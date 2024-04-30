Presque Isle, Erie Land lighthouses opening for 2024 season. What to know before you go

The Presque Isle Lighthouse and Erie Land Lighthouse will open this weekend for their 2024 tour season.

Here's what to know if you want to climb to the top or just roam the grounds.

Where are the lighthouses?

The Presque Isle Lighthouse is located along the shore of Lake Erie at Presque Isle State Park near Leslie Beach. Owned by the state and operated by the Presque Isle Light Station nonprofit, the lighthouse is still a working aid to navigation, with a light at the top of the 57-foot tower maintained by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The brick tower of the Presque Isle Lighthouse was completed in 1873 and was initially 40 feet high but an additional 17 feet was added in 1896. While the exterior of the tower is square, the interior is circular with 78 spiral steps and six landings. The attached dwelling previously housed lighthouse keepers and their families.

The Erie Land Lighthouse is located at 2 Lighthouse St. in Erie, east of Presque Isle Bay. Owned by the Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority, the lighthouse is operated by the Presque Isle Light Station. The light at the top of the 49-foot tower shines but is not an active aid to navigation.

Built in 1867, the Erie Land Lighthouse has a tower that is 49 feet high with 69 steps leading to the lantern. An oil room is attached to the tower but the former keeper's house is separate and a private residence.

When are they open?

The Presque Isle Lighthouse will open for 2024 tours Fridays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning May 3 and continuing through Memorial Day. After that holiday, the lighthouse will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Labor Day.

The Erie Land Lighthouse will open for tours Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning May 4 and continuing through Memorial Day. After that, the lighthouse will be open Fridays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How much does it cost to see them?

Visiting the grounds of either lighthouse is free.

The grounds of the Presque Isle Lighthouse include a Welcome Center with a gift shop.

For Presque Isle, tickets to get inside the house are $5 and tickets for both the house and tower climb are $8.

At Erie Land, a ticket for regular admission and tower climb is $6. However, you can climb for free the first Tuesday of every month and you can pay a donation of whatever amount you wish to climb on the second Saturday of every month.

A $12 combo pass includes admission and climbs at both lighthouses.

Members climb for no additional cost for the entire season. Membership options include $35 for an individual, $50 for a family, $25 for a senior and more.

Learn more

For more information, including the history of the lighthouses and tour times after Labor Day, visit presqueislelighthouse.org. Information is also available by calling 814-833-3604.

