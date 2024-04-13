Presque Isle State Park needs you. Volunteer for the annual spring clean-up at Pa. park

Lend a hand to help keep the most-visited state park in Pennsylvania healthy and inviting.

The 68th annual Presque Isle Spring Clean-Up is accepting volunteers to pick up litter along beaches and trails April 27 from 8 a.m. until noon.

Volunteers can register on site at the Rotary Pavilion the day of the clean-up from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Volunteers will receive trash bags, gloves and a location assignment at that time.

Service hours are available.

For information, email bgula@pa.gov.

The cleanup is sponsored by S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie and the Presque Isle Partnership.

