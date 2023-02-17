The 50+ best tech deals for Presidents' Day -- starting from just $7.50!
If you've been waiting for the right moment to replace weary tech items, wait no longer: President's Day sales are here! Online shopping expert Michelle Madhok says, "It's a good time find deals on electronics." Why? "New models are announced at trade shows around this time, so old models have to go." Score! Take advantage, while you can. We're talking JBL earbuds at 50% off, a Lenovo laptop down by 60% and so much more. If other shopping holidays are all about giving, this weekend is the time for you. Watch how much better you work — and play — when all your tech troubles disappear.
Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV$400
JBL Tune 230NC Headphones$50$100Save $50
Lenovo 2022 Ideapad 3 Laptop$373$959Save $586
Blink Outdoor$63$90Save $27
Best President's Day TV deals
Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV
With support for brilliant 4K content across a variety of cinema modes, this Omni Series TV is a great option for any space — especially at a sub-$500 price point. You can easily browse all of your favorite content, thanks to the Fire TV interface, or you can just ask Alexa to find something for you to watch.
"Bottom line: This is a great TV. Gaming in 4K and watching movies/shows looks amazing. There are a plethora of options to fine-tune the picture settings. My favorite feature is the Smart-HDR setting which makes SDR look much more detailed and have better contrast. The Fire TV OS is my favorite over everything else (Roku, AppleTV). Best purchase I've made in a long time," said one happy customer.
Best President's Day headphone deals
JBL Tune 230NC Headphones
The JBL Tune line of earbuds has a lot going for it, including an impressive 40 hours of battery life, powerful active noise cancelling, and adjustable ear tips for a better fit. The performance of the noise cancellation gives AirPod Pros a run for their money. The best factoid of all? They're available during Presidents' Day for 50% off.
"I’m in awe! Such a great experience: took the buds out of the box, downloaded the app, customized the equalizer and was immediately impressed by the superior sound these deliver. Everything is so crisp, clean and balanced. Bass is deep and rich, midrange clearly defined, treble complementary but not tinny. Yea, I’ve had Apple and other much more expensive products, and I like these better," said one five-star reviewer.
Best President's Day laptop deals
Lenovo 2022 Ideapad 3 Laptop
The Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3 is a budget-priced workhorse. With 8GB of RAM, 256GB onboard memory, and up to a 3GHz processor, it can tackle nearly anything you throw its way. Excel? Please — this can tackle Google Sheets with ease. If you're looking for a great, all-around work computer, it's hard to go wrong with this choice.
"I needed a laptop to take the bar exam because I couldn’t download the exam software on my work laptop. I’d purchased a Microsoft Surface laptop, and while they’re super sleek, light, and the screen quality is great, twice I’ve had the laptops break down and malfunction. And those are, like $1,000. This laptop is a bit heavy and the screen resolution isn’t the best, but it appears to be a reliable machine — and for the money, A TOTAL STEAL. I actually love the feeling of the keyboard and track pad. Great laptop," said this student's closing argument.
Best President's Day tablet deals
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB - Space Gray (9th Generation)
The 10.2-inch iPad is one of the most common ones out there, thanks to its ability to strike a balance between affordable price point and functionality. While not as powerful as the iPad Pro, it can do most of the things its bigger cousin can. It's a great option for productivity and entertainment, too.
One customer said, "I love my iPad. My old one was outdated and was the reason I bought a new one. I'm still learning more ways to use it. It's fast. It's the right size for me. It was a good buy. As I said: I love it."
Best President's Day Apple deals
Apple 2022 MacBook Air
There's not a lot to say about this one — it's a Macbook Air, and retains the same form factor as those that came before. What is different is the up to 256GB of storage, a new, faster processor, and a new internal chip that improves features across the board.
"I must first confess that I am an Apple fan. But that has not always been true. For years I was a Microsoft bigot and had a Windows-based computer since the beginning. I switched in 2010 to Apple after a systems engineer explained the differences in architecture and the pros and cons of a closed architecture (Apple) vs an open architecture(Microsoft Windows). I obviously chose Apple, and glad I did. Now to this laptop," said this MacOS convert. "Fast — super fast — with long battery life. Though it has a bigger screen size, the laptop is actually smaller than the 2014 13” MacBook Air that it replaced! You can’t go wrong with this laptop."
Best Presidents' Day smart-home deals
Blink Outdoor
Thanks to its impressive battery life and weather-resistant quality, the Blink Outdoor is a fantastic option for a budget security camera. You can even combine it with specialized mounts like a floodlight or a solar panel to extend its functionality even further.
"Super easy to install and set up. I ordered the aftermarket mounting stems for them, so I had more flexibility in mounting and pointing the cameras. Very few problems with connectivity, and battery life is amazing, given these take two AA batteries. One nice benefit to these versus Arlo — you can have more cameras at one location without having to pay a second annual fee or install a second hub like you have to with Arlo (after 5 cams, I believe). Would recommend," said one of more than 111,000 five-star reviewers.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.