scrub enough to get off dried stuff even without using the PowerWash. No scratches on soft glasses either! Great buy for the value and highly recommend. I’ve saved this link so I can buy again when it’s time."
Solimo Disinfecting Wipes, 3-Pack
When a store-brand product gathers more than 10,100 five-star reviews from verified shoppers, we figure it must be a great item.
Many shoppers say they like the Solimo wipes more than the popular brand-name ones. "Prefer these to Lysol. I'll use Lysol if I am out of these, but with the convenience and timely delivery that rarely happens," said one reviewer. "Works just as great as Clorox wipes at half the price," adds another.
Presto! All Purpose Cleaner, Lemon Scent, Pack of 2
"Best general all-purpose cleaner I've ever used," said a verified buyer. "I have been using it daily to clean in the kitchen and bathroom. There is no doubt that this product is superior to any all-purpose cleaner I have used before. It gets out hard to remove grease from the stove grate and stovetop. And does a great job on the countertop."
Wag Freeze-Dried Raw Chicken Breast Dog Treats
Don't stuff your pooch with fillers and additives. Feed them wholesome foods. These freeze-dried treats are made with 100% chicken (or beef or lamb, if they prefer). No extra junk. Sourced and freeze-dried in the U.S.A.
Over 6,200 shoppers have given these a perfect five-star rating, claiming that they're ideal for dogs in training and those with sensitive tummies. "Happy dog," raved one proud pup parent. "Our dog can only eat hypoallergenic foods. The vet suggested freeze-dried pure meat treats...He's an A++ student when using these." Another wrote: "These treats are just as good as other brands that are double in price. Also, a vet-approved treat for my 13-year-old dog in the later stages of chronic kidney disease!"
Amazon Basics Flushable Adult Toilet Wipes, Pack of 8
A whopping 20,000+ shoppers give these personal hygiene wipes five stars. "Usually I buy my flushable wipes from Walmart, but not anymore, these are so much better & I feel so much cleaner after!" wrote one self-described fresh and clean reviewer.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Auto
Suuson Phone Holder for Car$14 $50Save $36 with coupon
Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash$4 $14Save $9
Fbb Phone Mount for Car$11 $40Save $29 with coupon
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$7 $13Save $6
VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor$20 $45Save $25 with coupon
iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Air Vent and Flush Mount Combo$20 $25Save $5
Vacuums
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$100 $500Save $400 with coupon
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner$100 $150Save $50
Orfeld Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$120 $210Save $90 with coupon
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$27 $40Save $13
Whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110 $400Save $290 with coupon
Black+Decker Bagless Canister Multi-Cyclonic Vacuum Cleaner$120 $230Save $110
Kitchen
Henchels Statement Razor-Sharp 20-Piece White Handle Knife Set$230 $510Save $280
Henckels Statement Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set$129 $345Save $216
Cuisinart Advantage Color Collection 12-Piece Knife Set$25 $65Save $40
Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine$157 $208Save $52
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$12 $30Save $18
Oxo Good Grips Pro 10" Frying Pan Skillet$22 $40Save $18 with coupon
NewAir Countertop Bullet Ice Maker$159 $250Save $91
Home
Titanker Shower Curtain Hooks$7 $17Save $10
Sealegend 2-Piece Dryer-Vent Cleaner Kit$9 $20Save $11
Caravan Canopy Sports Infinity Zero Gravity Chair (2-Pack)$102 $200Save $98
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase$7 $12Save $5 with coupon
Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat$16 $60Save $44 with code
Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock for Camping$19 $50Save $31 with code
Rowenta Turbo Silence Table Fan$53 $90Save $37
Sun Joe Electric High Pressure Washer$158 $240Save $82
Vivere Double Cotton Hammock with Space Saving Steel Stand$60 $120Save $60